You Won't Be Missed: Unhinged Leftist Keith Olbermann Takes His Toxic Masculinity to...
Another L for the 'Fake News'! ABC Settles Trump Defamation Lawsuit for $15...
Add 'Health Insurance' to the VERY Long List of Things Whoopi Goldberg Doesn't...
'The Real Leader Is Back'! Trump Gets Huge Reception at Army-Navy Game (and...
'Y' Though? National Spelling Bee Adds Feminist Spelling of 'Womyn' to Official Word...
Potato Au ROTTEN: Brian Stelter Gets BURIED for Denying His Hunter Laptop 'Conspiracy'...
'Seek Out a New Country to Try and Destroy': Alex Soros' Trump-Related Post...
Dems & Media Don't Seem Very Alarmed by THIS Upcoming Display of 'Election...
VIP
Mayorkas Says DHS Has Seen Nothing Unusual With East Coast Drones (But Then...
David Axelrod Asks If What's Happening NOW Under Dems Is a Glimpse of...
Nicolle Wallace and Al Sharpton Suddenly Worried About Taxpayer Money
Van Jones and Chris Cillizza Celebrate Discovering What Was in Front of Them...
Cali Tally: The Golden State Finally Certifies Results More Than Month After Election...
Trump and Stephanopoulos Headed to Court for ABC News ‘Rape’ Defamation Case

Wow: Check Out HuffPost's Headline on Daniel Penny Attending Army-Navy Game

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on December 14, 2024
Journalism meme

Remember the entourage President-elect Donald Trump had with him when he arrived for his first appearance at UFC at Madison Square Garden after his electoral victory? It was great: He was flanked by Elon Musk, Speaker Mike Johnson, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kid Rock, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard for starters.

Advertisement

Trump's guests at Saturday's Army-Navy game are just as illustrious: Vice President J.D. Vance has invited Daniel Penny, and Pete Hegseth and Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in the box as well.

Our own Warren Squire will post later about how Vance was right to invite Penny to sit next to him. Until then, check out HuffPost's take on the acquitted Penny being invited to the game.

The many acquitted of killing Jodan Neely, who was threatening to kill passengers on the subway, will sit beside the future president and vice president — see, that wasn't that tough to get right.

HuffPost got hit with a ratio as well as a Community Note:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

The post is purposely misleading. Penny stood trial and was acquitted by a jury of his peers. He did not kill a "homeless Black man". He immobilized someone who was threatening to kill innocent people on the subway, including a mother with a young child in her stroller.

Recommended

'The Real Leader Is Back'! Trump Gets Huge Reception at Army-Navy Game (and He Brought Company)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Never mind what the jury trial decided — to HuffPost, Penny is still the man accused of killing Neely.

You might want to keep your readers up to date on current events, being a news site and all.

It's almost like they did it on purpose.

They didn't have space to note Neely's 42 arrests in their headline?

Advertisement

Accused by whom? The HuffPost editorial board? He was acquitted. 

***

Tags: HEADLINE HUFFPOST DANIEL PENNY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'The Real Leader Is Back'! Trump Gets Huge Reception at Army-Navy Game (and He Brought Company)
Doug P.
You Won't Be Missed: Unhinged Leftist Keith Olbermann Takes His Toxic Masculinity to Bluesky
Amy Curtis
Potato Au ROTTEN: Brian Stelter Gets BURIED for Denying His Hunter Laptop 'Conspiracy' History
Grateful Calvin
Another L for the 'Fake News'! ABC Settles Trump Defamation Lawsuit for $15 Million and a Public Apology
Doug P.
Add 'Health Insurance' to the VERY Long List of Things Whoopi Goldberg Doesn't Understand
Amy Curtis
'Seek Out a New Country to Try and Destroy': Alex Soros' Trump-Related Post Gets Ratioed to the Moon
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'The Real Leader Is Back'! Trump Gets Huge Reception at Army-Navy Game (and He Brought Company) Doug P.
Advertisement