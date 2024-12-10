American Agenda: Scott Jennings Tells Dems Get Behind Trump to Fix Biden’s Border...
Dozens Who Served With Pete Hegseth Sign a Statement of Support

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 10, 2024
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

We know that liberals love their letters. Look at the attention given to the letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials saying the Hunter Biden laptop story had all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation. The media blacked out the New York Post's story and instead ran with the letter, for which apologies are still due. (President Donald Trump needs to strip the security clearances of these former intelligence officials.)

Just recently, we had 100 former national security officers sign a letter raising concerns about Trump's nomination of Tulsi Gabbard to serve as director of national intelligence. Gabbard's "past actions call into question her ability to deliver unbiased intelligence briefings," they wrote. Plenty asked if we're doing the "former officials" thing again.

Here's a signed statement that won't be making the network news. Dozens who served directly with Peter Hegseth in the U.S. military at Guantanamo Bay, in Iraq and Afghanistan, and in other various units, say they "FULLY support Pete Hegseth's nomination to be the next Secretary of Defense."

Plus, haven't somewhere around 18 people who've worked with Hegseth at Fox News come out on the record supporting him?

Someone needs to photocopy this and make sure every senator gets a copy. Especially Joni Ernst.

***

