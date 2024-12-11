This Sleighs! It’s the Christmas Creed You Need in Reimagined Rocking ‘Rudolph’

This latest song mash-up will take you higher than Santa’s sleigh on a chilly Christmas Eve. That’s because it’s got Creed’s Scott Stapp on vocals, well kinda. It’s made by an AI creator to sound like the late 90s rocker singer. This AI ‘Stapp’ is singing the lyrics of the fun holiday classic ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ but with the instrumental backing of Creed’s ‘Higher’ thus creating a truly rockin’ ‘Rudolph.’

Take a listen. (WATCH)

We present the greatest Christmas song of all time. pic.twitter.com/wsQt660d6K — Barstool Backstage (@StoolBackstage) December 10, 2024

Some posters are saying it’s like opening a gift on Christmas Day and not knowing what you’re getting. But, once opened, you realize you received what you’ve always needed.

Here’s a sampling.

The mashup the world didn’t know they needed. — Bobby Boucher (@BlobbyBoucher) December 10, 2024

😎 that’s the best Christmas remix I ever heard.. I didn’t just get through it I actually enjoyed it. — Adam Smith (@AdamMFsmith69) December 10, 2024

Not without flaws but it's great, got a good laugh out of this. 😂 — Haywood (@HaywoodChablomy) December 10, 2024

Like the last poster said, it’s not without its flaws. For instance, at the end of this song instead of ‘sleigh bells’, it sounds like he says ‘slavers.’ What kind of operation in Santa running up there at the North Pole? Free the elves!

Read on.

“… to the place where slavers ring?!?” that’s a stupid AI translation. — The Panic (@ThePanic16) December 10, 2024

lol…the song was great…the auto generated lyrics need some work…i don’t remember slavery being in either of these songs… — rdohnet (@rdohnethook) December 10, 2024

It says ‘slavers’ instead of slay bells on the closed captioning at the end. — VisionQuest42 (@VisionQuest42) December 10, 2024

AI is still an emerging medium which will only get better. It’ll get harder to distinguish between real and generated as the technology advances.

Still, this song is an unexpected gift we won’t be taking back. (WATCH)

All the elves be like: pic.twitter.com/7Q27z4XD7J — 🇻🇦 Fr Victor Feltes (@StuffForSisters) December 10, 2024

We are living on the best version of the simulation now. Can’t convince me otherwise — Alec Freese (@AlecFreese) December 10, 2024

This hard rocking holiday mashup has Creed fans asking about getting the real thing.

I dunno…. Someone should send this to @ScottStapp @MarkTTremonti or @Creed and let them see your talent. Nice job, dude! They are off tour now and should have some time to listen. — Patrick Thornton (@jsualumnus) December 10, 2024

I never knew I needed a Creed Christmas album until this very moment (searches for Scott Stapp's DM) — 💀 Spooky Boi 💀 (@ssimms0199) December 10, 2024

If we could get Creed with the real Scott Stapp on vocals , they could make this AI version of ‘Rudolph’ truly soar higher.