Joe Concha: NYT Outsourcing Its Research to Radical Media Matters
Court Upholds Missouri's Law Banning Child Mutilation
Re-Burdened by What has Been: Kamala Running for President Again in 2028?
University to Offer'Intro to Fat Studies'
Report: Trump to Send Trans Troops Packing on Day One
Kyrsten Sinema Basks in a Well Deserved 'I Told You So' Moment Aimed...
'I Think I'll Stick With The Dumpster Fire I know' - J. K....
Meghan McCain Is Wrong on This One ... We Tried 'Live and Let...
Julie Kelly Notes Jack Smith and Judge Chutkan Left TDS-Addled Dems SOME Hope...
Stelter in Place: Cable News Hack Panics as Musk Mulls MSNBC Purchase
Media Watchdog NewsGuard Awards WaPo a Perfect 100
Leftist Privilege Does Not Trump Immigration Law
Chicken Little Rachel Bitecofer Declares Democracy is Dead Because the Left Can't Imprison...
BANANA PANTS: Joy Reid Cranks the Crazy to Eleven Says Trump Will Shoot...

Rep. Dan Goldman Already Worried About Trump Seeking a Third Term

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 25, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

It looks like 2028 is going to be interesting. As we reported earlier, Kamala Harris is said to be looking to run for president again or perhaps governor of California. “I am staying in the fight,” she's said in multiple phone calls. And why not? As we reported last week, a poll of Democrats had Harris leading the race for 2028 by a percentage of 41 to 8 percent. The Democrats have no bench.

Who would Harris be running against? Rep. Dan Goldman wants to make it clear that it won't be Donald Trump. The Constitution already limits the president to two terms, but Goldman has introduced a resolution to "clarify" the Constitution's two-term limit.

It's true — we were told it was the end of democracy if Trump were reelected. It would be the last election we ever had.

That's what we elected him to do.

People are already making their Vance 2024 signs to post on social media. We don't think we need Goldman to "clarify" the Constitution for us.

***

Tags: CNN CONSTITUTION DONALD TRUMP DAN GOLDMAN

