‘They Are the Past’: Elon Musk Responds to Axios CEO

As we reported last month, the CEO of Axios went on a rant at the National Press Club about social media and X owner Elon Musk in particular, who tweeted the day after the election, "You are the media now." Former White House correspondent Jim VanderHei told an applauding audience of MSNBC employees, "My message to Elon Musk is b*llshit. You're not the media!" He gave the dying network a pep talk, telling them, "Social media people lying every day, every hour, every minute about the news, what you do matters."

What does it take to be regarded as an actual journalist? An Ivy League degree in journalism? A job at Axios? Axios is certainly no New York Times or Washington Post — why should we take Axios seriously?

On Sunday, Elon Musk finally got around to responding.

You are the media now.



They are the past. https://t.co/eFxN6ou9Pq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2024

X is the place to be — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) December 9, 2024

They are no longer trusted. And they were all in the same discussion group that insisted that Biden was "sharp-as-a-tack" and that they all had to use that same language. And so they all did. pic.twitter.com/qLA4KUATcF — Gail Alfar (@GailAlfarATX) December 9, 2024

This is what a desperate person who is losing all of their power looks like. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 9, 2024

Hard work of getting paid to read lines written by corporations and lobbyists, yeah.., that’s hard work. About as hard as clapping for yourselves 😂 — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) December 9, 2024

Rewriting a White House press statement slightly to make it your own isn't journalism.

He knows the power he once had is gone.



The last gasp before the legacy media is laid to rest. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 9, 2024

Bless his darling heart and ignorant head. — cynthia burns (@pastorcab) December 9, 2024

They won’t be crying about it if it wasn’t true. — Dr. Dawn Michael (@DawnsMission) December 9, 2024

Funny that they all need to shout it out loud. Are they afraid no one will hear them? — HO_aka_HO (@HO_PDM) December 9, 2024

Axios articles feel like they're written for 5th graders. — WildRose (@ramblonrose2222) December 9, 2024

True — that's sort of their brand.

This election was won by a landslide, and the mainstream media did everything they could, using every nasty trick up their sleeves—yet it served them nothing. That’s your proof that they’re no longer the media. — Ride the Lightning 🇲🇦🇺🇲 (@slayagram) December 9, 2024

They are terrified of losing their facade of perceived power.



They all know its going away, its like watching a ship sink in slow motion. — RoadTrip (@KevinOverbay) December 9, 2024

We haven't seen the legacy media so sad since the Newseum was taken down piece by piece.

It really wouldn't take too much for the mainstream media to course-correct. It sounds like the owner of the Los Angeles Times is getting the message.

