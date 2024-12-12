President-Elect Trump in the Big Apple to Ring NYSE Opening Bell Thursday
VIP
This Is the Subway Liberals Want
VIP
Government: Using Our Tax Dollars to Violate Our First Amendment Rights
Elizabeth Warren 'Clarifies' Her Remarks on Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Sick People - Jimmy Kimmel Shares His Staff's Affection for CEO Murderer, Luigi...
Stuck-On Stupid: Loony Lefty Tesla Drivers Plaster Bumpers Because Musk is a ‘Trumper’
BLM Leader Claims Black Woman Was Kept Off the Daniel Penny Jury Because...
NBC News' Ken Dilanian on Christopher Wray: No One More to Blame Than...
House Speaker’s ActBlue Investigation Push Doesn’t Move Trump Voters Tired of Political Th...
Military Officials Fear Peter Hegseth Could Dismiss Up to 20 ‘Woke’ Generals
This Sleighs! It’s the Christmas Creed You Need in Reimagined Rocking ‘Rudolph’
Congressman Says Drones Over Trump Estate Came From Iranian ‘Mothership’
Black Teachers Sue School District After Being Scared by Students in MAGA Hats
Salon Want Us to Know They're Very Disappointed With McDonald's Customers Who Turned...

Dead Reckoning: The Sixth Sense Starring Van Jones and the Legacy Media

Warren Squire  |  12:29 AM on December 12, 2024
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

The legacy media is just like Bruce Willis‘s character in The Sixth Sense. They’re still hanging around, but don’t realize they’re dead. Van Jones is like Willis’s character at the end of the movie, who realizes he’s dead and it’s time to move on. Lucky for us, there was a video camera pointed at Jones when he had his epiphany. Oh, and did we mention it’s hilariously entertaining?

Advertisement

Here’s his revelation. (WATCH)

While Van Jones and his media buddies were laughing at candidate Trump, he was busy talking to his son, Barron, and listening to the younger people on his staff. Trump took that advice and did podcasts, TikTok and other alternative media. It’s because of this, President-Elect Donald Trump will soon be sworn into office.

These posters get it.

Looking back at Kamala’s campaign, her ‘interview’ with Oprah is even more cringe.

Twenty years ago this would’ve been a big deal, but not anymore.

Recommended

Elizabeth Warren 'Clarifies' Her Remarks on Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Brett T.
Advertisement

There’s still a market for television, but news is the last thing that people are watching.

It’s not just television news, but newspapers and magazines. All the vestiges of the legacy media are rotting away. Dead, but still hanging around going through the motions. And Van Jones is realizing it too late.

But, at least he’s speaking the truth.

Advertisement

The legacy media is made up of stubborn people. Occasionally, you will have one break free and have a brief moment of self-reflection. That’s Jones. But, the majority will keep doing what they’re doing because they can’t admit they’re wrong. Dead wrong. And we’re fine with that.

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elizabeth Warren 'Clarifies' Her Remarks on Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Brett T.
BLM Leader Claims Black Woman Was Kept Off the Daniel Penny Jury Because of Her Hair
Brett T.
The Plot Thickens: Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation of West Point Lying to Help Media Smear Hegseth
Amy Curtis
Julie Kelly Torches Christopher Wray's True FBI Legacy, Bids Adieu to Who Else Will Be Leaving VERY Soon
Doug P.
Stuck-On Stupid: Loony Lefty Tesla Drivers Plaster Bumpers Because Musk is a ‘Trumper’
Warren Squire
This Is the Subway Liberals Want
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elizabeth Warren 'Clarifies' Her Remarks on Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brett T.
Advertisement