New York Times Manages Worst Daniel Penny Headline Yet

Daniel Penny was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide Monday morning, and as Twitchy reported, the headlines didn't disappoint. As the Associated Press put it, beloved Michael Jackson impersonator Jordan Neely was just a "subway rider." This was a social media post, so we know they had room to put in something like, "subway rider with 42 arrests," "career criminal," or "man who threatened to kill subway passengers." The Wall Street Journal didn't do much better, referring to Neely as "a homeless man on a New York City subway." Is there anything else we should know? A homeless man threatening to kill passengers on a New York City subway? Or was this just a white man choking an innocent black man to death?

Advertisement

The news of Penny's acquittal came out too late to make the New York Times Monday print edition, so we had to wait until Tuesday to see what they would come up with. Since this was the print edition, we understand the Times didn't have unlimited space to frame the story. But what is this?

Can you hate the media enough? Actual headline about Daniel Perry from the NYT: pic.twitter.com/w0lwGakb4F — Disinformation Expert Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) December 10, 2024

Wow! They’ve reached a new low. — Sarah Lee (@SSXXOO77) December 10, 2024

Actual in print NYT headline about Penny acquittal, in case you were wondering what a garbage newspaper is pic.twitter.com/c2P6NVEC06 — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 10, 2024

Tomorrow they'll be reporting on the "mostly peaceful protests" they are inciting today — Scott Towers (@ScottTowers3) December 10, 2024

A "subway dancer" with a clear lack of understanding of personal space.

All the news that's fit to print......but they leave out "NEGLIGENT" in the subheading. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 10, 2024

We do not hate the MSM enough. They prove it every day. — XRPspider (@XRPspider) December 10, 2024

Wow…that’s a disturbingly misleading headline… — My Name is Jed (@dadwritesstuff) December 10, 2024

Absolute trash. — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) December 10, 2024

"AUSTERE UNHOUSED SUBWAY DANCER'S KILLER SET FREE. Women & minorities hardest hit but not as much before because the subway dancer is dead now." — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) December 10, 2024

Can the New York Times ever tell the truth of what really happens instead of making up a narrative? — Martin Melaerts (@MelaertsMa72061) December 10, 2024

Just your everyday, run of the mill, rider on the subway with 42 prior arrests who wanted to die, nothing to see here. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) December 10, 2024

They're priming the grievance riot machine for Trump's administration after letting it sleep for 4 years. — Codpiece of Doom (@Citizen010101) December 10, 2024

Only thing they missed in the headline was white and black. — Joe (@jsmith68abq) December 10, 2024

So their Marxist policies failed to protect that man before he became so desperate so as to violently threaten other citizens and then blame a bystander for protecting themselves from a threat. — Stagon (@Stagon19) December 10, 2024

Advertisement

The same people saying Neely was just homeless and mentally ill are the same ones who support policies to keep people like Neely out on the streets.

The product of our journalism schools. I would start there. — Richard Griffing (@zulu934) December 10, 2024

They don't teach journalism anymore.

***