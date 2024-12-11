Salon Want Us to Know They're Very Disappointed With McDonald's Customers Who Turned in CEO Killer

We thought the Left believed 'no one is above the law', and that punishing people for their crimes was a high priority.

Hahahahahahaha.

Just kidding.

We all know 'no one is above the law' was a lie and what it really meant was 'we get to selectively enforce laws against our political opponents' (while they get off scot-free, of course).

It's enlightening to watch, especially after they spent the early part of this week lamenting the fact a jury found New York subway hero Daniel Penny not guilty of criminally negligent homicide, while also arguing Luigi Mangione should not be in trouble for shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the back.

Salon, that bastion of hot takes, really thinks the fact some citizen(s) at a Pennsylvania McDonald's turned Mangione into authorities speaks badly about America.

No, really:

"Rats in the kitchen": What the McDonald's arrest of Luigi Mangione reveals about America — and us https://t.co/4kXgFWCnTD — Salon (@Salon) December 11, 2024

They write:

What emerged was not just a narrative about a high-stakes manhunt, but another illustration of the deep fissures in American society — fissures that extend to how this country sees its healthcare system, its workers and its justice. Brian Thompson’s murder on Dec. 4 shocked many, not only for its audacity — he was gunned down in broad daylight outside a Manhattan hotel — but for its symbolism. As the head of UnitedHealthcare, Thompson was at the helm of one of the largest health insurers in the nation, a company whose name has become synonymous with both access and frustration. For millions of Americans, health care is as indispensable as it is frustrating, meaning that for many, the anger sparked by Thompson’s death was as much about the system he represented as the act itself.

We don't despise the media enough.

X users absolutely dragged them for this

He reveals that they are still good people in this nation, despite your attempt to turn everybody in the scoundrels — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) December 11, 2024

And they're really, really trying.

Ok but Mangione is the rat, right? Right? — Regs (@r3gulations) December 11, 2024

Not in Salon's mind.

It might just be easier if you came right out and declared you're fine with cold blooded murder so long as the person being murdered is someone you dislike.



Save you from all this rigmarole next time... — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) December 11, 2024

Give 'em time. They'll get there eventually.

This next user used Salon's own past articles against them:

Very selective with what you think should be prosecuted https://t.co/7yL2Pu3hYe — 🔫0 pos 랭리🇺🇸 (@VetbroWarioNKA) December 11, 2024

Very selective.

Looks like Salon is crossing the Rubicon in this article. https://t.co/y0EMclc1wY — 🔫0 pos 랭리🇺🇸 (@VetbroWarioNKA) December 11, 2024

Certainly crossed the Rubicon on this.

Keep that same energy you had covering January 6th.https://t.co/vOFsR1ldvH — 🔫0 pos 랭리🇺🇸 (@VetbroWarioNKA) December 11, 2024

That's only for Republicans.

Holy s**t, you a**holes would be on the side of deranged lunatic. — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) December 11, 2024

Of course they are.

I forgot Salon existed, but this reaction to the slaughter of an innocent man in the streets makes me wish we had Tom Wolfe to skewer these snooty, privileged NIMBYs who cheer on violence as long as it's not anywhere near them. https://t.co/y1rwPg6g4A — Boo (@IzaBooboo) December 11, 2024

This writer will do her best to skewer them in Wolfe's stead.

LOL



Hey, quick question: can the Luigi Is Awesome Rules be applied to people who attack journos? Asking for a couple million friends. https://t.co/nF6R6n03xQ — El Kabong (@El_Kabong81) December 11, 2024

Please, tell us, Salon.

The author of this blog post is not happy with McDonalds and its very apparent



They even go as far to mention Harris lying about her employment and Trump.



If Americans are truly upset about healthcare, perhaps get the Government to undo what they broke? https://t.co/8PDkZrnUtB — Brother-Santa Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) December 11, 2024

Nah. Socialized medicine is the only solution to this.

It seems to reveal that Salon supports the criminal culture of ‘not snitching’ and other ways of concealing crimes https://t.co/hqgq3JtkKz — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) December 11, 2024

Only if the criminal is the correct (D)emographic.

It reveals absolutely nothing about me, because I'm a basic b**ch who thing murdering CEOs is as juvenile as it is insane. https://t.co/IQQ70dLXSz — Pickled Swans (@pickledswans) December 11, 2024

Same.

Shame, Salon. F**king shame on you.



"What the cult of cold-blooded murderer Luigi Mangione reveals about the American Left." That would be a story. https://t.co/VYwUymXmB7 — Nonsense Filter (@AdvocatusAnon) December 11, 2024

They have no shame.

Yeah. It's something, isn't it?