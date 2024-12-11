Congressman Says Drones Over Trump Estate Came From Iranian ‘Mothership’
Black Teachers Sue School District After Being Scared by Students in MAGA Hats

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on December 11, 2024
It looks like not every business and school had a special safe space set aside for the day after Election Day so those who needed to could mourn. Celebrating President-elect Donald Trump's win, a number of students at Beverly Hills High put on their MAGA hats and allegedly chanted, "F**k Kamala." Two black teachers are now suing the school district, saying they didn't feel safe, either for themselves or for the black students in their classrooms. 

"Suing Beverly Hills High for racism"? Fox 11 has broadcast security camera footage from inside the school and we don't see any racism. And "f**k Kamala"? That's not racist — that's just good old-fashioned patriotism.

These teachers probably canceled class the day after Daniel Penny's acquittal so students could process their feelings.

We don't know if they expressed their political views in class, but they obviously hold them if they think MAGA hats are racist.

Yes. Trump's reelection sent a message to his MAGA cult followers that violence was OK. We don't see anyone being violent, though.

It's ridiculous.

