Bloomberg: Biden Laid the Groundwork for Decades of American Exceptionalism

It's a joke right now to even refer to Joe Biden as president. As we reported, he's either taking it easy at home or using up his frequent flyer miles on travel so he and his daughter and granddaughter can sightsee in the Amazon rainforest. Any word about those drones that we're not supposed to be concerned about? Does Biden not know about them, or does he know and not care, like he didn't about the Chinese spy balloon?

Matthew Winkler of Bloomberg has an opinion piece Monday arguing that Biden has "laid the groundwork for U.S. exceptionalism lasting many years."

Joe Biden laid the groundwork for US exceptionalism lasting many years, perhaps even decades, after his administration has long ended, says @Matthew_Winkler https://t.co/EmYHG6wO2W via @opinion — Bloomberg (@business) December 16, 2024

All right, you've got us. Let's hear it:

Now that pollsters are declaring President Joe Biden a “failure,” historians will reckon with too many economic signals rendering the prevailing narrative little more than media noise. From the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 that ushered in the longest period of unemployment below 4% since the 1960s to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 that paved the way for road and bridge building, and from the Chips and Science Act of 2022 that sparked the biggest manufacturing construction boom the country has ever seen to 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act that has led to many tens of billions of investment in new technologies that are already leading to new sources of climate-friendly energy, history will show that the 46th president laid the groundwork for US exceptionalism lasting many years, perhaps even decades, after his administration has long ended.

Ah yes, the Inflation Reduction Act, that was just the Green New Deal under an easier-to-sell name. It led to many tens of billions of investment. We've allocated $7.5 billion to build 38 EV charging stations. Ten billion dollars for 93 electric mail trucks. Yes, it will be many years, perhaps even decades, when they finally finish building those mail trucks and charging stations. California might even have started laying track for its high-speed rail line.

Biden's also brought us to the brink of World War III with our proxy war against Russia. He surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban, killing 13 service members in the process and leaving a going-away present of $82.9 billion in military hardware. His foreign policy decisions will affect us for years as well. He built a $230 million US-Gaza aid pier that was to be "permanently dismantled" after only operating for 21 days, killing one service member.

It’s like Enron taking a bow for their achievement in energy. — Thomas Kerr (@gthomaskerr) December 16, 2024

Apparently record inflation, record consumer debt, record government debt, record growth of government now equals American exceptionalism. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) December 16, 2024

By "exceptionalism" you mean "record inflation"? This will indeed last many years, perhaps even decades. — quantguy (@quant_guy) December 16, 2024

Quite the hagiography — Josh McClure (@JoshMMcClure) December 16, 2024

You know, we just litigated this as a nation hardly a month ago. You're off your rocker. — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) December 16, 2024

Yes, his resounding success is why he was outed from a 2nd run — Clean Cut Chaos (@clean_cut_chaos) December 16, 2024

Ah, but polls don't tell the real story, says Winkler.

Bloomberg doing the weightlifting. — Frost (@justwondered1) December 16, 2024

Worst POTUS in my lifetime if not our entire history and I remember back to Nixon. That and I survived the Carter administration as a kid, formerly the worst. — Terry Fitzgerald (@terryfizgerald) December 16, 2024

Reality says he will go down as the worst President ever. What a mess he leaves us in this world. No worries, it will change soon. — IT'S OUR MONEY (@JohnRanson12) December 16, 2024

Serious question: Can Winkler define "American exceptionalism"? Because that's why we voted for Trump.

