Megyn Kelly & Others Offer Encouragement to Kamala Harris After Learning What She Told Advisers

In the election earlier this month, Kamala Harris lost all of the swing states along with the "popular vote" to Donald Trump. Additionally the Republicans maintained control of the House and took control of the Senate. The Harris-Walz campaign was one of the worst in recent memory.

Now Harris is reportedly making political plans for the future:

But privately, the vice president has been instructing advisers and allies to keep her options open — whether for a possible 2028 presidential run, or even to run for governor in her home state of California in two years. As Harris has repeated in phone calls, “I am staying in the fight.” She is expected to explore those and other possible paths forward with family members over the winter holiday season, according to five people in the Harris inner circle, who were granted anonymity to discuss internal dynamics. Her deliberations follow an extraordinary four months in which Harris went from President Joe Biden’s running mate to the top of the ticket, reenergizing Democrats before ultimately crashing on election night.

Considering what we've seen the last few months and even several years, Megyn Kelly decided that a bipartisan show of encouragement was in order:

Yes! You go girl! You can do it!! https://t.co/MhRwgmCbww — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 25, 2024

Yes indeed, Kamala, we second that motion!

Kamala 2028! You've got this! LMAO — Farmer Stoolie (@BearLovesKer) November 25, 2024

Yes! I believe in Kamala as well! She should run in 2028! https://t.co/REGOC1PNnj — Cole Strickland (Wealthy) (5’9”) (@ColeStricklan15) November 25, 2024

The only people not cheering the possibility of Harris' return to presidential-level American politics are Democrats.

I wonder how many times she'll fail before she realizes nobody wants her in a position of authority anymore?🤨 — 🇺🇸OldGuy_54 (@Oldguy_54) November 25, 2024

She has no idea that her political career is over, does she? — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 25, 2024

Harris remains unburdened by what has been.