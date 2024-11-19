Jim Geraghty Exposes Rick Wilson’s Next Grift: Disinformation

Disinformation — another word that's been rendered meaningless. Hunter Biden's laptop was supposedly Russian disinformation, to the point where the media refused to cover it. For about five minutes we had a Disinformation Governance Board headed by the "Mary Poppins of disinformation" who had called the laptop story "a fairy tale." Fortunately, the Ministry of Truth was shut down quickly.

Advertisement

Disinformation continues to be the new scary thing, and the narrative is that broadcast and cable news news outlets will give you the truth, while social media platforms like X are little more than a means to spread disinformation.

The Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson has a new grift out, and this one involves targeting Rupert Murdoch and Elon Musk for spreading disinformation.

Rick Wilson, a former Republican political strategist and co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, announced that he’s a senior adviser to a new group called the Two Plus Two Coalition. According to the New York Times, the group plans to target Musk and Rupert Murdoch by… — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 19, 2024

… by uncovering “the hidden sources of disinformation and expose them for what they are,” and operating “as an opposition research firm but with a military-grade intelligence-gathering operation that went far beyond the document vetting typical of a political campaign.” The coalition, the Times said, “asked donors for a minimum investment of $1 million, and was aiming for an annual budget of $10 million to $15 million.”

Asked donors for a minimum investment of $1 million.

This is the same Wilson who assured his social media followers on Election Day, “Trump’s going to lose. He’s gonna lose badly. He’s … going to be wrecked. I don’t know what the Electoral College count is going to be at the end of this, but it’s going to get loud and it’s going… — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 19, 2024

… and it’s going to get hard for him. Their panic is extraordinary.” As you may have heard, things turned out a little differently.

So, Wilson's backing an "opposition research firm" … with "a military-grade intelligence-gathering operation." So it's basically Media Matters for America backed by rich donors who like burning money.

"According to the New York Times, the group plans to target Musk and Rupert Murdoch"



Sounds like a rehash of Media Matters. Not only is Rick Wilson a grifter, but he's an unoriginal one. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) November 19, 2024

This is what a $1million investment in a Rick Wilson organization will get you: pic.twitter.com/UyIQpQ2Rwe — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) November 19, 2024

Wilson's got a brand-new grift — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) November 19, 2024

I'm glad that Rick Wilson is all in with the Left. He was an embarrassment when he was "helping" Republicans. — Granite Rocket (@TommyDA26) November 19, 2024

Now that NeverTrump, Inc. is out of business, the grifters will be scurrying after new money. — The Captain's Blog (@williamnyy23) November 19, 2024

Even coming from Rick Wilson, the cynicism is breathtaking. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) November 19, 2024

"The coalition, the Times said, “asked donors for a minimum investment of $1 million, and was aiming for an annual budget of $10 million to $15 million.”"



We'll want constant exposure of everything about these "donors". X will do that. — William Rest (@RestWillia6795) November 19, 2024

Advertisement

Rick Wilson is such a scam artist and why the Left keep donating to him, I'll never know. As long as they know he's making a personal fortune off of them, then that's their deal, not mine. — Nature Boy (@NatureBoyNC) November 19, 2024

Gotta admire how openly he runs his grift.



The guy delivers nothing of value to anyone but keeps talking people out of their money. — Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) November 19, 2024

I wish I could get rich by failing. — John Morgan (not a lawyer) (@johninkingwood) November 19, 2024

So, he needs a few rich donors to fund his military-grade intelligence operation to take down Fox News and X. Good luck with that.

***