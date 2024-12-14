'The Real Leader Is Back'! Trump Gets Huge Reception at Army-Navy Game (and He Brought Company)

President Elect Donald Trump is at the Army-Navy game today, and he brought with him plenty of company:
🚨 JUST IN: Elon Musk says he will be going to the Army/Navy game with President Trump today— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 14, 2024
They’ll also by joined by:
➡️ Daniel Penny
➡️ Tulsi Gabbard
➡️ JD Vance
➡️ Pete Hegseth
➡️ Ron DeSantis
What a CREW! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7AWWDOcTtW
SPOTTED: American Hero Daniel Penny joins VP-elect @JDVance at the @ArmyNavyGame.— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 14, 2024
President Trump is en route. pic.twitter.com/bigGt8xyBj
We certainly hope Alvin Bragg sees that!
🚨BREAKING: President Trump just landed for the Army vs Navy game.— Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) December 14, 2024
Trump will be with Elon Musk, Daniel Penny, Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, and Ron DeSantis, and JD Vance. pic.twitter.com/bqhYI5MbEw
At the end of the game, the Commander-in-Chief Trophy will be awarded, but again this year the person who is, at least technically, the actual Commander-in-Chief isn't in attendance.
Biden has never been to an Army-Navy game as Commander in Chief.— Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) December 14, 2024
Says it all.
Biden's people know full well what kind of optic that might create, so Trump is again filling that leadership void.
President Trump arrives #ArmyNavyGame pic.twitter.com/Yzj2q1kb46— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 14, 2024
And, as we said, Trump had plenty of company:
🚨BREAKING: President Trump just joined Daniel Penny and JD Vance at the Army Navy game.— Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) December 14, 2024
Crowd starts chanting, “USA! USA!”
🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/aadNyTVx8d
Spotted: @realDonaldTrump, @JDVance, @SpeakerJohnson, @DaveMcCormickPA at the Army Navy Game.pic.twitter.com/LV1BqcnySp— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 14, 2024
President-elect Donald J. Trump— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 14, 2024
Vice President-elect JD Vance
Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6lX7kp9QZC
🚨 NOW: Elon Musk arrives as the Army Navy game announcer introduces President Trump and JD Vance 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fZw2r837wO— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 14, 2024
Donald Trump salutes during the national anthem. Joe Biden didn’t go for the past four years. Great to have the president back at Army-Navy. pic.twitter.com/eJ0RnPSGHe— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 14, 2024
Trump salutes the National Anthem 🇺🇸— Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) December 14, 2024
The real leader is back. pic.twitter.com/ZLJ7djW8Ah
Here's a "Trump-Cam" view from the suite:
President @realDonaldTrump arrives at Northwest Stadium 🇺🇸🏈 pic.twitter.com/rVqLLT2A9i— Margo Martin (@margomartin) December 14, 2024
Unlike Biden, we'd be willing to bet that Trump will attend even more of these games when he's president again.
