Even POLITICO Has to Admit the Anti-Trump Movement 'Is in Tatters'

Won't someone think of the "country over party" Republicans like the Lincoln Project, The Bulwark, and David French? They invested heavily in Kamala Harris winning the presidency, but despite all their pushing, they couldn't get such a terrible candidate across the finish line. We've already reported that the Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson is moving on to his next grift: a new group called the Two Plus Two Coalition that has its sights on Elon Musk and Fox News for spreading disinformation.

Advertisement

The Never Trump movement lost big this election, and even POLITICO admits it's "scrambling to remain relevant."

The anti-Trump movement is in tatters. Now it’s scrambling to remain relevant. https://t.co/1ORNwyNNpA — POLITICO (@politico) November 29, 2024

Lisa Kashinsky and Adam Wren write:

“The Never Trumpers and Lincoln Project folks just need to climb back under their rocks for a few years,” said Scott Reed, the veteran GOP strategist and leader of the Pro-Pence Committed to America PAC. Trump’s convincing win allowed the president-elect to quickly consolidate power within his party as he prepares to return to Washington. And it has scattered the remnants of the Republican resistance to him back to their respective corners to regroup. … Joe Walsh, a former GOP congressman and prominent Trump critic who challenged him for the party’s nomination in 2020 before becoming an independent, said the former president’s reelection has taken reforming the Republican Party “off the table.” He also believes it has dimmed the prospects for disaffected Republicans to form a new party. “It’s down to two options,” Walsh said in an interview. “Productively throw rocks at the administration — kind of be like a group in exile and from a distance do what we can to damage MAGA, knowing we can never go back — or become Democrats.” Maybe making your entire identity about hating someone else wasn't a good idea? — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) November 30, 2024

You've already become Democrats. If you're a registered Republican who pleads with your followers to vote for the Democratic nominee for president and vote Democrat all the way down the ticket, you're a Democrat. But that was the only way to "save" the Republican Party, they argued, to vote for Democrats.

The anti-Trump movement realized no matter what lie they came up with... it wouldn't stop Trump.



They aren't relevant anymore. They're just losers. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 30, 2024

The anti-Trump movement is dead. They were soundly defeated at the ballot box. They have no credibility or influence.



He beat the lawfare. He survived assassination attempts. He’ll be sworn in on January 20th and serve four more years.



He won. They lost. — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) November 30, 2024

It kinda takes the steam out of it when he wins a landslide election, the Democrat Party lawfare fails spectacularly, and he won't be the nominee in 2028. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) November 29, 2024

Maybe making your entire identity about hating someone else wasn't a good idea? — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) November 30, 2024

You lost, it’s over — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) November 30, 2024

Imagine if Democrats spent the last decade coming up with policies to help citizens instead of obsessing over Trump. — PunishedNixon🐊🇺🇸 (@NixonPunished) November 30, 2024

Advertisement

It was never a thing to begin with. — Miles Domini (@Miles_Domini) November 29, 2024

Kind of hard to stay relevant when your entire grift is saying, “He’s never stepping foot back into the WH” and he inevitably will. — Mathew M.A (@MathewMA642211) November 29, 2024

It's completely over. Even Democrats regret campaigning with Liz Cheney. Never Trumpers will waste their last dollars screaming into the void and then fade into absolute obscurity. — NorthStarRight (@NorthStarRight) November 30, 2024

No, they'll find a new way to bilk Democrats out of their money.

***