Rob Schneider Says He's Going to Create the 'Opposite' of 'The View'

Who knew former "Saturday Night Live" staple Rob Schneider was so based? Schneider told Fox News that his new media company would be launching the opposite of "The View" — an all-female talk show that will be entertaining.

Advertisement

Rob Schneider announced that his new media company will be working on an all-women talk show that'll be the "opposite" of The View.



“It’ll be the opposite because this will be entertaining.”pic.twitter.com/VDtNZutorU — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) December 10, 2024

BREAKING: @RobSchneider announces a new all-ladies talk show that he calls the “opposite” of The View.



“It’ll be the opposite because this will be entertaining.”



The new show, a direct competitor to The View, is set to begin airing before Inauguration Day.



Schneider says the… pic.twitter.com/wovw3dpZAJ — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) December 10, 2024

… Schneider says the show will feature “household names” and won't be “shaming people and making people wince.”

We'd watch that. But who are the co-hosts? People have suggested Roseanne Barr and Riley Gaines, for starters.

We need a women's show where fun doesn't translate into collective shame or “moral” lessons. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) December 10, 2024

I would love to be on that show — Celeste Granillo (@Cel2828) December 10, 2024

Hope it’s successful. The View is unbearable. — wonderer (@JulesinWndrlnd) December 10, 2024

That sounds like a blast! It really can’t come soon enough. — JD (@JDsreel) December 10, 2024

I don’t have time to watch morning or daytime tv



However, I will make time to find Robs show, record it in one room, watch it live in another and run it in my garage tv as well



All in efforts to give Rob ratings for what’s sure to be way more entertaining than the hateful View… — Sup Mario Bro (@SupMarioBro) December 10, 2024

The world is healing. — Orange Sunshine (@OrangeSunshineX) December 10, 2024

Now someone needs to run an unbiased news channel that shares only facts, and becomes a source that can be trusted. The business potential is through the roof. — Charlotte Krieger (@Char_ElisabethK) December 10, 2024

This is actually a great idea. — T. White 🇺🇸 (@TWhite28) December 10, 2024

Likely a genius move. There’s a new market opening up as the coven drifts further out of touch with mainstream America. — Undercurrent (@VincentFathom) December 10, 2024

Remember last month when the New York Post reported that the higher-ups at ABC were scrambling to find some pro-Trump voices to add to "The View"? They've been dragging their feet on that one. It looks like Schneider is going to beat them at the punch.

This has tremendous potential. Now give us some names!

***









