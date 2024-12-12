Whoopi Goldberg Says RFK Jr. Is Setting People Up for Fat Shaming

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head up Health and Human Services, and they've even come up with MAHA: Make America Healthy Again.

But we can't let the idea of a healthy body weight turn into fat shaming, or at least that's what the "body positivity" movement is all about. On "The View," Whoopi Goldberg, who says she weighed 300 lbs. a couple of years ago, said that Kennedy was "setting folks up for shame." Some people are just genetically born to be overweight, after all.

Whoopi Goldberg attacks RFK Jr’s plans to make America healthy; accusing him of fat shaming.



“Some people are born genetically larger…I wanna say this to RFK…you’re setting folks up for shame.”



pic.twitter.com/jdKe7XQ1Yx — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 12, 2024

"I'm gonna show you, sir," she says, as Joy Behar encourages here to "take it off."

How this show is still on air I'll never know. — Paul Hewton (@paul_hewton) December 12, 2024

The show should be taken off the air — BrooklynP8triot (@BklynP8triot) December 12, 2024

It was reported after the election that ABC executives were scrambling to find a pro-Trump woman to add to "The View."

Shame is a powerful tool to correct behavior that is detrimental to individuals and society at large. We used to employ shame very effectively, but have stopped using and have suffered the consequences. — Red 5, Standing By (@wannabebilbo) December 12, 2024

It’s not about fat shaming; it’s about taking chemicals out food supply that are toxins. Some of these toxins make us fat. Ask anyone who spends time in Europe. They all lose weight while they are there, and gain weight when they return. — Midwest Momma (@toebeans_l) December 12, 2024

I think RFK’s point is that our food and lifestyles are unhealthy. It’s not about shaming fat people. Let’s fix the food! — Reveille 🎺 (@ReveilleEve) December 12, 2024

Maybe it can be a little about fat shaming.

Make shame great again. — Farm Girl (@SherryLuvsIdaho) December 12, 2024

Good. Fat shaming works. — J.A. Fernie (@J_A_Fernie) December 12, 2024

Shame is a great idea. It worked for thousands of years — Tommy10EC (@Tommy10_ec) December 12, 2024

Heck, I fat shame myself! I know I could be healthier if I lost 15 pounds! — Jo Chandler (@JoChandler45859) December 12, 2024

Has anyone heard RFK fat-shame anyone else? I sure haven't - everything I've heard so far concerns health. — Lippy McGirk 🇺🇸 🍀 🦅 🚫NO DMs🚫 (@Labradoofus) December 12, 2024

No, he's setting people up for fat-shaming. Goldberg even admits he might not even be aware he's doing it.

Some people eat too much cake, candy and fatty foods Whoopi. You’re not “big-boned”. It’s not healthy but hey- you do you. — Solena1207🇺🇸 (@solena1207) December 12, 2024

...born genetically larger? There is no such thing on God's earth. — Apple Tree (@LonelyAppleTree) December 12, 2024

Maybe don’t shame people for trying to be healthy which this ironically is doing. — Royally Sage (@sage1411) December 12, 2024

It doesn’t look like Whoopi was born genetically larger, what happened? pic.twitter.com/9miMQlcPmO — Glenda M 🇨🇦 🍎 (@McfarlaneGlenda) December 12, 2024

He’s not putting everyone diets lol. He’s taking the crap out of our foods. — Susan (@SusanOM78872966) December 12, 2024

We're excited to see what Kennedy will do as head of HHS. We don't believe he's setting people up for fat shaming; he's talking about a healthier food supply.

