MASSIVE SCAM: Thread on European Healthcare Serves As Warning for Americans Demanding Soci...
The Daniel Penny Trial Is Over….and Now the Reactions Are Flooding In
WATCH: After Daniel Penny Verdict, NY Cops Are ARRESTING Black Lives Matter Agitators...
Call a Social Worker, Maybe? Defund the Police Activist LIVID Cops Won't Help...
Babylon Bee Editor Gave Reuters' 'Fact-Checkers' the Mock-Tastic Response They Were Beggin...
Is This a Joke? Time Magazine Lists Loser Kamala Harris as a ‘Person...
BOOM! Trump's YUGE Win Makes Obama's Legacy Into Nothing More Than a Tiny...
WOMP WOMP: Jake Tapper, CNN Lose Major Motions in Navy Vet Defamation Case
VIP
What in the Absolute EFF?! Video of Dad Helping His Trans Kid 'Primp'...
Kick-Butt Thread About Pete Hegseth Putting Duty and Country Over Personal Gain Will...
He's Gonna BLOW! Alvin Bragg's Daniel Penny Verdict Statement Is Even MORE PATHETIC...
'That Is a Lie!' Leo Terrell Obliterates Those Screaming Racism After Daniel Penny...
LOL! She TOTALLY Voted Trump: WATCH How Jill Biden Treats Kamala Harris at...
Argle Bargle REEE! Here Are Some of the WORST Freak-Outs (X AND Bluesky)...

Wall Street Journal: Daniel Penny Found Not Guilty in the Choking of a Homeless Man

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on December 09, 2024
Journalism meme

Daniel Penny was acquitted of a charge of criminally negligent homicide by a New York jury Monday, inspiring both the media and Black Lives Matter to do their thing. As Twitchy reported, the Associated Press fumbled its headline by calling Jordan Neely simply a "subway rider," when we all know Neely's title was "beloved Michael Jackson impersonator."

Advertisement

The Wall Street Journal's headline also could have used some more thought.

The choking of a homeless man? It's been a long time since Twitter controversially increased posts to 280 characters, and even more for subscribers. They couldn't have fit in "a homeless man who was threatening passengers on a New York subway"? "A homeless man with 42 arrests"?

And we wouldn't use "choking" either. A forensic pathologist testified that asphyxia was not even the cause of Neely's death, but rather the combined effects of synthetic marijuana, schizophrenia, and other factors.

Recommended

WATCH: After Daniel Penny Verdict, NY Cops Are ARRESTING Black Lives Matter Agitators (About Time!)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

How did Penny get away with choking a homeless man? At least the Wall Street Journal kept race out of its headline — it saved that for the story because without it, there would have been no story:

This editor is sticking with beloved Michael Jackson impersonator.

***

Tags: HEADLINE HOMELESS WALL STREET JOURNAL JORDAN NEELY DANIEL PENNY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: After Daniel Penny Verdict, NY Cops Are ARRESTING Black Lives Matter Agitators (About Time!)
Amy Curtis
MASSIVE SCAM: Thread on European Healthcare Serves As Warning for Americans Demanding Socialized Medicine
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Babylon Bee Editor Gave Reuters' 'Fact-Checkers' the Mock-Tastic Response They Were Begging For
Doug P.
Call a Social Worker, Maybe? Defund the Police Activist LIVID Cops Won't Help Get Back Stolen Belongings
Amy Curtis
WOMP WOMP: Jake Tapper, CNN Lose Major Motions in Navy Vet Defamation Case
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: After Daniel Penny Verdict, NY Cops Are ARRESTING Black Lives Matter Agitators (About Time!) Amy Curtis
Advertisement