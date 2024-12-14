'The Real Leader Is Back'! Trump Gets Huge Reception at Army-Navy Game (and He Brought Company)

President Elect Donald Trump is at the Army-Navy game today, and he brought with him plenty of company:

🚨 JUST IN: Elon Musk says he will be going to the Army/Navy game with President Trump today



They’ll also by joined by:



➡️ Daniel Penny

➡️ Tulsi Gabbard

➡️ JD Vance

➡️ Pete Hegseth

➡️ Ron DeSantis



What a CREW! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7AWWDOcTtW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 14, 2024

Advertisement

SPOTTED: American Hero Daniel Penny joins VP-elect @JDVance at the @ArmyNavyGame.



President Trump is en route. pic.twitter.com/bigGt8xyBj — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 14, 2024

We certainly hope Alvin Bragg sees that!

🚨BREAKING: President Trump just landed for the Army vs Navy game.



Trump will be with Elon Musk, Daniel Penny, Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, and Ron DeSantis, and JD Vance. pic.twitter.com/bqhYI5MbEw — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) December 14, 2024

At the end of the game, the Commander-in-Chief Trophy will be awarded, but again this year the person who is, at least technically, the actual Commander-in-Chief isn't in attendance.

Biden has never been to an Army-Navy game as Commander in Chief.



Says it all. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) December 14, 2024

Biden's people know full well what kind of optic that might create, so Trump is again filling that leadership void.

And, as we said, Trump had plenty of company:

🚨BREAKING: President Trump just joined Daniel Penny and JD Vance at the Army Navy game.



Crowd starts chanting, “USA! USA!”



🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/aadNyTVx8d — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) December 14, 2024

President-elect Donald J. Trump



Vice President-elect JD Vance



Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6lX7kp9QZC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 14, 2024

🚨 NOW: Elon Musk arrives as the Army Navy game announcer introduces President Trump and JD Vance 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fZw2r837wO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 14, 2024

Donald Trump salutes during the national anthem. Joe Biden didn’t go for the past four years. Great to have the president back at Army-Navy. pic.twitter.com/eJ0RnPSGHe — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 14, 2024

Trump salutes the National Anthem 🇺🇸



The real leader is back. pic.twitter.com/ZLJ7djW8Ah — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) December 14, 2024

Here's a "Trump-Cam" view from the suite:

Unlike Biden, we'd be willing to bet that Trump will attend even more of these games when he's president again.