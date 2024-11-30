Even POLITICO Has to Admit the Anti-Trump Movement 'Is in Tatters'

Sen. John Fetterman Says Democrats Lost Male Voters by Being 'Insulting'
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 30, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Won't someone think of the "country over party" Republicans like the Lincoln Project, The Bulwark, and David French? They invested heavily in Kamala Harris winning the presidency, but despite all their pushing, they couldn't get such a terrible candidate across the finish line. We've already reported that the Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson is moving on to his next grift: a new group called the Two Plus Two Coalition that has its sights on Elon Musk and Fox News for spreading disinformation.

The Never Trump movement lost big this election, and even POLITICO admits it's "scrambling to remain relevant."

Lisa Kashinsky and Adam Wren write:

“The Never Trumpers and Lincoln Project folks just need to climb back under their rocks for a few years,” said Scott Reed, the veteran GOP strategist and leader of the Pro-Pence Committed to America PAC.

Trump’s convincing win allowed the president-elect to quickly consolidate power within his party as he prepares to return to Washington. And it has scattered the remnants of the Republican resistance to him back to their respective corners to regroup.

Joe Walsh, a former GOP congressman and prominent Trump critic who challenged him for the party’s nomination in 2020 before becoming an independent, said the former president’s reelection has taken reforming the Republican Party “off the table.” He also believes it has dimmed the prospects for disaffected Republicans to form a new party.

“It’s down to two options,” Walsh said in an interview. “Productively throw rocks at the administration — kind of be like a group in exile and from a distance do what we can to damage MAGA, knowing we can never go back — or become Democrats.”

You've already become Democrats. If you're a registered Republican who pleads with your followers to vote for the Democratic nominee for president and vote Democrat all the way down the ticket, you're a Democrat. But that was the only way to "save" the Republican Party, they argued, to vote for Democrats.

No, they'll find a new way to bilk Democrats out of their money.

***

