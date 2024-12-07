Kamala Harris Campaign Manager Says an Open Primary Would Have Upset Black Women

Earlier Saturday, we reported that Kamala Harris' deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks told staffers after the election not to talk to the media if they ever wanted to work in D.C. again Fulks is back, and here he's explaining why the Democrat elite annonted Kamala Harris to succeed Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate rather than hold an open primary.

First of all, a lot of the blame is placed on Biden for not dropping out earlier and leaving his successor only 107 days to put together a presidential campaign. However, Fulks also said that an open primary, which might have produced a candidate who could have defeated Donald Trump, would have angered black women voters if Harris weren't chosen.

Kamala Harris campaign manager explains the Democrat party could not have an open primary because it would have upset black women:

Quentin Fulks: "To open up a Democrat primary, you would have had black women, be highly upset if it was not Kamala Harris.

I hear your concern and… pic.twitter.com/ye8ofmx3WM — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 7, 2024

… I hear your concern and I am not saying that primaries are not important." In the Democrat party, DEI is more important than 'Democracy'.

Black women would have voted Democrat no matter who was nominated … the only danger was them staying home in protest if Harris weren't nominated.

Ouch … Austin Jefferson said that a lot of people of color didn't see Harris as part of the community:

The hits just keep coming:https://t.co/3Kpivq9rGF — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 7, 2024

Sounds like they're not going to learn any lessons from this cycle!



Too bad! — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) December 7, 2024

How a political party collapses of its own weight. — Seath Mor Sgorfhiaclach SHAYTH MOR SKOR-fee-KLAK (@sh23315176) December 7, 2024

No, that's called Democracy.



They only like to yell about Democracy, but they throw the democratic process out the window when it meets their own needs.



Good thing they failed. — Frank Bojazi (@FrankBojazi) December 7, 2024

In the party who’s main feature is now identity politics of course DEI played the factor of no open primary after Biden stepped down — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) December 7, 2024

Biden promised a woman of color as his running mate, and that's what we got. It certainly did narrow down the field.

They did fine! Perfect! Magnificent choice! Everything worked out perfectly! — Reppoc1 (@reppocalypse) December 7, 2024

Utter insanity. — Kevin Dahlstrom (@Camp4) December 7, 2024

So instead of having a primary it's easier to just install your candidate. — Adam Schroeder (@lemaruthelast) December 7, 2024

Those are their rules and they’re stuck with them. — june harris (@juniemoon35) December 7, 2024

Wow nothing about ideas, character, history, confidence.... Literally just race and gender. — Matthew Zolezzi (@mattzolezzi) December 7, 2024

I love it. The inevitable conclusion of DEI is internal chaos. When you run out of white people to blame you start pointing at each other. And I truly don’t believe anyone wants to be identified by their race constantly. — Paul Paradis (@PaulPar666) December 7, 2024

Black women could vote, like everybody else. — Marla Singer (@RIPMarlaSinger) December 7, 2024

So the danger was that an open primary might have produced a white man (like Joe Biden) as the nominee, and that would have made black women "highly upset." That sounds like a good reason to stage a coup.

