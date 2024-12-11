Black Teachers Sue School District After Being Scared by Students in MAGA Hats

It looks like not every business and school had a special safe space set aside for the day after Election Day so those who needed to could mourn. Celebrating President-elect Donald Trump's win, a number of students at Beverly Hills High put on their MAGA hats and allegedly chanted, "F**k Kamala." Two black teachers are now suing the school district, saying they didn't feel safe, either for themselves or for the black students in their classrooms.

BREAKING: 2 black teachers sue Beverly Hills over students wearing MAGA hats, chanting "F*ck Kamala" pic.twitter.com/QlPer6FGer — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 11, 2024

"Suing Beverly Hills High for racism"? Fox 11 has broadcast security camera footage from inside the school and we don't see any racism. And "f**k Kamala"? That's not racist — that's just good old-fashioned patriotism.

It’s called free speech. And yes, children have the right to free speech too.



This woman should never be teaching students again. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 11, 2024

If BLM activist students marched with a flag could the white teachers sue for discrimination? — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) December 11, 2024

These teachers probably canceled class the day after Daniel Penny's acquittal so students could process their feelings.

I don't see how that's racism. — Rob Dromgoole (@cigar_vet) December 11, 2024

Have they heard of the 1st Amendment? — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) December 11, 2024

Huh? They’re suing the city because of the attire and political rants of teenagers?



Sounds like a very weak case. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 11, 2024

Granted they should not be using foul language at school but they have a right to voice their opinion. — 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) December 11, 2024

This is just the beginning. Wait until the snowflakes realize they can't sue over every little thing. Freedom of expression, even if it offends someone, is non-negotiable. — Joe (@EastCoastalMAGA) December 11, 2024

"Some" students in the closed classroom are Black. Does that mean the majority were not? Is there another reason the group tried to get in?



The teachers are looking for a payout, but need therapy. — Cpt. Fuzzy Boots ❤️❤️❤️ (@cptfuzzyboots) December 11, 2024

It’s amazing how teachers can stand in front of their class bashing Trump and his supporters, but then get offended when students form their own opinions and express them. — Anne Carter (@AnneCar45295003) December 11, 2024

We don't know if they expressed their political views in class, but they obviously hold them if they think MAGA hats are racist.

Unf, I lived next to this woke school for 10 years and don’t understand how promoting the president of the United States of America and calling out the losing opponent who was servicing married, elderly, elected officials for multiple positions of power illegally, is racism. — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News🥜 (@unhealthytruth) December 11, 2024

If they were unruly and using profanity, they should get detention.



This doesn’t need to be a race war. — Stallion Pt. 3 (@Stallion_Pt3) December 11, 2024

Yes. Trump's reelection sent a message to his MAGA cult followers that violence was OK. We don't see anyone being violent, though.

I saw only 2-3 red hats. This woman should be fired for raising this issue and defaming these young people. — Bren Martin (@Bren526Martin) December 11, 2024

It's ridiculous.

