Stuck-On Stupid: Loony Lefty Tesla Drivers Plaster Bumpers Because Musk is a ‘Trumper’

Some lefty Tesla car owners are saying their vehicle’s virtue signal isn’t working anymore. Apparently, it went on the fritz when Elon Musk purchased X. Then went completely dead once he started backing President Donald Trump. This feature cannot be repaired. But, some crazy lefties think they have a solution. They’re covering up the broken virtue signal by applying a new one. The quick fix: a bumper sticker.

Advertisement

Stick with us and read on.

A a growing number of Tesla owners are using bumper stickers to disassociate themselves from Elon Musk as he deepens his alliance with Trump.https://t.co/zSTPuq01v9 — Axios (@axios) December 11, 2024

Lefties bought Teslas to show how much they care about the environment. Oops, that virtue signal doesn’t work anymore.

The stickers read: ‘I Bought This Before We Knew Elon Was Crazy.’ Amazingly, these stickers have no effect on Elon Musk personally.

I'm sure that really affects Elon badly. They really got him there! — The Moose? (@MooseMilk1985) December 11, 2024

Bumper stickers? That’ll show Elon! — 🇺🇸 𝙃𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) December 11, 2024

These virtue-signaling weirdos really need to apply an additional sticker that reads: ‘But, I’m not principled enough to sell my car, so I bought this sticker instead!’ That is what they are saying without saying it.

Posters are laughing at them.

The irony is delicious.



From virtue-signaling cretins to .... virtue-signaling cretins. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) December 11, 2024

The virtue signal of buying a Tesla didn't work out.



How do I turn it into a new virtue signal? — Dave Kleikamp (@ShaggyKC) December 11, 2024

Rich progressives having to add addendums to their virtual signals warms my heart like you wouldn't believe. — Regs (@r3gulations) December 11, 2024

There’s also another reason for doing this. It’s to protect them from their fellow intolerant lefties. If this sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve seen it before.

“Please Don’t Key My Car Lefties; I Super Hate Elon Musk Too.” — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 11, 2024

I've seen this before..... pic.twitter.com/XCpaA5fzXF — The Government sucks at everything (@backtobasicsplz) December 11, 2024

Sometimes the virtue signal just isn’t powerful enough to save you from the monsters you created.

Back to the funny stuff. Musk has an opportunity to do something truly hysterical.

I hear the stickers are made by SpaceX — Tommy D (@KneelB4Zodd) December 11, 2024

We would love Musk to buy out the guy who’s making the stickers. Then those loony lefties are going to end up needing a new sticker to explain their old one.