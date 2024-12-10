Rep. Jamaal Bowman Doesn’t Know Why He Still Has Hope for White People
We Elected Him to Do the Opposite: Watch As Biden Says Trump Should...
EMTs Treat Sen. Mitch McConnell After Fall at Senate Lunch
Do the Pevensie Kids Form a Band? Producer Says Netflix Narnia Series Is...
Democrats 'Ignored the Needs of My Community': Florida State Rep Susan Valdes Joins...
Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ...
J6 Committee CHAIR Who 'Eff'd Around' (Tried to DENY Trump Security?!) Now Whining...
New York AG Letitia James to Host Buyback of Guns Government Didn't Sell...
Tom Homan Explains Point-By-Point What Will Happen for Illegals Come Jan. 21, 2025...
NAACP SLAPPED With Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card...
Brianna Wu Has Moment of Clarity About Daniel Penny and the Democrat Party...
Can Run but She Can't HIDE: Another BOMBSHELL Drops About Fani Willis Colluding...
WACKO E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Post About Trump Does NOT Sound Like Something...
VIP
What Is WRONG with Taylor Lorenz? Really. Sane People Don't Giggle and Express...

CEO Shooting Suspect Says His Arrest Is an Insult to Americans' 'Lived Experience'

Brett T.  |  3:45 PM on December 10, 2024
Twitter

Luigi Mangione, who was arrested for the execution of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, certainly sounds guilty. Police say they found him with a gun, a suppressor, and a two-page handwritten manifesto.

Advertisement

As he was being led into court, Mangione had even more to say, calling his arrest for murder an insult to the intelligence of the American people, and their lived experience. In an amazing PLOT TWIST Monday, former MSNBC host Krystal Ball revealed that Mangione was a big fan of right-wingers and "right adjacent personalities" like Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson.

On Tuesday, though, we got proof that Mangione isn't right-wing, as he used the term "lived experience." which no conservative would ever utter.

Yep.

Recommended

Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ Case Truly Is
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Unfortunately, the real insult to the intelligence of the American people is the huge following of supporters like Taylor Lorenz for murdering an insurance industry CEO.

He picked that up at the Ivy League.

As someone said above, it's a "leftoid call sign." You must always respect one's lived experience.

Agreed.

***

Tags: CEO COURT MURDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ Case Truly Is
Amy Curtis
NAACP SLAPPED With Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card With Daniel Penny
Sam J.
Rep. Jamaal Bowman Doesn’t Know Why He Still Has Hope for White People
Brett T.
J6 Committee CHAIR Who 'Eff'd Around' (Tried to DENY Trump Security?!) Now Whining About 'Finding Out'
Sam J.
Can Run but She Can't HIDE: Another BOMBSHELL Drops About Fani Willis Colluding With J6 to 'GET Trump'
Sam J.
Brianna Wu Has Moment of Clarity About Daniel Penny and the Democrat Party in General and Lefties FREAK
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ Case Truly Is Amy Curtis
Advertisement