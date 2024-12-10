Dozens Who Served With Pete Hegseth Sign a Statement of Support

We know that liberals love their letters. Look at the attention given to the letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials saying the Hunter Biden laptop story had all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation. The media blacked out the New York Post's story and instead ran with the letter, for which apologies are still due. (President Donald Trump needs to strip the security clearances of these former intelligence officials.)

Just recently, we had 100 former national security officers sign a letter raising concerns about Trump's nomination of Tulsi Gabbard to serve as director of national intelligence. Gabbard's "past actions call into question her ability to deliver unbiased intelligence briefings," they wrote. Plenty asked if we're doing the "former officials" thing again.

Here's a signed statement that won't be making the network news. Dozens who served directly with Peter Hegseth in the U.S. military at Guantanamo Bay, in Iraq and Afghanistan, and in other various units, say they "FULLY support Pete Hegseth's nomination to be the next Secretary of Defense."

NEW: Dozens of veterans and military members who directly served with Pete Hegseth are pushing for the nominee to be confirmed as the next Defense Secretary.



The letter, obtained exclusively by @DailyCaller, here: pic.twitter.com/NnXlFepq66 — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) December 10, 2024

Plus, haven't somewhere around 18 people who've worked with Hegseth at Fox News come out on the record supporting him?

This is an interesting contrast to Tim Walz, the recent VP candidate who served 24 years in the National Guard, yet was apparently unable to find any fellow soldiers to vouch for his character. https://t.co/jowLisgUR5 — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) December 10, 2024

Thankful that these veterans and military members are speaking up and making it known that they support Pete Hegseth.



This should significantly help counteract the ridiculous claims and allegations they’ve thrown his way. — Brett Moulton (@brettmoulton24) December 10, 2024

The best recommendations come from people who actually know him. — 🇺🇲Mac's World🇺🇲 (@TheMac2111) December 10, 2024

Veterans backing Hegseth shows he's got real credibility. Unlike the weaklings in D.C. who prioritize woke nonsense over national security, Hegseth stands for strength, patriotism, and no BS. He’d actually fight for America, not appease the global elites. — HumanDilemma (@HumanDilemma_) December 10, 2024

We are the media now. This is the real story and the couple guys I know that know Pete have never spoken anything except bravery, honor and respect — JG Real (@realjg98) December 10, 2024

There can be no better endorsement for a leader than this. — Carolina Brew (@deeplens) December 10, 2024

The support of my men is the highest honor. They are the best of the best, and why we are doing this. https://t.co/PZyjjzR08y — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 10, 2024

Absolutely! Pete Hegseth knows what it means to serve and lead. A real patriot who puts our troops first, exactly what we need at the Pentagon. #AmericaFirst — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) December 10, 2024

@PeteHegseth, I have been praying for the strength of courage and tenacity that you have been blessed with continues to hold strong during your journey to take on this important role that you have been chosen for. I believe that you will prevail.

Chin up and carry on Pete 🙏🏻! — RoyaltyToygers (@WGood441958) December 10, 2024

Pete, you and I served in the same unit, I was just there 8 years prior. It would have been an honor to have served with you. You have my full support.



Rakkasan! — PrayingMarine✝️🇺🇸 (@KyAnon1776) December 10, 2024

No other endorsement holds weight to this one. It speaks volumes. — Shoe (@samosaur) December 10, 2024

Someone needs to photocopy this and make sure every senator gets a copy. Especially Joni Ernst.

