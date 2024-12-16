$850,000 Grant Will Assist Military Families to Affirm Their Children’s Genders

Libs of TikTok does solid work, but we weren't convinced by this screenshot that the Biden-Harris administration has given $850,000 in grant money to provide training to military families to affirm their children's gender identities. The "Assistance Listing" column of the chart reads "Substance Abuse." And Centerstone isn't a government entity — it's a "nonprofit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments for people of all ages," according to its "About Us" page. So what is this LGBTQ+ family support program about, and why is it getting $850,000 from SAMHSA, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services "that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation"?

JUST IN: The Biden-Harris administration issued a $850,000 federal grant to provide training for military families to affirm the gender identity of their children.



Our tax dollars are being spent to groom children.



cc @doge pic.twitter.com/bpzK86jprh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2024

We looked up the grant, and here's what it's for:

Centerstone's LGBTQI+ Family Support Program (FAMILY+) - Centerstone's LGBTQI+ Family Support Program (FAMILY+) will prevent health/behavioral health risks and promote well-being through staff and community trainings on LGBTQI+ competent treatment, outreach/engagement, and non-traditional holistic support activities. … FAMILY+ will place a key emphasis on serving focus population youth from among the area's estimated 37,800 children of active duty military members and 82,475 veteran households with children. Focus population demographics are expected to mirror those of the catchment area: 49% male, 51% female, 46% white, 30% black/African American, and 15% Hispanic/Latino individuals. An estimated 275,260 area individuals live in poverty, 210,840 did not graduate high school, 230,360 are uninsured, and 220,600 have a disability. Compared to their heterosexual peers, 23% of North Carolina's LGBT youth report electronic bullying (vs. 10%); 29% don't go to school/feel unsafe there (vs. 13%); 25% experienced sexual violence (vs. 11%); 68% felt sad/hopeless (vs. 35%); and 48% considered suicide (vs. 15%).

Cornerstone promises it will "provide outreach/engagement, non-traditional/holistic supports, and LGBTQI+ affirming interventions for 230 youth and their families."

But it's filed under substance abuse? "Services will be delivered at Centerstone's Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in Fayetteville, North Carolina, home to Fort Liberty Army Base (formerly Ft. Bragg), the largest US Army installation, and Pope Air Force Base." So it's defense spending.

Amen.

