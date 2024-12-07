POLITICO: Pete Hegseth Embraces an 'Aggressive Form of Christianity'

Democrats and the media have already smeared Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth as a rapist, an alcoholic, and possibly a white supremacist, due to the tattoos he has. He was flagged as an “Insider Threat” after a fellow service member saw a tattoo on his bicep reading “Deus Vult.” He also has a tattoo of a Jerusalem Cross, which is apparently associated with white supremacist groups.

POLITICO is going back to the Christian nationalist smear, accusing Hegset of embracing "an aggressive form of Christianity" and is on a religious crusade to overhaul the military.

Trump’s pick to run the Pentagon has embraced an aggressive form of Christianity that is at war with the military’s nonpartisan and pluralistic culture.



Pete Hegseth’s religious crusade to overhaul the military 👉 https://t.co/Z6pGhSB0Es



(📷 Drew A. Egnoske/U.S. Air National… pic.twitter.com/UaAgIqC1im — POLITICO (@politico) December 7, 2024

Jasper Craven writes:

His desire to gut the Pentagon’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and censor critical race theory stem, in part, from his belief that these are their own ideologies, a “religion,” he’s written, for “woke zealots” that threatens to divide the military rather than unite it. He has invoked the need for “a 360-degree holy war” to exorcise “the leftist specter dominating education, religion and culture.” He has also repeatedly suggested that a shared dogma is the key to dominance, including on Fox News, when he tied America’s forfeiture of Afghanistan to the enemy’s enduring religious beliefs. “The fanaticism,” he said, “was an advantage for them we barely even accounted for.”

So, he sounds like an excellent pick for Defense Secretary.

They're really going back to the tattoos.

All you're really saying is that the military must be run by DEI ideological partisans who have made an idol of 'pluralism,' which is a very transparent rebranding of diversity. — Rex Ratio (Official) (@vermontaigne) December 7, 2024

Stop, I already support @PeteHegseth for Secretary of Defense, you don’t have to convince me. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 7, 2024

Stop trying to sell him to us. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) December 7, 2024

If he makes soldiers look like Knights Templar that’d be sick. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 7, 2024

This is truly pathetic, even for Politico — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) December 7, 2024

You do get that imposing religious tests is against the Constitution, right?



Right? — XBradTC (@xbradtc) December 7, 2024

Now religion shaming. 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Bill Dubs (@billdubs) December 7, 2024

This stuff here is why you're losing. Keep it up. — Kash Patel FBI Director Parody (@KashFBI) December 7, 2024

The military needs an overhaul and this is the right guy!! — Lauren Smith (@MsIB) December 7, 2024

You want a religious test to serve in government?



Uh, no. — TexasSloopy (@SloopyTexas) December 7, 2024

The real headline here is that this propaganda machine called @politico has been weaponized against Christians — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) December 7, 2024

An "aggressive form of Christianity"? I guess you mean believing in Jesus and all that crazy stuff 🙄 — Paledry (@paledry) December 7, 2024

Tell us more about this "aggressive form of Christianity." Does POLITICO know that the president is a devout Catholic?

