President-Elect Trump in the Big Apple to Ring NYSE Opening Bell Thursday

Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on December 12, 2024
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

President-Elect Donald Trump arrived in New York City Wednesday night. He’s in the Big Apple to ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday morning.

Here’s his arrival. (WATCH)

With the assassination attempt on his life in Pennsylvania over the summer, many posters are worried about Trump’s safety and security.

This is true. Some posters are hoping that his mere presence at the NYSE will cause stocks to soar.

With President Biden soon to step down, Trump has been busy establishing himself as the next leader of the country. He will be sworn into office in a little over five weeks.

