Krystal Ball Uncovers PLOT TWIST! UHC CEO Suspect Was Right-Wing Fan of Elon Musk

Every time there's a mass shooting, progressives cross their fingers that the gunman was a white male, preferably a "far-right" straight white male.

As Twitchy reported earlier, police have arrested a person of interest in the shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week, a murder that was celebrated by many on the Left. The suspect's name is Luigi Mangione, and so far we've learned that he was valedictorian at an expensive boys' prep school, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, and was found with a fake ID, a gun, a suppressor, and a two-and-a-half-page handwritten manifesto. He was a fan of manifestos, writing "violence is necessary" in an Amazon review of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski's. He has not yet been charged.

PLOT TWIST! Former MSNBC host Krystal Ball has also found out that Mangione was a fan of "right-wingers" like Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson.

PLOT TWIST! The UnitedHealth CEO killer was apparently a right wing fan of Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, Thiel, Huberman and other right and right adjacent personalties. — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) December 9, 2024

We thank Ball for giving us the term "right-adjacent personalities." We'll be using it a lot.

"Anti-capitalist" and a climate change kook isn't rightwing, sweetie. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 9, 2024

More bullshit from you. He was an Ivy educated anti-capitalist, global warming advocate, and admitted socialist. Everything you say is bullshit. — @PuckheadDad (@PuckheadDad) December 9, 2024

You're an unhinged liar and lunatic that has been wrong about everything. He voted for Kamala. pic.twitter.com/u3QmaeceZY — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 9, 2024

A guy who was, anti-capitalism and a climate-change true-true believer, who liked reading the screeds of Ted Kaczynski aka the Unabomber.



Definitely a right-winger. 🙄 — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) December 9, 2024

You just made this up. 🤦‍♂️😂 — 𝐃𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝕋𝕏 (@DBCooperTX) December 9, 2024

You still haven’t deleted this after 45 minutes. Impressions over integrity — Rob J (@thisguyRobj1143) December 9, 2024

None of the people you mentioned are right wingers, but I guess the further left you are, anyone is considered far right. — Jim Town🐊 (@RealJimTown) December 9, 2024

None of those people are right wing — Dr. Phillip Oliver-Holz (@ThePhillipHolz) December 9, 2024

Funny. He claimed to be anti-capitalist.



You really are a special kind of stupid. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) December 9, 2024

Remember when journalists used to source their statements? — Rudy Ridolfi (@RudyRud420) December 9, 2024

You’ve been so wrong on many things. I don’t believe you until I see it from other news sources. — Dark Unvarnished Truth (@DarkUnvarnished) December 9, 2024

A lot of people are pointing out that he followed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ezra Kelin on X. That doesn't necessarily mean he agrees with them, but at best, the guy was all over the map. Something in him appeared to have snapped within the past six months.

