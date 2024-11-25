University to Offer’Intro to Fat Studies’

VIP
Brett T.  |  9:15 PM on November 25, 2024
We remember writing a post about how being fat was racist. Last year, "body-positive" star Lizzo, who went on the campaign trail with Kamala Harris in 2024, was accused by her dancers of fat shaming, drawing attention to one dancer’s weight gain and later berating, and then firing, that dancer. 

Everything eventually makes its way to academia, and The Washington Examiner's Tate Miller writes that the University of Maryland is set to offer a course this coming spring called "Intro to Fat Studies," and it brings racism into the mix as well. 

Miller writes:

The University of Maryland is offering a course called “Intro to Fat Studies: Fatness, Blackness and Their Intersections” this spring.

The three-credit course will be taught by Professor Sydney Lewis on Tuesdays and Thursdays and looks at “fatness as intersectional,” particularly highlighting “the relationship between fatness and blackness,” according to the course description.

“Intro to Fat Studies” will examine “fatness as an area of human difference subject to privilege and discrimination that intersects with other systems of oppression based on gender, race, class, sexual orientation, and ability.”

“We approach this area of study through an interdisciplinary humanities and social-science lens which emphasizes fatness as a social justice issue,” the description said.

“The course closes with an examination of fat liberation as liberation for all bodies with a particular emphasis on performing arts and activism as a vehicle for liberation and challenging fatmisia,” according to the description.

Fatmisia is defined as the hatred of fatness.

The course closes with an examination of "fat liberation."

And President Joe Biden will cancel the tens of thousands of dollars of debt you take on to study fatness as a social justice issue.

"The historical development of fatphobia."

***

Tags: COLLEGE MARYLAND

