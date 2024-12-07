Black Lives Matter Wonders If They'll Have to Burn Cars and Break Glass...
Kamala Harris Campaign Manager Says an Open Primary Would Have Upset Black Women

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 07, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Earlier Saturday, we reported that Kamala Harris' deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks told staffers after the election not to talk to the media if they ever wanted to work in D.C. again Fulks is back, and here he's explaining why the Democrat elite annonted Kamala Harris to succeed Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate rather than hold an open primary.

First of all, a lot of the blame is placed on Biden for not dropping out earlier and leaving his successor only 107 days to put together a presidential campaign. However, Fulks also said that an open primary, which might have produced a candidate who could have defeated Donald Trump, would have angered black women voters if Harris weren't chosen.

… I hear your concern and I am not saying that primaries are not important."

In the Democrat party, DEI is more important than 'Democracy'.

 Black women would have voted Democrat no matter who was nominated … the only danger was them staying home in protest if Harris weren't nominated. 

Ouch … Austin Jefferson said that a lot of people of color didn't see Harris as part of the community:

Biden promised a woman of color as his running mate, and that's what we got. It certainly did narrow down the field.

So the danger was that an open primary might have produced a white man (like Joe Biden) as the nominee, and that would have made black women "highly upset." That sounds like a good reason to stage a coup.

***

