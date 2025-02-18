Unteachable Moment: Stephen Miller Schools CNN Anchor on DOGE but She’s Unwilling to Learn

This shouldn’t be hard to understand so we’re going to assume CNN anchors are just dense or liars (or both). President Donald Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, had to school CNN’s Brianna Keilar Tuesday on how presidential delegation works concerning Elon Musk and DOGE. At one point we expected him to get out flash cards and puppets. The current 'journalist'/Democrat tactic is to play (or be) dumb when it comes to Trump delegating his authority. Miller knows this is all a coordinated distraction to drum up a fake controversy (they pulled this on Karoline Leavitt, too) to avoid talking about what DOGE is uncovering.

Advertisement

Here’s an excerpt showing Miller's eventual frustration. (READ)

"I understand that even a temporary interruption in federal employment is a great crisis, a catastrophe for you and for CNN." "What the American people see is a government that is finally delivering a promise of accountability under President Trump." "You wanna have a conversation about transparency? Let me ask you a question: Do you have any idea where the $22,000,000,000 that the Department of Health and Human Services provided to illegal aliens under Joe Biden is right now?"

Here’s the full exchange. (WORK)

JUST IN: Stephen Miller starts laughing at CNN's Brianna Keilar while explaining to her how the government works as if she's a child.



"I understand that even a temporary interruption in federal employment is a great crisis, a catastrophe for you and for CNN."



"What the American… pic.twitter.com/omyJJXn6Gu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 18, 2025

Miller’s a smart guy and knows when he goes on CNN or other legacy media outlets he’s in for a debate with a Democrat, not an interview with an actual journalist. Commenters have seen this all before.

She's asking vague and gotcha questions to get a reaction.



Acosta did this for years.



She doesn't actually care about getting answers, she cares about poking the bear.



And Miller decided to treat her like an 8-year-old since she wanted to act like one. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 18, 2025

CNN interviewers are not approaching the interview as a journalist. They approach these interviews as democrat party combatants debating the administration.

That means conventional interview is out the window.

That means Miller did exactly what he should have done. And he won — ColBen Bannister (@ColBannister) February 18, 2025

Keilar chose to act like a child and Miller treated her as such. Posters recognize this.

Brianna Keilar trying SO hard and Miller's just grinning as he explains why she's an id*ot — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 18, 2025

That exchange was priceless. Miller calling her an idiot without calling her an idiot. — Bambito (@bambito) February 18, 2025

And she is one of the smart ones at CNN — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) February 18, 2025

CNN had a chance to offer its shrinking viewership some info about how government waste is being eliminated and corruption is being exposed. Instead, it chose something that offered no benefit to anyone watching at home.

She's not dumb. She knows DOGE is a winning concept but needs to poke holes where there are no holes to be poked.



So she decides to act like a condescending hack and gaslights her viewers. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 18, 2025

I honestly don't think she heard a single word he said. She was just waiting for pauses so she could spout off some more nonsense. — Michael Christie (@mikemay1969) February 18, 2025

Advertisement

This is the right approach.



When the legacy media tries to trap you in a dumb question, laugh and ask a question — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) February 18, 2025

The legacy media is dying before our eyes and is giving us plenty of reasons to just let it expire. This White House is giving CNN and other outlets opportunities they don’t deserve. The White House doesn’t need CNN and we wonder if it will get this when its calls are no longer answered. That day is fast approaching.