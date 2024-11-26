Elon Musk Says Picking the Worst Governor Is a 'Tough Call'

The Kamala Harris Campaign Just Couldn't Find a Date to Appear on Joe...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 26, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Florida's Ron DeSantis just might be America's best governor, and we have to give props to Virginia's Glenn Youngkin as well. Both were elected to get things done, and that just what they're doing.

But who's America's worst governor? Planet of Memes asked the question and put forward four candidates. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been talked about as the Democrats' best hope of winning the White House in 2028. You know the rest have their eye on the presidency as well, especially Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who posted that bizarre video of her performing the Eucharist with a Dorito. Also in the mix we have New York's Kathy Hochul and Gavin Newsom, who according to a survey is the Democrats' second-favorite candidate for president in 2028, though he's a huge distance behind Kamala Harris, if you can believe that.

That's a tough one. For us, it's a tossup between Whitmer and Newsom. Newsom has run California into the ground while Whitmer was a COVID-19 tyrant who's just weird.

Elon Musk says it's a tough choice to make.

Good point.

Where's Gov. Tim Walz? Oh, here he is.

The people got what they voted for.

Newsom was so bad, he drove Eva Langoria out of the country with his policies.

It really is too close to call, and there are so many contenders who aren't pictured. Keep an eye on these clowns as 2028 approaches. You know they want to do to the country what they've done to their respective states.

Make America Florida!

ELON MUSK GAVIN NEWSOM GOVERNOR GRETCHEN WHITMER KATHY HOCHUL JB PRITZKER

