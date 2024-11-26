Elon Musk Says Picking the Worst Governor Is a 'Tough Call'

Florida's Ron DeSantis just might be America's best governor, and we have to give props to Virginia's Glenn Youngkin as well. Both were elected to get things done, and that just what they're doing.

Advertisement

But who's America's worst governor? Planet of Memes asked the question and put forward four candidates. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been talked about as the Democrats' best hope of winning the White House in 2028. You know the rest have their eye on the presidency as well, especially Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who posted that bizarre video of her performing the Eucharist with a Dorito. Also in the mix we have New York's Kathy Hochul and Gavin Newsom, who according to a survey is the Democrats' second-favorite candidate for president in 2028, though he's a huge distance behind Kamala Harris, if you can believe that.

Who is the worst governor in the United States? pic.twitter.com/xDdVb9jcaX — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 26, 2024

That's a tough one. For us, it's a tossup between Whitmer and Newsom. Newsom has run California into the ground while Whitmer was a COVID-19 tyrant who's just weird.

Elon Musk says it's a tough choice to make.

I’d have to say it comes down to Gretchen Whitmer and Gavin Newsom. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 26, 2024

Good point.

Katie Hobbs by a mile. — RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) November 26, 2024

Gavin hands down — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) November 26, 2024

All of the above, perhaps. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 26, 2024

They all win — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) November 26, 2024

Where's Gov. Tim Walz? Oh, here he is.

It’s a 4 way tie. — Anthony Cabassa (IWA) (@AnthonyCabassa_) November 26, 2024

Why do we have this many to choose from?? — Evan Amato (@RewiretheWest) November 26, 2024

The people got what they voted for.

They're all the same person. — J.R. Winger (@jrwinger) November 26, 2024

They all deserve to be in the conversation for number one and each of them brings in another unique level of incompetence along with awful policies that truly have made their states a much less enjoyable place to live in. — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) November 26, 2024

Advertisement

That'd be hard to say, sir. They're each outstanding in their own way...but honestly, I have to go with Newsom. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) November 26, 2024

Newsom was so bad, he drove Eva Langoria out of the country with his policies.

Newsom by a mile. — Wade J. Levien (@WadeLevien) November 26, 2024

Newsom takes with the crown, but all are excellent contenders. I wouldn't put any of them in charge of an ant farm let alone a state. — Dragon 🐉 (@WeAreAllDragons) November 26, 2024

It's a four way tie. — Coach Ric (@JolricRic) November 26, 2024

It really is too close to call, and there are so many contenders who aren't pictured. Keep an eye on these clowns as 2028 approaches. You know they want to do to the country what they've done to their respective states.

Make America Florida!

***