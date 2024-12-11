Military Officials Fear Peter Hegseth Could Dismiss Up to 20 ‘Woke’ Generals

Here's some news from last week, but it was brought to our attention Wednesday by Instapundit and others. The big news is that top military officials are concerned that if Pete Hegseth is confirmed as Secretary of Defense, he could dismiss up to 20 generals and high-ranking officers for being "woke."

BREAKING: Concerns are rising among military officials that Pete Hegseth, if confirmed as Secretary of Defense, could dismiss up to 20 “woke” generals and high-ranking officers. pic.twitter.com/TylRKijnCT — Jesse Morgan (@Jesse_Morgan_) December 8, 2024

Good. That's why he must be confirmed.

Is the military woke? An outgoing Gen. Mark Milley told The Atlantic in 2023, "First of all, it’s all bulls**t. Second, these accusations are coming from people who don’t know what they’re talking about. They’re doing it for political purposes. Our military wasn’t woke 24 months ago, and now it’s woke?”

Who says it wasn't woke 24 months ago? You'll recall that Milley told Congress that he was on a mission to investigate "white rage" in the military and spoke highly about the DEI programs that had been put in place.

We ourselves have our concerns about Hegseth being confirmed.

I’m concerned that he might stop at 20. https://t.co/ruJWLvS7Eq — @instapundit (@instapundit) December 11, 2024

You know the rot goes a lot deeper than just 20 generals.

Hopefully that’s just 20 on day 1 — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) December 11, 2024

Add two zeroes to the end and Im good. More NCO's, less brass. — varifrank (@varifrank) December 11, 2024

Stop stop I already support him https://t.co/xxx1HoPnCm — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 11, 2024

Time to clean house at the Pentagon and return the United States military to being the best in the world. — Diamond Jim (@Diamond73903146) December 11, 2024

Only 20? He needs to step it up. — Perry Nix (@PerryNix6) December 11, 2024

“Up to 20” sounds like too few — Steve Stevenson (@AverageSteveS) December 11, 2024

Exactly the leadership the Department of Defense needs. Time to put national security over woke agendas. Hegseth is the right man to clean house and restore focus to our military's mission. 💪🇺🇸 — SPQR (@spqr_ome) December 11, 2024

20 is nowhere near enough. — Mr. Interesting (@RationeAutVi) December 11, 2024

No, it's not. Two-hundred? Two-thousand?

I'm not. The first 20 go before breakfast. Hopefully he's looking at 200 or more as a good start, but given the cultural rot in DoD, every single one of them needs to go. Then identify their O-6 and O-5 proteges and fire them, too. — enlightened cynicism (@enlightenedcyn1) December 11, 2024

Need to credit him with all the resignations that happen before his confirmation. — Hugh Wang (@philfinfan) December 11, 2024

Those are rookie numbers! — LL J-Dawg (@LLJDawg151023) December 11, 2024

He could fire ten times that number and it would be just a start.



All the top brass have been indoctrinated into the woke-DEI-transgender-progressive nonsense. Anyone who graduated from the military academies is steeped in it.



Go with ROTC grads from red state schools. — SpinRemover (@TNMSAdventures) December 11, 2024

I think that was what Trump had in mind when he nominated Pete. — Old geezer (@BubbasgGeezer) December 11, 2024

Getting rid of woke and DEI in our military must be job one. Get rid of it in civil service as well! Review every single security clearance closely! #MAGA — Patty Payne (@Patty40642) December 11, 2024

That’s why we so desperately need him. — Mitch Scott (@scott21155) December 11, 2024

Hopefully, a lot will "self-deport" if he's confirmed, leaving behind those who do actually useful work.

