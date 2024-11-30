Rashida Tlaib Remembers the Freedom Fighters in Palestine This Thanksgiving

Media Who've Been on Vacation for Four Years Now 'Exhausted' Over Having to...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on November 30, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This Thanksgiving week, we've covered a lot of hot takes about liberals who just hate the holiday. HuffPost, Vox, and Axios all did negative pieces about Thanksgiving. A USA TODAY columnist wrote that President Joe Biden should "formally" cancel Thanksgiving this year.

We've also been getting some interesting posts from our representatives in Congress about Thanksgiving. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Hamas) took it for granted we were already mourning the near-genocide of the Native Americans. And speaking of stealing land, how about a thought this Thanksgiving for all of the Palestinians in Gaza. She posted this to her Instagram account:


And liberals like Joy Reid were all over TV telling people you should cut all ties with your Trump-voting family members this Thanksgiving. Tlaib is the one we're glad didn't show up.

" … that should be given away."

This kind of thinking is why so many county councils and school boards kick off their meetings with a "land acknowledgment" apologizing for desecrating the sacred land with their presence.

She flies a Palestinian flag outside her office in the U.S. Capitol.

We'll be thankful for when Hamas surrenders and gives back the hostages. But she thinks Hamas is fighting for freedom on their own land.

