CNN Anchor Upset Over DOGE Nuclear Firings Didn’t Know Sam Brinton Stole Women’s Airport Luggage

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on February 18, 2025
AP


Republican Representative Tim Burchett of Tennessee exposed the hackery of CNN’s Pamela Brown on Tuesday. He drew attention to the fact CNN doesn’t care about government waste. The nuclear-obsessed Brown also admitted not knowing about dress-wearing Sam Brinton. You'll remember he worked in President Joe Biden's Office of Nuclear Energy and was caught stealing women’s suitcases at an airport. Wait, doesn’t she work for a news outlet? Guess she 'missed' that nuclear-related story.

Here’s a brief excerpt. (READ)

Brown: “No one is disagreeing there is bloat and waste! No one is disagreeing with that… CNN has been covering at length where the money is going to.”

Burchett: “No you haven't. All y'all do is run down Elon Musk and Donald Trump, and you continuously do this, and that's why your ratings are in the tank.”

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

He confronts their nonsense.

Burchett is right. CNN could be focusing on all the taxpayer money being wasted instead of attacking Elon Musk and DOGE like the dutiful Democrats they are. Posters recognize CNN’s gaslighting when they hear and see it.

Yep, Congress has had its chance to cut waste and spending. Good luck with that! President Donald Trump was the only way this was ever going to happen.

The most interesting part of the back-and-forth was Brown admitting she didn’t know who Sam Brinton was. CNN posted one story on its website when he was terminated for stealing women’s airport luggage - a story that would have filled several news cycles if he had worked for Trump. CNN never posted about it on X. Surprise! Commenters reacted to Brown’s ignorance of actual nuclear-related news.

It’s obvious why CNN chose to bury the story and not feature it on-air.

Posters love how Burchett can insult someone while remaining civil.

CNN will continue to attack Musk and DOGE while pretending to care about out-of-control government spending and corruption. Will Brown read up about Sam Brinton? No, bless her heart.

