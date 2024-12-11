VIP
Stuck-On Stupid: Loony Lefty Tesla Drivers Plaster Bumpers Because Musk is a ‘Trumper’

Warren Squire  |  10:15 PM on December 11, 2024
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

Some lefty Tesla car owners are saying their vehicle’s virtue signal isn’t working anymore. Apparently, it went on the fritz when Elon Musk purchased X. Then went completely dead once he started backing President Donald Trump. This feature cannot be repaired. But, some crazy lefties think they have a solution. They’re covering up the broken virtue signal by applying a new one. The quick fix: a bumper sticker.

Stick with us and read on.

Lefties bought Teslas to show how much they care about the environment. Oops, that virtue signal doesn’t work anymore.

The stickers read: ‘I Bought This Before We Knew Elon Was Crazy.’ Amazingly, these stickers have no effect on Elon Musk personally.

These virtue-signaling weirdos really need to apply an additional sticker that reads: ‘But, I’m not principled enough to sell my car, so I bought this sticker instead!’ That is what they are saying without saying it.

Posters are laughing at them.

There’s also another reason for doing this. It’s to protect them from their fellow intolerant lefties. If this sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve seen it before.

Sometimes the virtue signal just isn’t powerful enough to save you from the monsters you created.

Back to the funny stuff. Musk has an opportunity to do something truly hysterical.

We would love Musk to buy out the guy who’s making the stickers. Then those loony lefties are going to end up needing a new sticker to explain their old one.

