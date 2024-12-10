New York Times Manages Worst Daniel Penny Headline Yet

They're Not Lovin' It: Lefties Leave Bad Reviews for McDonald's Where UHC CEO...
Brett T.  |  5:15 PM on December 10, 2024
Twitter

Daniel Penny was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide Monday morning, and as Twitchy reported, the headlines didn't disappoint. As the Associated Press put it, beloved Michael Jackson impersonator Jordan Neely was just a "subway rider." This was a social media post, so we know they had room to put in something like, "subway rider with 42 arrests," "career criminal," or "man who threatened to kill subway passengers." The Wall Street Journal didn't do much better, referring to Neely as "a homeless man on a New York City subway." Is there anything else we should know? A homeless man threatening to kill passengers on a New York City subway? Or was this just a white man choking an innocent black man to death?

The news of Penny's acquittal came out too late to make the New York Times Monday print edition, so we had to wait until Tuesday to see what they would come up with. Since this was the print edition, we understand the Times didn't have unlimited space to frame the story. But what is this?

A "subway dancer" with a clear lack of understanding of personal space.

The same people saying Neely was just homeless and mentally ill are the same ones who support policies to keep people like Neely out on the streets.

They don't teach journalism anymore.

***

Tags: HEADLINE NEW YORK TIMES JORDAN NEELY DANIEL PENNY

