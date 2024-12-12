President-Elect Trump in the Big Apple to Ring NYSE Opening Bell Thursday

President-Elect Donald Trump arrived in New York City Wednesday night. He’s in the Big Apple to ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Here’s his arrival. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump has just arrived to Trump Tower in NYC, as he’s set to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange first thing in the morning



Looks like his security has been SIGNIFICANTLY beefed up! 🔥



Glad to see this! 🙏🏻



Although, it’s still fairly… pic.twitter.com/hxNNmdaFDE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 12, 2024

With the assassination attempt on his life in Pennsylvania over the summer, many posters are worried about Trump’s safety and security.

We have to trust that he’s got enough security to protect him. — Rebecca (@RebeccaMtn) December 12, 2024

At this point for his safety, he should have a lot of private security. — Libertad 🗽🗽🇨🇺🇺🇸 (@Libertad12021) December 12, 2024

I wonder how much of it is private security. I’m not sure the secret service bosses are interested in really protecting him — Jacob Smith (@XrealJacobSmith) December 12, 2024

The New York Stock exchange is one of the most secure buildings on the planet — Mason Clark (@masonclarkms) December 12, 2024

This is true. Some posters are hoping that his mere presence at the NYSE will cause stocks to soar.

The Stock Market will be up by 1000 points. — Bella (@stockbella) December 12, 2024

Trump’s making moves, and the NY Stock Exchange is about to get a major jolt. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) December 12, 2024

Sounds like an exciting morning in the financial world! Wishing everyone a great day ahead — flightlines (@flightlines247) December 12, 2024

With President Biden soon to step down, Trump has been busy establishing himself as the next leader of the country. He will be sworn into office in a little over five weeks.