NYT Columnist Looks Into the Widespread Display of Glee Over CEO's Murder

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on December 07, 2024
Twitchy

Over on liberal utopia, they're celebrating the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Why? As Taylor Lorenz has explained, if you have a relative who's died because an insurance claim was denied then it's only natural to want the same fate for the CEO of the insurance company. Plus, Thompson had gotten rich by denying people health care, so there's a hatred of capitalism at work as well.

Zenyep Tufeckci — yes, that's her real name — is a professor of sociology at Princeton as well as a New York Times columnist, and she joined Taylor in examining that public display of glee over a cold-blooded murder of a husband and father.

Tufekci writes:

I’ve been studying social media for a long time, and I can’t think of any other incident when a murder in this country has been so openly celebrated.

The conditions that gave rise to this outpouring of anger are in some ways specific to this moment. Today’s business culture enshrines the maximization of executive wealth and shareholder fortunes, and has succeeded in leveraging personal riches into untold political influence. New communication platforms allow millions of strangers around the world to converse in real time.

A recent Reuters investigation identified at least 300 cases of political violence since the 2021 assault on the Capitol, which it described as “the biggest and most sustained increase in U.S. political violence since the 1970s.” A 2023 poll showed that the number of Americans who agree with the statement “American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save the country” was ticking up alarmingly.

And the fraying of the social contract is getting worse. Americans express less and less trust in many institutions. Substantial majorities of people say that government, business leaders and the media are purposely misleading them. In striking contrast to older generations, majorities of younger people say they do not believe that “the American dream” is achievable anymore. The health insurance industry likes to cite polls that show overall satisfaction, but those numbers go down when people get sick and learn what their insurer is and is not willing to do for them.

Silent Running: Politico Confused By Stealthy Trump Team Transition Tactics
Warren Squire
Or, you could just dismiss the psychos celebrating a murder as such.

We were assured that Obamacare had cured all of the problems with health insurance.

As we reported, university professors were well represented by the "he had it coming" crowd:

Assassinating people is bad. This despicable act changes nothing except Thompson's wife and kids.

***

