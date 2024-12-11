Elizabeth Warren 'Clarifies' Her Remarks on Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

A lot of people have made a hero out of the suspected killer of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week. As we reported, even Jimmy Kimmel's producers were getting on board, texting each other, “I would visit him in prison! And bake him cookies, maybe. Perhaps more ….“

As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Elizabeth Warren added a "but" where she should have stopped in opining on the case. Warren told MSNBC's Joy Reid that "violence is never the answer, but people can be pushed only so far. And then they start to take matters into their own hands.”

Warren has since "clarified" her remarks, saying that obviously hunting for scalps is never the answer.

New: Sen. Warren is clarifying her remarks on the UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing and the response to it.



“Violence is never the answer. Period. I should have been much clearer that there is never a justification for murder,” she said in a statement — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) December 11, 2024

Warren is a horrible person who never met a CEO she didn't hate and she said what she meant the first time.

Sorry, no takebacks. She advocated for murder. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 11, 2024

The only job of a hack politician, like @SenWarren, is to run her mouth. If she is unable to figure out a way to say "murder is bad" without equivocation maybe she should find a new line of work. — William Keane (@largebill68) December 11, 2024

"I should've said the opposite of what I said" — GeorgeSmith2 (@WestMichP2) December 11, 2024

That apology doesn't line up well with how she stressed that the murder was a "warning." — Tinsleybach (@tinsleybach) December 11, 2024

They always think that somehow they weren’t “clear,” when in fact they were very clear. — Reverently Based 🇻🇦 (@node_cathode) December 11, 2024

“Clarifying”



She who talks nonsense. — 🍗🎄 Unfollowing Everyone Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) December 11, 2024

Can she clarify whether she's an idiot or a liar?



Because those two statements indicate she has to be either one or the other — Password is Taco (@pw_is_taco1) December 11, 2024

Elizabeth Warren is more of a danger to America than any CEO — George (@Rhomai0n) December 11, 2024

Sorry Senator Warren, but it appears you pushed people too far. — Patrick Albanese (@patrickalbanese) December 11, 2024

People as disliked as the Senate really ought to be careful about excusing violence because "people can only be pushed so far." Would she argue that in court in defense of Luigi Mangione? "He shouldn't have murdered that husband and father in cold blood on the sidewalk, but …."

