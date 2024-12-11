Daniel Penny Considers Suing Alvin Bragg for Malicious Prosecution
Julie Kelly Torches Christopher Wray's True FBI Legacy, Bids Adieu to Who Else Will Be Leaving VERY Soon

Doug P.  |  6:40 PM on December 11, 2024
Meme

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced his resignation today, which will be effective next month when Biden-Harris leave and Trump-Vance enter:

The F.B.I. director, Christopher A. Wray, told bureau employees on Wednesday that he intends to resign in January, bowing to the reality that President-elect Donald J. Trump had publicly declared his desire to replace him. 

The announcement comes after Mr. Trump said in late November that he intended to nominate Kash Patel, a longtime loyalist, to run the F.B.I., and more than two years before Mr. Wray’s 10-year term would have expired. 

His resignation would likely mean that Paul Abbate, the deputy F.B.I. director, would run the bureau at least until the end of April, when he is set to retire. 

Over more than seven years, Mr. Wray oversaw one of the most consequential and tumultuous periods in the bureau’s history, juggling high-profile criminal investigations of political figures, heated congressional inquiries and two attempted assassinations of Mr. Trump.

This was Wray's announcement:

Since that news broke, Trump released a statement, which is best summed up in two words: Good riddance: 

The Wray years at the FBI have been marked by all kinds of WTF moments, and Julie Kelly summed up the last few years of the bureau's leadership this way: 

The full post from @Julie_Kelly2: 

Chris Wray’s legacy will be turning the world’s most powerful law enforcement agency into a domestic terror operation that includes raiding the home of the former president, entrapping individuals into politically-oriented hoaxes like Whitmer fednapping, colluding with Big Tech to protect the Biden crime family by censoring Americans, and using the FBI counterterrorism task force to investigate, raid, and arrest nearly 1,600 Americans who protested the 2020 election on January 6. 

His failures include record crime, a bleeding southern border, out of control fentanyl crisis, and historic low trust in the FBI. 

Seems impossible but the worst FBI director in US history. The damage he caused this country may never be fully repaired.

The Plot Thickens: Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation of West Point Lying to Help Media Smear Hegseth
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis
And there's one!

Oh, and does anybody want to ask Wray why somebody who broke wind a hundred yards from the Capitol on January 6th was tracked down within days but there's still been no movement on identifying the pipe bomb suspects? 

Who might be the next to bug out of their job before the new administration starts digging into some serious audits over how the government's been run these last few years?

Garland can't leave as AG soon enough. Bring it on!

