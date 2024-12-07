Biden’s Pardonpalooza: Biggest Names in DC Scheduled for White House Performance
A Date Which Will Live in Infamy: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

POLITICO: Pete Hegseth Embraces an 'Aggressive Form of Christianity'

Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on December 07, 2024
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrats and the media have already smeared Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth as a rapist, an alcoholic, and possibly a white supremacist, due to the tattoos he has. He was flagged as an “Insider Threat” after a fellow service member saw a tattoo on his bicep reading “Deus Vult.” He also has a tattoo of a Jerusalem Cross, which is apparently associated with white supremacist groups.

POLITICO is going back to the Christian nationalist smear, accusing Hegset of embracing "an aggressive form of Christianity" and is on a religious crusade to overhaul the military.

Jasper Craven writes

His desire to gut the Pentagon’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and censor critical race theory stem, in part, from his belief that these are their own ideologies, a “religion,” he’s written, for “woke zealots” that threatens to divide the military rather than unite it. He has invoked the need for “a 360-degree holy war” to exorcise “the leftist specter dominating education, religion and culture.” He has also repeatedly suggested that a shared dogma is the key to dominance, including on Fox News, when he tied America’s forfeiture of Afghanistan to the enemy’s enduring religious beliefs. “The fanaticism,” he said, “was an advantage for them we barely even accounted for.”

So, he sounds like an excellent pick for Defense Secretary.

They're really going back to the tattoos.

Tell us more about this "aggressive form of Christianity." Does POLITICO know that the president is a devout Catholic?

***

