Rob Schneider Says He's Going to Create the 'Opposite' of 'The View'

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on December 10, 2024
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Who knew former "Saturday Night Live" staple Rob Schneider was so based? Schneider told Fox News that his new media company would be launching the opposite of "The View" — an all-female talk show that will be entertaining.

… Schneider says the show will feature “household names” and won't be “shaming people and making people wince.”

We'd watch that. But who are the co-hosts? People have suggested Roseanne Barr and Riley Gaines, for starters.

Remember last month when the New York Post reported that the higher-ups at ABC were scrambling to find some pro-Trump voices to add to "The View"? They've been dragging their feet on that one. It looks like Schneider is going to beat them at the punch.

This has tremendous potential. Now give us some names!

***




Tags: ROB SCHNEIDER THE VIEW

