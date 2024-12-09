Rep. Summer Lee Stands for Accountability for 'Vigilante' Daniel Penny

New Road Rules: There’s No Steering Clear of Elon Musk’s Driverless Future
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on December 09, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

As we reported earlier, retired Marine Daniel Penny was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide by a Manhattan jury Monday morning. We've already compiled some of the most unhinged responses, many from liberal paradise Bluesky, but there are a few others that deserve mention. Of course, the NAACP weighed in on the verdict:

… 

Instead, he was met with violence.

We stand with his family in calling for accountability.

Of course, you do.

Apparently, America has a big problem with "vigilante justice" being doled out to African Americans. Rep. Summer Lee used the same language in her response.

"A painful reminder of a long-standing reality": vigilante violence against black people.

Jordan deserved compassion and to be locked up after racking up 42 arrests, including several assaults on women. (It was good of Democracy Now! to dig up that decade-old photo of beloved Michael Jackson impersonator Neely.)

So the NAACP and Lee demand accountability.

Can we demand some accountability from his deadbeat father who abandoned him and is now suing?

Why was he even on that train? We got justice for the people he threatened to kill.

We'll keep an eye out for this wave of vigilante justice against blacks. It never fails to make the news.

Tags: NAACP JORDAN NEELY

