Wow: Check Out HuffPost's Headline on Daniel Penny Attending Army-Navy Game

Remember the entourage President-elect Donald Trump had with him when he arrived for his first appearance at UFC at Madison Square Garden after his electoral victory? It was great: He was flanked by Elon Musk, Speaker Mike Johnson, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kid Rock, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard for starters.

Advertisement

Trump's guests at Saturday's Army-Navy game are just as illustrious: Vice President J.D. Vance has invited Daniel Penny, and Pete Hegseth and Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in the box as well.

🚨 JUST IN: Elon Musk says he will be going to the Army/Navy game with President Trump today



They’ll also by joined by:



➡️ Daniel Penny

➡️ Tulsi Gabbard

➡️ JD Vance

➡️ Pete Hegseth

➡️ Ron DeSantis



What a CREW! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7AWWDOcTtW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 14, 2024

Our own Warren Squire will post later about how Vance was right to invite Penny to sit next to him. Until then, check out HuffPost's take on the acquitted Penny being invited to the game.

The man accused of killing Jordan Neely, a homeless Black man, will sit beside the future president and vice president at the Army-Navy game. https://t.co/6CVhQpQ6n9 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) December 13, 2024

The many acquitted of killing Jodan Neely, who was threatening to kill passengers on the subway, will sit beside the future president and vice president — see, that wasn't that tough to get right.

HuffPost got hit with a ratio as well as a Community Note:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

The post is purposely misleading. Penny stood trial and was acquitted by a jury of his peers. He did not kill a "homeless Black man". He immobilized someone who was threatening to kill innocent people on the subway, including a mother with a young child in her stroller.

Never mind what the jury trial decided — to HuffPost, Penny is still the man accused of killing Neely.

He was acquitted. — Rob Eno (@Robeno) December 13, 2024

You might want to keep your readers up to date on current events, being a news site and all.

Jordan Penny was found NOT GUILTY you complete #FakeNews outlet. I’m seeing in the future that your lights will be turned off permanently — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 13, 2024

I think the term you are looking for is "acquitted" not "accused." He was found not guilty, accused makes it seem like he is still on trial. — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) December 13, 2024

It's almost like they did it on purpose.

I hear that the Huffington Post has been accused of being a news organization, too. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 13, 2024

Jordan Neely, a violent criminal who terrorized subway riders. — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) December 14, 2024

They didn't have space to note Neely's 42 arrests in their headline?

You mean the man who was acquitted because he was defending the other people on the subway? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 14, 2024

The man who protected various passengers from Jordan Neely, will sit beside the future president and vice president at the Army-Navy game.



Fixed it for you Huff! You're welcome! 😘 — Sky (@evo4g63t) December 13, 2024

Advertisement

This does not make me more sympathetic to to Jordan Neely btw, does the exact opposite



Makes me wish for 1,000 more Daniel Pennys — Mullet Matthew (@MattyBoySwag143) December 14, 2024

Great. It's important to know and celebrate heroes. — DY (@DimiYarVOSACEO) December 13, 2024

This is the dumbest fcking post on X tonight. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 14, 2024

The hero who saved a subway of innocent people from a drugged up schizophrenic maniac who was making death threats will be rightly honored by the president elect after a jury exonerated the man following a hideously unjust political prosecution.



There. Fixed it for you. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 14, 2024

I'm just here for the ratio. — Ohms13 (@ohms133) December 14, 2024

Accused by whom? The HuffPost editorial board? He was acquitted.

***