Elizabeth Warren 'Clarifies' Her Remarks on Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on December 11, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A lot of people have made a hero out of the suspected killer of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week. As we reported, even Jimmy Kimmel's producers were getting on board, texting each other, “I would visit him in prison! And bake him cookies, maybe. Perhaps more ….“

As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Elizabeth Warren added a "but" where she should have stopped in opining on the case. Warren told MSNBC's Joy Reid that "violence is never the answer, but people can be pushed only so far. And then they start to take matters into their own hands.”

Warren has since "clarified" her remarks, saying that obviously hunting for scalps is never the answer.

Warren is a horrible person who never met a CEO she didn't hate and she said what she meant the first time.

ELIZABETH WARREN MURDER VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

