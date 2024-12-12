Wall Haul: Biden Moving Border Materials to Be Auctioned for Pennies on the...
Whoopi Goldberg Says RFK Jr. Is Setting People Up for Fat Shaming

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on December 12, 2024
ABC

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head up Health and Human Services, and they've even come up with MAHA: Make America Healthy Again.

But we can't let the idea of a healthy body weight turn into fat shaming, or at least that's what the "body positivity" movement is all about. On "The View," Whoopi Goldberg, who says she weighed 300 lbs. a couple of years ago, said that Kennedy was "setting folks up for shame." Some people are just genetically born to be overweight, after all.

"I'm gonna show you, sir," she says, as Joy Behar encourages here to "take it off."

It was reported after the election that ABC executives were scrambling to find a pro-Trump woman to add to "The View."

Maybe it can be a little about fat shaming.

No, he's setting people up for fat-shaming. Goldberg even admits he might not even be aware he's doing it.

We're excited to see what Kennedy will do as head of HHS. We don't believe he's setting people up for fat shaming; he's talking about a healthier food supply.

***

 

