A Date Which Will Live in Infamy: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

FEEL THE JOY! Kamala Harris Deputy Campaign Manager Threatened Staffers' Careers if They Talked to Media

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 07, 2024
Twitchy

A month out from the election, the Kamala Harris campaign is the gift that keeps on giving. From revelations that the campaign spent over $1 billion and was still in debt, Kamala's bizarre drunk dial video for her supporters, we here at Twitchy appreciate the content.

But it's also really revealing how not-joyful that campaign ended up being:

More from The New York Times:

An internal survey commissioned by the Harris campaign also found that Black staff members were frustrated with campaign leaders and felt that their ideas were ignored at a rate far higher than their peers’. Some complained of outright racial discrimination. The campaign’s leadership was made aware of the survey’s results.

Few of those frustrations have been leaked to the public.

In an all-staff call after the election, Quentin Fulks, the principal deputy campaign manager, told staff members that talking to the press would ruin their career prospects, four people on the call said.

Lauren Hitt, a Harris campaign spokeswoman, denied that Mr. Fulks had used that language or tone on the call, and said that he had instead counseled staff members against saying something in a moment of anger that could come to hurt themselves or the vice president.

Lovely.

Totally weird.

YUP.

This isn't wrong.

This.

But also if the campaign would listen to their concerns, they might learn something.

And they're supposed to be the party of equity and equality.

EL. OH. EL.

We certainly think staffers will pause before working under him again.

Pretty much.

Imagine how they would've governed us.

He shouldn't run so much as a lemonade stand.

Real peaches, all of them.

