NBC News' Ken Dilanian on Christopher Wray: No One More to Blame Than...
House Speaker’s ActBlue Investigation Push Doesn’t Move Trump Voters Tired of Political Th...
This Sleighs! It’s the Christmas Creed You Need in Reimagined Rocking ‘Rudolph’
Congressman Says Drones Over Trump Estate Came From Iranian ‘Mothership’
Black Teachers Sue School District After Being Scared by Students in MAGA Hats
Salon Want Us to Know They're Very Disappointed With McDonald's Customers Who Turned...
LOW T ALERT: Trudeau Gets in Touch With His Feminine Side to Chide...
Daniel Penny Considers Suing Alvin Bragg for Malicious Prosecution
Julie Kelly Torches Christopher Wray's True FBI Legacy, Bids Adieu to Who Else...
Time MAGAzine: President-Elect Donald Trump Named ‘Person of the Year’ - Was There...
Look at That! CNN Finally Admits Inflation 'Heated Up' in November
That 'But' Is Doing Some HEAVY Lifting: Watch Elizabeth Warren Justify Shooting of...
Sanity Restored: Northern Ireland Set to Permanently Ban Puberty Blockers
HOO BOY: Even in Blue New York, Majority of Voters FAVOR Deportation of...

Military Officials Fear Peter Hegseth Could Dismiss Up to 20 ‘Woke’ Generals

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on December 11, 2024
Twitchy

Here's some news from last week, but it was brought to our attention Wednesday by Instapundit and others. The big news is that top military officials are concerned that if Pete Hegseth is confirmed as Secretary of Defense, he could dismiss up to 20 generals and high-ranking officers for being "woke."

Advertisement

Good. That's why he must be confirmed. 

Is the military woke? An outgoing Gen. Mark Milley told The Atlantic in 2023, "First of all, it’s all bulls**t. Second, these accusations are coming from people who don’t know what they’re talking about. They’re doing it for political purposes. Our military wasn’t woke 24 months ago, and now it’s woke?”

Who says it wasn't woke 24 months ago? You'll recall that Milley told Congress that he was on a mission to investigate "white rage" in the military and spoke highly about the DEI programs that had been put in place.

We ourselves have our concerns about Hegseth being confirmed.

You know the rot goes a lot deeper than just 20 generals.

Recommended

NBC News' Ken Dilanian on Christopher Wray: No One More to Blame Than Trump for Distrust in FBI
Brett T.
Advertisement

No, it's not. Two-hundred? Two-thousand?

Advertisement

Hopefully, a lot will "self-deport" if he's confirmed, leaving behind those who do actually useful work.

***

Tags: MILITARY WOKE PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News' Ken Dilanian on Christopher Wray: No One More to Blame Than Trump for Distrust in FBI
Brett T.
House Speaker’s ActBlue Investigation Push Doesn’t Move Trump Voters Tired of Political Theater
Warren Squire
Julie Kelly Torches Christopher Wray's True FBI Legacy, Bids Adieu to Who Else Will Be Leaving VERY Soon
Doug P.
Black Teachers Sue School District After Being Scared by Students in MAGA Hats
Brett T.
This Sleighs! It’s the Christmas Creed You Need in Reimagined Rocking ‘Rudolph’
Warren Squire
Salon Want Us to Know They're Very Disappointed With McDonald's Customers Who Turned in CEO Killer
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NBC News' Ken Dilanian on Christopher Wray: No One More to Blame Than Trump for Distrust in FBI Brett T.
Advertisement