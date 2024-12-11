This Sleighs! It’s the Christmas Creed You Need in Reimagined Rocking ‘Rudolph’

NBC News' Ken Dilanian on Christopher Wray: No One More to Blame Than...
Warren Squire  |  8:30 PM on December 11, 2024
Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File

This latest song mash-up will take you higher than Santa’s sleigh on a chilly Christmas Eve. That’s because it’s got Creed’s Scott Stapp on vocals, well kinda. It’s made by an AI creator to sound like the late 90s rocker singer. This AI ‘Stapp’ is singing the lyrics of the fun holiday classic ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ but with the instrumental backing of Creed’s ‘Higher’ thus creating a truly rockin’ ‘Rudolph.’

Take a listen. (WATCH)

Some posters are saying it’s like opening a gift on Christmas Day and not knowing what you’re getting. But, once opened, you realize you received what you’ve always needed.

Here’s a sampling.

Like the last poster said, it’s not without its flaws. For instance, at the end of this song instead of ‘sleigh bells’, it sounds like he says ‘slavers.’ What kind of operation in Santa running up there at the North Pole? Free the elves!

Read on.

AI is still an emerging medium which will only get better. It’ll get harder to distinguish between real and generated as the technology advances.

Still, this song is an unexpected gift we won’t be taking back. (WATCH)

CHRISTMAS FUNNY MUSIC SANTA SANTA CLAUS SONG

