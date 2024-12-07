FEEL THE JOY! Kamala Harris Deputy Campaign Manager Threatened Staffers' Careers if They Talked to Media

A month out from the election, the Kamala Harris campaign is the gift that keeps on giving. From revelations that the campaign spent over $1 billion and was still in debt, Kamala's bizarre drunk dial video for her supporters, we here at Twitchy appreciate the content.

But it's also really revealing how not-joyful that campaign ended up being:

Per NYT, Kamala Harris deputy campaign manager @quentinfulks threatened staffers after the election that they would ruin their career prospects if they spoke to the media. https://t.co/26F9tgc9AR pic.twitter.com/DJSwtzkGRK — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 7, 2024

More from The New York Times:

An internal survey commissioned by the Harris campaign also found that Black staff members were frustrated with campaign leaders and felt that their ideas were ignored at a rate far higher than their peers’. Some complained of outright racial discrimination. The campaign’s leadership was made aware of the survey’s results. Few of those frustrations have been leaked to the public. In an all-staff call after the election, Quentin Fulks, the principal deputy campaign manager, told staff members that talking to the press would ruin their career prospects, four people on the call said. Lauren Hitt, a Harris campaign spokeswoman, denied that Mr. Fulks had used that language or tone on the call, and said that he had instead counseled staff members against saying something in a moment of anger that could come to hurt themselves or the vice president.

Weird how Quentin mysteriously stopped posting here. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 7, 2024

They finished her campaign millions in debt. Careers should be ruined. Starting with Kamala’s. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 7, 2024

That’s like threatening to tear down the rubble in Detroit. — John Blackthorne (book not mini-series) (@Anjin_san_1603) December 7, 2024

Pay them what was owed and maybe they wouldn't have to worry about them squealing. — Daggert (@daggert57) December 7, 2024

But also if the campaign would listen to their concerns, they might learn something.

Funny because the leaders go on popular podcasts and say whatever they want — Views in Review (@ViewsinReview) December 7, 2024

And they're supposed to be the party of equity and equality.

Quentin was the deputy coach of the losing team in the most consequential presidential election. He lost and can now be properly characterized as a loser. Threatening staffers simply confirms his status as a loser. Time for the staffers to move on from Quentin the Loser! — Jeffrey Yeganeh (@JeffreyYeganeh) December 7, 2024

We certainly think staffers will pause before working under him again.

"You'll never lose another election in this town again" https://t.co/Ot70bb5Z3R — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 7, 2024

Imagine how they would've governed us.

After that train wreck of a campaign, Quentin shouldn’t have any future career prospects if Democrats are interested in winning. https://t.co/hzyiK9cfeM — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) December 7, 2024

He shouldn't run so much as a lemonade stand.

Democrats are so nice 🙄 https://t.co/ur0vBW0oJb — Jules Sisco (@JulesSisco12149) December 7, 2024

Real peaches, all of them.