'The Real Leader Is Back'! Trump Gets Huge Reception at Army-Navy Game (and He Brought Company)

Doug P.  |  3:30 PM on December 14, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

President Elect Donald Trump is at the Army-Navy game today, and he brought with him plenty of company:

We certainly hope Alvin Bragg sees that!

At the end of the game, the Commander-in-Chief Trophy will be awarded, but again this year the person who is, at least technically, the actual Commander-in-Chief isn't in attendance.

Biden's people know full well what kind of optic that might create, so Trump is again filling that leadership void.

And, as we said, Trump had plenty of company: 

Here's a "Trump-Cam" view from the suite:

Unlike Biden, we'd be willing to bet that Trump will attend even more of these games when he's president again.

