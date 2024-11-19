Jim Geraghty Exposes Rick Wilson’s Next Grift: Disinformation

Judge Likens Spa’s Women-Only Policy to ’Whites Only’
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 19, 2024

Disinformation — another word that's been rendered meaningless. Hunter Biden's laptop was supposedly Russian disinformation, to the point where the media refused to cover it. For about five minutes we had a Disinformation Governance Board headed by the "Mary Poppins of disinformation" who had called the laptop story "a fairy tale." Fortunately, the Ministry of Truth was shut down quickly.

Disinformation continues to be the new scary thing, and the narrative is that broadcast and cable news news outlets will give you the truth, while social media platforms like X are little more than a means to spread disinformation.

The Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson has a new grift out, and this one involves targeting Rupert Murdoch and Elon Musk for spreading disinformation. 

… by uncovering “the hidden sources of disinformation and expose them for what they are,” and operating “as an opposition research firm but with a military-grade intelligence-gathering operation that went far beyond the document vetting typical of a political campaign.”

The coalition, the Times said, “asked donors for a minimum investment of $1 million, and was aiming for an annual budget of $10 million to $15 million.”

Asked donors for a minimum investment of $1 million.

… and it’s going to get hard for him. Their panic is extraordinary.” As you may have heard, things turned out a little differently.

So, Wilson's backing an "opposition research firm" … with "a military-grade intelligence-gathering operation." So it's basically Media Matters for America backed by rich donors who like burning money.

So, he needs a few rich donors to fund his military-grade intelligence operation to take down Fox News and X. Good luck with that.

Tags: DISINFORMATION FOX NEWS CHANNEL RICK WILSON TWITTER LINCOLN PROJECT

