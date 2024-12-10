CEO Shooting Suspect Says His Arrest Is an Insult to Americans' 'Lived Experience'

Luigi Mangione, who was arrested for the execution of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, certainly sounds guilty. Police say they found him with a gun, a suppressor, and a two-page handwritten manifesto.
As he was being led into court, Mangione had even more to say, calling his arrest for murder an insult to the intelligence of the American people, and their lived experience. In an amazing PLOT TWIST Monday, former MSNBC host Krystal Ball revealed that Mangione was a big fan of right-wingers and "right adjacent personalities" like Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson.
On Tuesday, though, we got proof that Mangione isn't right-wing, as he used the term "lived experience." which no conservative would ever utter.
Luigi Mangione: “This is completely unjust and is an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!”— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 10, 2024
Keep in mind this kid’s family is worth upwards of $100M. Absolutely wild. pic.twitter.com/f3qsqRdcz3
A bag of cliches.— Vantilian (@Vantilian113572) December 10, 2024
moves pretty well for someone with extreme back issues 🤨— Karen Bowman (@KBow5) December 10, 2024
To me that means he still feels justified in killing that CEO.— Jodi (@Jodi54075383) December 10, 2024
Yep.
Looks like he is going to use insanity as his defense. He’s acting out so he can use it as evidence that he is deranged and not just evil.— GP (@GpSemperfi68) December 10, 2024
Know what else is completely unjust and is an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience?— No One (I'm above the law) (@astronomy89) December 10, 2024
Murdering someone on the street in cold blood b/c you disagree w/ his politics or business decisions.
Recommended
Unfortunately, the real insult to the intelligence of the American people is the huge following of supporters like Taylor Lorenz for murdering an insurance industry CEO.
"lived experience"— J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) December 10, 2024
If there ever was a leftoid call sign, it's that.
He picked that up at the Ivy League.
Murdering an innocent man on the street in cold blood is completely out of touch & insults the intelligence of the American people. He deserves everything coming to him and more.— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 10, 2024
It’s obvious he’s just trying to impress Taylor Lorenz— Proper MIDDLEMAN (@ProperMIDDLEMAN) December 10, 2024
WTF is a “lived experience?” Doesn’t “experience” just cover it?— PCBioCaptain (@PCBioCaptain) December 10, 2024
As someone said above, it's a "leftoid call sign." You must always respect one's lived experience.
Sounds like my 5 year being sent to time-out.— Mitchell Fraley (@MitchellFraley) December 10, 2024
Poor little rich boy, given everything he ever wanted in life and turns around and executes a man in the back on a city street. No sympathy for this grown ass punk.— Marie (@Marie3228781589) December 10, 2024
Agreed.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member