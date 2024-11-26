VIP
Democrats: Party of Hurting Women
'Don’t Give a S**t What You Think': Carville UNLOADS on Dem Staffers Who...
HATE SPEECH: Second Attempted Trump Assassin Sure Seemed Motivated by Democrat's Rhetoric
Survey Says: Catastrophic Kamala Harris Was the Best Presidential Candidate Dems Had to...

Tucson Mayor Will Use the Police to Fight Cruel and Immoral Deportation Attempts

Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on November 26, 2024
ImgFlip

We've heard a lot from mayors and governors that they will refuse to comply with President-elect Donald Trump's mass deportations. As far as they're concerned, illegal immigrants are their residents and they will fight to keep them safe. Denver Mayor Mike Johnson challenged Trump to try to deport illegals from his city and said he'll station the Denver police force as well as 50,000 angry citizen volunteers to the county line to drive back and ICE agents or National Guard troops sent to realize deportation efforts. These sanctuary city mayors are serious about harboring illegals.

Now we have the mayor of Tucson, Arizona, Regina Romero, saying that she too will deploy the police to fight cruel and immoral deportation efforts.

So, are these police officers going to shoot and kill National Guard members to shelter illegals?

Denver's Johnston has said he'll gladly go to jail for civil disobedience. That's fine with us.

Border czar Tom Homan isn't playing around.

The police probably voted for Trump for his stance on mass deportations.

So she really thinks she can deploy the Tucson police to drive back any federal agents sent to deport criminal aliens. That sounds like insurrection to us. Are the police ready to use lethal force to harbor illegal aliens?

***

