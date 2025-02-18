CNN Anchor Upset Over DOGE Nuclear Firings Didn’t Know Sam Brinton Stole Women’s Airport Luggage

Republican Representative Tim Burchett of Tennessee exposed the hackery of CNN’s Pamela Brown on Tuesday. He drew attention to the fact CNN doesn’t care about government waste. The nuclear-obsessed Brown also admitted not knowing about dress-wearing Sam Brinton. You'll remember he worked in President Joe Biden's Office of Nuclear Energy and was caught stealing women’s suitcases at an airport. Wait, doesn’t she work for a news outlet? Guess she 'missed' that nuclear-related story.
Brown: “No one is disagreeing there is bloat and waste! No one is disagreeing with that… CNN has been covering at length where the money is going to.”
Burchett: “No you haven't. All y'all do is run down Elon Musk and Donald Trump, and you continuously do this, and that's why your ratings are in the tank.”
NEW: Rep. Tim Burchett smacks down CNN’s Pamela Brown after she tried gaslighting her viewers by suggesting CNN supports DOGE’s mission, just not how they’re executing it.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 18, 2025
Brown is the latest media hack to try pulling this card.
Brown: “No one is disagreeing there is bloat and… pic.twitter.com/btfoXzekKC
That face you make when you’re about to lie to your viewers for the 100th time today about what DOGE is actually doing. pic.twitter.com/xdxtcwzE5I— P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) February 18, 2025
Tim Burchett does a great job with CNN hosts.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 18, 2025
He confronts their nonsense.
Burchett is right. CNN could be focusing on all the taxpayer money being wasted instead of attacking Elon Musk and DOGE like the dutiful Democrats they are. Posters recognize CNN’s gaslighting when they hear and see it.
He is not lying!— Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) February 18, 2025
From what I have witnessed on CNN, they are still pretty much in the pockets of the Democrats.
Boom. 💥— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 18, 2025
CNN hasn’t given two sh*ts about the fraud and waste uncovered so far. It’s all been TDS/EDS “threat to democracy” bs from them.
They’re one lawsuit away from death, and it needs to happen.
The people who say this want it to be done “congressionally” which would make sense if it wasn’t the members of congress who are actively involved in the corruption.— ThymeLess (@thymeless77) February 18, 2025
And the reality is that Congress has ALWAYS had the ability & authority to cut WHATEVER & WHENEVER they want - waste, fraud, abuse . THEY'VE NEVER HAD THE WILL TO DO IT.— GOD has the LAST VOTE - PZieger (@ZSlantXPost_88) February 18, 2025
So all of this caterwauling about CONGRESS is disingenuous. If CONGRESS was gonna do it it'd already be done.
Yep, Congress has had its chance to cut waste and spending. Good luck with that! President Donald Trump was the only way this was ever going to happen.
The most interesting part of the back-and-forth was Brown admitting she didn’t know who Sam Brinton was. CNN posted one story on its website when he was terminated for stealing women’s airport luggage - a story that would have filled several news cycles if he had worked for Trump. CNN never posted about it on X. Surprise! Commenters reacted to Brown’s ignorance of actual nuclear-related news.
So this bimbo @CNN doesn't know who Sam Brinton is? Did they get her out of a strip club?— Belle (@EllieBellie2022) February 18, 2025
Meet Sam Brinton, non-binary Biden official arrested over stolen suitcase. Hey @CNN you just said you had no idea Joe Biden hired a man who dressed as a woman who stole women’s luggage as a Nuclear specialist https://t.co/LDYe0fC4JT— Teresa (@TeresaW74179641) February 18, 2025
It’s obvious why CNN chose to bury the story and not feature it on-air.
Posters love how Burchett can insult someone while remaining civil.
I love Southerners so much. After literally cooking her, he ends it by politely calling her "ma'am" 😭— George (@BehizyTweets) February 18, 2025
"You are the scum of the Earth... Ma'am."— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 18, 2025
Iconic.
It's what we do.— Unapologetic Boomer Nostalgia (@bbbaldie) February 18, 2025
Politeness and civility makes the left explode.
“Bless your heart” is one of my favorite southern insults— Ronin (@roninmma_) February 18, 2025
CNN will continue to attack Musk and DOGE while pretending to care about out-of-control government spending and corruption. Will Brown read up about Sam Brinton? No, bless her heart.
