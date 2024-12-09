‘They Are the Past’: Elon Musk Responds to Axios CEO

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Unveils Checks She Wants to Give Taxpayers to Help...
Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on December 09, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As we reported last month, the CEO of Axios went on a rant at the National Press Club about social media and X owner Elon Musk in particular, who tweeted the day after the election, "You are the media now." Former White House correspondent Jim VanderHei told an applauding audience of MSNBC employees, "My message to Elon Musk is b*llshit. You're not the media!" He gave the dying network a pep talk, telling them, "Social media people lying every day, every hour, every minute about the news, what you do matters."

What does it take to be regarded as an actual journalist? An Ivy League degree in journalism? A job at Axios? Axios is certainly no New York Times or Washington Post — why should we take Axios seriously?

On Sunday, Elon Musk finally got around to responding.

Rewriting a White House press statement slightly to make it your own isn't journalism.

True — that's sort of their brand.

We haven't seen the legacy media so sad since the Newseum was taken down piece by piece.

It really wouldn't take too much for the mainstream media to course-correct. It sounds like the owner of the Los Angeles Times is getting the message.

