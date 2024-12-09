Rep. Summer Lee Stands for Accountability for 'Vigilante' Daniel Penny

As we reported earlier, retired Marine Daniel Penny was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide by a Manhattan jury Monday morning. We've already compiled some of the most unhinged responses, many from liberal paradise Bluesky, but there are a few others that deserve mention. Of course, the NAACP weighed in on the verdict:

The acquittal of Daniel Penny in the death of Jordan Neely has effectively given license for vigilante justice to be waged on the Black community without consequence.



It's a painful reminder of the inequities in our justice system. Jordan deserved compassion. Instead, he was met… https://t.co/JOdxjZJXBi — NAACP (@NAACP) December 9, 2024

… Instead, he was met with violence. We stand with his family in calling for accountability.

Of course, you do.

Apparently, America has a big problem with "vigilante justice" being doled out to African Americans. Rep. Summer Lee used the same language in her response.

The acquittal of Daniel Penny in the murder of Jordan Neely is a painful reminder of a long-standing reality: vigilante violence against Black people often goes unchecked.



Jordan deserved compassion, not violence. We stand with his loved ones in demanding accountability. https://t.co/sShp8nd83v — Rep. Summer Lee (@RepSummerLee) December 9, 2024

"A painful reminder of a long-standing reality": vigilante violence against black people.

Jordan deserved compassion and to be locked up after racking up 42 arrests, including several assaults on women. (It was good of Democracy Now! to dig up that decade-old photo of beloved Michael Jackson impersonator Neely.)

So the NAACP and Lee demand accountability.

Self-defense is different than being a vigilante. Daniel Penny engaged in self-defense of himself and others. A vigilante takes justice into his own hands and punishes someone without seeking recourse in the justice system. Totally different. — Mark W. Smith/#2A Scholar (@fourboxesdiner) December 9, 2024

If only his family stood by him when he was alive, especially after 42 arrests. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) December 9, 2024

Can we demand some accountability from his deadbeat father who abandoned him and is now suing?

This post is the definition of race baiting. — Evan Barker (@evanwch) December 9, 2024

Does Rep. Summer Lee care about the innocent passengers on the subway train who Jordan Neely mortally threatened?



The NYC liberal jury unanimously found Daniel Penny innocent.



Lee should check herself before she gets sued by Penny for slander. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 9, 2024

Vigilante violence? Spare us the narrative. Daniel Penny stepped in to protect innocent people from Neely’s aggression, something our broken system failed to do. If you want "accountability," start with the policies that let Neely spiral out of control. Facts over feelings,… — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) December 9, 2024

Vigilante?

How many people did he protect that were on that subway, who felt threatened?

How many of them were minorities? — Bill Dubs (@billdubs) December 9, 2024

The people on that train with him deserve your compassion more. — Ginny (@ginkates) December 9, 2024

So what are your feelings about the black guys that helped Penny restrain Neely and the other black passengers who were threatened by Neely and testified in Penny’s defense? Did any of them deserve Neely’s violence? — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) December 9, 2024

It's a painful reminder of how the justice system is rife with criminal sympathizers. Neely shouldn't have been free in the first place. — Sky (@evo4g63t) December 9, 2024

A politician who does not believe in jury trials or the democratic process.



I am shocked, shocked that such a racist is a leader of other people. — 18ARetired (@18aRetired) December 9, 2024

This is so far from reality, accountability was held. Why do you support criminals as victims? — Nick Venkman (@nic34329) December 9, 2024

Compassion would have involved remanding Neely to the authorities over multiple encounters and keeping him in secure lockup, but you're not ready for that conversation. — Spaghetti Linguist (@spaglinguist) December 9, 2024

Why was he even on that train? We got justice for the people he threatened to kill.

We'll keep an eye out for this wave of vigilante justice against blacks. It never fails to make the news.

***