Why Do We Already Have Quotes From the Manifesto of Suspected UHC CEO...
University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading...
Former Ivy League Leftist ID'd, Detained As Person of Interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO's...
SUPER SERIAL: Newsweek Warns Cities That Were Meant to Be Underwater by 2020...
MASSIVE SCAM: Thread on European Healthcare Serves As Warning for Americans Demanding Soci...
Wall Street Journal: Daniel Penny Found Not Guilty in the Choking of a...
The Daniel Penny Trial Is Over….and Now the Reactions Are Flooding In
WATCH: After Daniel Penny Verdict, NY Cops Are ARRESTING Black Lives Matter Agitators...
Call a Social Worker, Maybe? Defund the Police Activist LIVID Cops Won't Help...
Babylon Bee Editor Gave Reuters' 'Fact-Checkers' the Mock-Tastic Response They Were Beggin...
Is This a Joke? Time Magazine Lists Loser Kamala Harris as a ‘Person...
BOOM! Trump's YUGE Win Makes Obama's Legacy Into Nothing More Than a Tiny...
WOMP WOMP: Jake Tapper, CNN Lose Major Motions in Navy Vet Defamation Case
VIP
What in the Absolute EFF?! Video of Dad Helping His Trans Kid 'Primp'...

Krystal Ball Uncovers PLOT TWIST! UHC CEO Suspect Was Right-Wing Fan of Elon Musk

Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on December 09, 2024
Twitchy

Every time there's a mass shooting, progressives cross their fingers that the gunman was a white male, preferably a "far-right" straight white male. 

As Twitchy reported earlier, police have arrested a person of interest in the shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week, a murder that was celebrated by many on the Left. The suspect's name is Luigi Mangione, and so far we've learned that he was valedictorian at an expensive boys' prep school, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, and was found with a fake ID, a gun, a suppressor, and a two-and-a-half-page handwritten manifesto. He was a fan of manifestos, writing "violence is necessary" in an Amazon review of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski's. He has not yet been charged. 

Advertisement

PLOT TWIST! Former MSNBC host Krystal Ball has also found out that Mangione was a fan of "right-wingers" like Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson.

We thank Ball for giving us the term "right-adjacent personalities." We'll be using it a lot.

Recommended

University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading HHS Goes Viral
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

A lot of people are pointing out that he followed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ezra Kelin on X. That doesn't necessarily mean he agrees with them, but at best, the guy was all over the map. Something in him appeared to have snapped within the past six months.

PLOT TWIST!

***

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE ELON MUSK RIGHT WING TUCKER CARLSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading HHS Goes Viral
Amy Curtis
WATCH: After Daniel Penny Verdict, NY Cops Are ARRESTING Black Lives Matter Agitators (About Time!)
Amy Curtis
MASSIVE SCAM: Thread on European Healthcare Serves As Warning for Americans Demanding Socialized Medicine
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
SUPER SERIAL: Newsweek Warns Cities That Were Meant to Be Underwater by 2020 Will Be Underwater by 2050
Amy Curtis
Why Do We Already Have Quotes From the Manifesto of Suspected UHC CEO Killer?
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading HHS Goes Viral Amy Curtis
Advertisement