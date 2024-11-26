Tucson Mayor Will Use the Police to Fight Cruel and Immoral Deportation Attempts

We've heard a lot from mayors and governors that they will refuse to comply with President-elect Donald Trump's mass deportations. As far as they're concerned, illegal immigrants are their residents and they will fight to keep them safe. Denver Mayor Mike Johnson challenged Trump to try to deport illegals from his city and said he'll station the Denver police force as well as 50,000 angry citizen volunteers to the county line to drive back and ICE agents or National Guard troops sent to realize deportation efforts. These sanctuary city mayors are serious about harboring illegals.

Now we have the mayor of Tucson, Arizona, Regina Romero, saying that she too will deploy the police to fight cruel and immoral deportation efforts.

The Mayor of Tuscon, Arizona, says she’s going to use police force to protect illegal immigrants in the city…



👀 pic.twitter.com/KNFfoG8VJP — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) November 26, 2024

So, are these police officers going to shoot and kill National Guard members to shelter illegals?

Then she's going to prison. — JWF (@JammieWF) November 26, 2024

Then she will go to jail for federal crimes — rw (@rw441971) November 26, 2024

Denver's Johnston has said he'll gladly go to jail for civil disobedience. That's fine with us.

She didn't get the Tom Homan memo about arrest and imprisonment, huh? — Marilyn Groves (@ker95TX) November 26, 2024

Border czar Tom Homan isn't playing around.

It's gonna be pretty cool watching these liberal mayors and governors go to jail, then the illegals still getting deported regardless. — Dakota Graves (@Spork1984) November 26, 2024

She can try. The police know what the law is. I highly doubt they will be of much assistance. — Spock The Ripper (More Equal Animals) (@CrimsonPKing) November 26, 2024

Then I suggest @TucsonRomero get used to wearing orange because interfering with the lawful actions of federal immigration authorities is a felony. And if she interferes we will see to it that she is removed from office and charged appropriately. — Nuclear MAGA Juno (@juno_gamer) November 26, 2024

I hope the police have the courage to defy her orders because just because she would be breaking federal law doesn't mean they have to do the same. — RC (@Reed5950) November 26, 2024

The police probably voted for Trump for his stance on mass deportations.

Lots of bold talk from the “Defund the police” and “ACAB” crowd. I’d like to hear from the officers themselves, thanks. — Michelle (@MickieCorgi) November 26, 2024

Lol. I wonder what the police would have to say about that. — Nathanael✝️⚛️ (@DiscretePatriot) November 26, 2024

If the police take their oaths to the Constitution seriously, they will turn right around and arrest this insurrectionist. — Bob (@Bob76046) November 26, 2024

You're going to ask your police force to break the law? That's an illegal order. Good luck on participation by your force in a criminal enterprise. — Rat Guard (@RatGuard1) November 26, 2024

She’ll last 10 minutes behind bars. — JoanOfArc (@JoanOfArc287) November 26, 2024

So she really thinks she can deploy the Tucson police to drive back any federal agents sent to deport criminal aliens. That sounds like insurrection to us. Are the police ready to use lethal force to harbor illegal aliens?

