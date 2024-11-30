Rashida Tlaib Remembers the Freedom Fighters in Palestine This Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving week, we've covered a lot of hot takes about liberals who just hate the holiday. HuffPost, Vox, and Axios all did negative pieces about Thanksgiving. A USA TODAY columnist wrote that President Joe Biden should "formally" cancel Thanksgiving this year.

We've also been getting some interesting posts from our representatives in Congress about Thanksgiving. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Hamas) took it for granted we were already mourning the near-genocide of the Native Americans. And speaking of stealing land, how about a thought this Thanksgiving for all of the Palestinians in Gaza. She posted this to her Instagram account:





And liberals like Joy Reid were all over TV telling people you should cut all ties with your Trump-voting family members this Thanksgiving. Tlaib is the one we're glad didn't show up.

You can repeat, “Kamala didn’t run on that,” until the sun burns out, but at the end of the day this is a Democrat in good standing. Wake me up when Democrats meet the absurdly low bar of believing that you can’t be a Democrat if you think the United States is stolen land that… pic.twitter.com/575lhclfC3 — wanye (@wanyeburkett) November 29, 2024

" … that should be given away."

This kind of thinking is why so many county councils and school boards kick off their meetings with a "land acknowledgment" apologizing for desecrating the sacred land with their presence.

i’m literally just asking the Democrats to have as part of their platform that you have to believe the United States is a legitimate country that rightfully occupies the territory it currently holds — wanye (@wanyeburkett) November 29, 2024

I don’t know how this individual can believe this and still take an oath, legitimately, wherein they swear to “support and defend the Constitution” — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) November 29, 2024

I don't think there should be any place for 'stolen land' types to represent us in government.



There's no policy downstream of this thinking that's beneficial for Americans. — sneakn (@sneaknsneak) November 29, 2024

The issue isn't that Tlaib isn't a bad politician.



She wins her district on a great margin. The issue is that there are US citizens who are okay with this. — Leviathan (@_levyatan___) November 29, 2024

"Arab land" in Palestine....was stolen. — ℜ𝔞𝔩𝔭𝔥 𝔚. 𝔇𝔞𝔳𝔦𝔰 (@AnalogRules61) November 30, 2024

People with the surname “Tlaib” are not indigenous to Michigan, what is her plan to address that? — Bruno Stroganoff (@BrunoStroganoff) November 30, 2024

She flies a Palestinian flag outside her office in the U.S. Capitol.

Does Tlaib believe that "it should be given back"? I genuinely don't know. It seems the US being "stolen land" is true though, even though it may not cover all the nuances and isn't politically correct to say in front of swing voters. Setting aside strategic choices here.. — Walter Reuther Shill (@ReutherShill) November 30, 2024

Land that she immigrated to and doesn't mind making her living on. GTFOH. Do Democrats ever do self reflection? — James Parrish (@oldgoat375) November 30, 2024

Our family didn’t mourn anything on Thanksgiving. We had a delicious meal with a lovely bottle of wine and enjoyed each other’s company. Of course we’re not Lefty psychopaths so… — Rhino (@Rhino45ACP) November 30, 2024

We'll be thankful for when Hamas surrenders and gives back the hostages. But she thinks Hamas is fighting for freedom on their own land.

