Axios: Some Democrats Fear Biden Has Cost the Party Its Moral High Ground

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on December 03, 2024

We're seeing a lot of political talking heads on TV arguing that President Joe Biden shouldn't have pardoned his son. Why? Because he said over and over that he wasn't going to do it. He sent out his press secretary to insist that he wasn't going to do it. Pardoning Hunter makes him a liar … although Rep. Jamaal Bowman insists Biden didn't lie because "the context has changed" since he said that.

Axios, who thinks Biden pardoned his son on only gun and tax convictions, says that some Democrats believe Biden "has sacrificed a moral high ground that's been foundational to the party's identity in the Trump era."

Moral high ground? Democrats? This should be good:

Why it matters: For years, Democrats have responded to Donald Trump's brazen lying, shattering of norms and alleged corruption by emphasizing their own respect for the truth, institutions and the rule of law.

  • By pardoning Hunter on gun and tax convictions — or any other crimes he "may have committed" between Jan. 1, 2014, and Dec. 1, 2024 — some Democrats believe Biden has sacrificed a moral high ground that's been foundational to the party's identity in the Trump era.
  • Other Democrats see that framing as hopelessly naive, and have posed the blunt question: What's the point of holding the moral high ground when America just elected a convicted felon?

Their own respect for the truth, institutions, and the rule of law? From the president who said, "The Supreme Court blocked me, but that didn't stop me"?

Moral high ground? When has Biden ever lied or defied the rule of law? Like lying about the "very fine people" hoax to stashing classified documents in his garage. Biden's a pathological liar who never had the moral high ground.

•••

