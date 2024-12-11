Congressman Says Drones Over Trump Estate Came From Iranian ‘Mothership’
Salon Want Us to Know They're Very Disappointed With McDonald's Customers Who Turned in CEO Killer

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on December 11, 2024
meme

We thought the Left believed 'no one is above the law', and that punishing people for their crimes was a high priority.

Hahahahahahaha.

Just kidding.

We all know 'no one is above the law' was a lie and what it really meant was 'we get to selectively enforce laws against our political opponents' (while they get off scot-free, of course).

It's enlightening to watch, especially after they spent the early part of this week lamenting the fact a jury found New York subway hero Daniel Penny not guilty of criminally negligent homicide, while also arguing Luigi Mangione should not be in trouble for shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the back.

Salon, that bastion of hot takes, really thinks the fact some citizen(s) at a Pennsylvania McDonald's turned Mangione into authorities speaks badly about America.

No, really: 

They write:

What emerged was not just a narrative about a high-stakes manhunt, but another illustration of the deep fissures in American society  — fissures that extend to how this country sees its healthcare system, its workers and its justice. 

Brian Thompson’s murder on Dec. 4 shocked many, not  only for its audacity — he was gunned down in broad daylight outside a Manhattan hotel — but for its symbolism. As the head of UnitedHealthcare, Thompson was at the helm of one of the largest health insurers in the nation, a company whose name has become synonymous with both access and frustration. For millions of Americans, health care is as indispensable as it is frustrating, meaning that for many, the anger sparked by Thompson’s death was as much about the system he represented as the act itself. 

We don't despise the media enough.

X users absolutely dragged them for this

And they're really, really trying.

Not in Salon's mind.

Give 'em time. They'll get there eventually.

This next user used Salon's own past articles against them:

Very selective.

Certainly crossed the Rubicon on this.

That's only for Republicans.

Of course they are.

This writer will do her best to skewer them in Wolfe's stead.

Please, tell us, Salon.

Nah. Socialized medicine is the only solution to this.

Only if the criminal is the correct (D)emographic.

Same.

They have no shame.

Yeah. It's something, isn't it?

