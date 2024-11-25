Rep. Dan Goldman Already Worried About Trump Seeking a Third Term

It looks like 2028 is going to be interesting. As we reported earlier, Kamala Harris is said to be looking to run for president again or perhaps governor of California. “I am staying in the fight,” she's said in multiple phone calls. And why not? As we reported last week, a poll of Democrats had Harris leading the race for 2028 by a percentage of 41 to 8 percent. The Democrats have no bench.

Who would Harris be running against? Rep. Dan Goldman wants to make it clear that it won't be Donald Trump. The Constitution already limits the president to two terms, but Goldman has introduced a resolution to "clarify" the Constitution's two-term limit.

Disinformation distributor @danielsgoldman says that despite the Constitution preventing Trump from running for a 3rd term, it may still happen since "he is well on his way to dismantling our government & the way that it operates" pic.twitter.com/jquIbtVSkf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 25, 2024

"Disinformation distributor" is the perfect description of Goldman. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 25, 2024

Goldman peddles whatever nonsense the media will air. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) November 25, 2024

Pay attention to the people speaking out against change right now.



These are the people with the most to lose or they are hiding something. — FloridaManStan (@FLManStan) November 25, 2024

Uh, he can't dismantle the 22nd amendment. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) November 25, 2024

They know they are lying and they know we know they are lying. — Tdublives (@Tdublives) November 25, 2024

They trot out Goldman and Warren to promote this lunacy because they are the only ones in districts safe enough where this lunacy is acceptable. — Sal Marinello (@SalMarinello) November 25, 2024

The same people told us there wouldn't be another election if Trump was elected. — The State Versus The People (@woodifitweretru) November 25, 2024

It's true — we were told it was the end of democracy if Trump were reelected. It would be the last election we ever had.

What a drama queen — Southern Belle (@SBelleofAL) November 25, 2024

Trump possesses the ability to waive away the 22nd Amendment? Is this manufactured drama for the permanently-hysterical class who need a daily injection of "Orange Man Bad"? — jeebus (@jeebus2122) November 25, 2024

Dismantling our government as it currently operates is exactly what I would hope to happen. — Esek (@Hopkins5890) November 25, 2024

That's what we elected him to do.

The left learned nothing earlier this month. Please keep it up so that 2028 is a landslide as well. — G in the Lou $8 (@GintheLou) November 25, 2024

People are already making their Vance 2024 signs to post on social media. We don't think we need Goldman to "clarify" the Constitution for us.

