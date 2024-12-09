Wall Street Journal: Daniel Penny Found Not Guilty in the Choking of a Homeless Man

Daniel Penny was acquitted of a charge of criminally negligent homicide by a New York jury Monday, inspiring both the media and Black Lives Matter to do their thing. As Twitchy reported, the Associated Press fumbled its headline by calling Jordan Neely simply a "subway rider," when we all know Neely's title was "beloved Michael Jackson impersonator."

The Wall Street Journal's headline also could have used some more thought.

Breaking: Former Marine Daniel Penny was found not guilty of homicide in the choking of a homeless man on a New York City subway https://t.co/WGbCLFt1Rc — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 9, 2024

The choking of a homeless man? It's been a long time since Twitter controversially increased posts to 280 characters, and even more for subscribers. They couldn't have fit in "a homeless man who was threatening passengers on a New York subway"? "A homeless man with 42 arrests"?

And we wouldn't use "choking" either. A forensic pathologist testified that asphyxia was not even the cause of Neely's death, but rather the combined effects of synthetic marijuana, schizophrenia, and other factors.

Hey WSJ you fucked up your headline. Care to try again? — JR (@originalJRC) December 9, 2024

Holy shit who writes this crap over there? .. — Jason (@jray129) December 9, 2024

"Homeless violent man on subay" — Truth Seeker (@InvTruth) December 9, 2024

You forgot to be fair and add the homeless man was a drugged criminal who was habitually terrorizing, harming, vulnerable people on the train. The jurors did their job. Where were his parents? He couldn’t live with them? They didn’t get him help? — CactusFlower (@SandysMelon) December 9, 2024

“Homeless man”? WSJ is pure evil. — Johnny Ringo (@JohnnyRingOh) December 9, 2024

Its impossible to hate the media enough. Enemy of The People. "Choking of a homeless man"????WTF? — Brent 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@33Cray) December 9, 2024

How did Penny get away with choking a homeless man? At least the Wall Street Journal kept race out of its headline — it saved that for the story because without it, there would have been no story:

This editor is sticking with beloved Michael Jackson impersonator.

***