NEA Given $207 Million Grant for Projects That Highlight the History of Systemic Racism

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on December 17, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported Monday, SAMHSA, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, gave an $850,000 grant to a private organization called Cornerstone to "provide outreach/engagement, non-traditional/holistic supports, and LGBTQI+ affirming interventions for 230 youth and their families."

Wokal Distance is reporting that the National Endowment for the Humanities had given the National Endowment for the Arts a $207 million grant last year "to advance racial equity through the arts and humanities."

"The Committee encourages additional focus on arts and humanities projects that highlight the history of systemic racism and the current work to overcome its impact."

The Department of Government Efficiency can't get up and running fast enough. 

Yep.

