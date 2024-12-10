CEO Shooting Suspect Says His Arrest Is an Insult to Americans' 'Lived Experience'

Luigi Mangione, who was arrested for the execution of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, certainly sounds guilty. Police say they found him with a gun, a suppressor, and a two-page handwritten manifesto.

As he was being led into court, Mangione had even more to say, calling his arrest for murder an insult to the intelligence of the American people, and their lived experience. In an amazing PLOT TWIST Monday, former MSNBC host Krystal Ball revealed that Mangione was a big fan of right-wingers and "right adjacent personalities" like Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson.

On Tuesday, though, we got proof that Mangione isn't right-wing, as he used the term "lived experience." which no conservative would ever utter.

Luigi Mangione: “This is completely unjust and is an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!”



Keep in mind this kid’s family is worth upwards of $100M. Absolutely wild. pic.twitter.com/f3qsqRdcz3 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 10, 2024

A bag of cliches. — Vantilian (@Vantilian113572) December 10, 2024

moves pretty well for someone with extreme back issues 🤨 — Karen Bowman (@KBow5) December 10, 2024

To me that means he still feels justified in killing that CEO. — Jodi (@Jodi54075383) December 10, 2024

Yep.

Looks like he is going to use insanity as his defense. He’s acting out so he can use it as evidence that he is deranged and not just evil. — GP (@GpSemperfi68) December 10, 2024

Know what else is completely unjust and is an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience?



Murdering someone on the street in cold blood b/c you disagree w/ his politics or business decisions. — No One (I'm above the law) (@astronomy89) December 10, 2024

Unfortunately, the real insult to the intelligence of the American people is the huge following of supporters like Taylor Lorenz for murdering an insurance industry CEO.

"lived experience"



If there ever was a leftoid call sign, it's that. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) December 10, 2024

He picked that up at the Ivy League.

Murdering an innocent man on the street in cold blood is completely out of touch & insults the intelligence of the American people. He deserves everything coming to him and more. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 10, 2024

It’s obvious he’s just trying to impress Taylor Lorenz — Proper MIDDLEMAN (@ProperMIDDLEMAN) December 10, 2024

WTF is a “lived experience?” Doesn’t “experience” just cover it? — PCBioCaptain (@PCBioCaptain) December 10, 2024

As someone said above, it's a "leftoid call sign." You must always respect one's lived experience.

Sounds like my 5 year being sent to time-out. — Mitchell Fraley (@MitchellFraley) December 10, 2024

Poor little rich boy, given everything he ever wanted in life and turns around and executes a man in the back on a city street. No sympathy for this grown ass punk. — Marie (@Marie3228781589) December 10, 2024

Agreed.

