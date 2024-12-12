Dead Reckoning: The Sixth Sense Starring Van Jones and the Legacy Media

The legacy media is just like Bruce Willis‘s character in The Sixth Sense. They’re still hanging around, but don’t realize they’re dead. Van Jones is like Willis’s character at the end of the movie, who realizes he’s dead and it’s time to move on. Lucky for us, there was a video camera pointed at Jones when he had his epiphany. Oh, and did we mention it’s hilariously entertaining?

Here’s his revelation. (WATCH)

Van Jones has come to the realization that legacy media is dead:

"Digital is the new doorknocking. You got to understand that we were laughing our butts off at Donald Trump for suspending his door knocking campaign and letting Charlie Kirk and Elon do a bunch of stuff online with… pic.twitter.com/oNGjDemKtZ — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 12, 2024

While Van Jones and his media buddies were laughing at candidate Trump, he was busy talking to his son, Barron, and listening to the younger people on his staff. Trump took that advice and did podcasts, TikTok and other alternative media. It’s because of this, President-Elect Donald Trump will soon be sworn into office.

These posters get it.

As a father, how did he not know what platforms his son was on and what influencers he's watching? 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) December 12, 2024

I know some. But also Theo Von. Of course Joe Rogan. It's also about conservatives getting really into meaty 4-hour Rogan podcasts on some geeked out history/policy while the Left has tantrums & protests.

There is so much education going on the conservative side. Learning.… — SCRIBEMOON (@SCRIBEMOON) December 12, 2024

Looking back at Kamala’s campaign, her ‘interview’ with Oprah is even more cringe.

Twenty years ago this would’ve been a big deal, but not anymore.

Oprah? This guy is about a decade or more behind. FYI I’m 59 and I know the names the son mentioned. — “You see, but you do not observe.” (@crypticveneer) December 12, 2024

Oprah, Barack, and JayZ - like, how boomer (and race baited) do you have to be to really think those people are influential past their core cat-lady audience? lol. — Matias_V (@ma_tias) December 12, 2024

Obama and Oprah haven’t been relevant at least since 2014, but when that is a stretch I think. — Didier_Takaran (@didier_takaran) December 12, 2024

There’s still a market for television, but news is the last thing that people are watching.

I only watch sports on network TV. I haven't watched a network news show since 2016. — @snailtracks (@snailtracks) December 12, 2024

Same. I was also a regular newspaper subscriber/reader for over 35 years as an adult.. it went so liberal and anti-Trump after he won in 16. that I canceled my subscription, stopped watching any local or national news on TV. Now I’ve stopped watching all TV. — 🇺🇸Potato Patriot🇺🇸 (@PotatoPatriot) December 12, 2024

It’s not just television news, but newspapers and magazines. All the vestiges of the legacy media are rotting away. Dead, but still hanging around going through the motions. And Van Jones is realizing it too late.

But, at least he’s speaking the truth.

Van Jones boldly declares that legacy media is dead. He emphasizes that digital platforms have taken the lead in shaping influence, highlighting how mainstream voices are now overshadowed by emerging online figures. It's time to adapt or be left behind! #MediaRevolution — ⓓ 🅱️ (@Pnjbie) December 12, 2024

I love it when Van tells the truth. It happens so seldomly it’s a breath of fresh air. — Writer Grl 🐊🇺🇸 (@JustAWriter71) December 12, 2024

Sometimes wrong, but mostly always real. — Jason McCutchen (@jason_mccutchen) December 12, 2024

The legacy media is made up of stubborn people. Occasionally, you will have one break free and have a brief moment of self-reflection. That’s Jones. But, the majority will keep doing what they’re doing because they can’t admit they’re wrong. Dead wrong. And we’re fine with that.