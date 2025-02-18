Unteachable Moment: Stephen Miller Schools CNN Anchor on DOGE but She’s Unwilling to Learn

Jasmine Crockett Is Mad Her Fellow Democrats Underestimated How Selfish and Satanic Voters...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:45 PM on February 18, 2025
Townhall Media

This shouldn’t be hard to understand so we’re going to assume CNN anchors are just dense or liars (or both). President Donald Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, had to school CNN’s Brianna Keilar Tuesday on how presidential delegation works concerning Elon Musk and DOGE. At one point we expected him to get out flash cards and puppets. The current 'journalist'/Democrat tactic is to play (or be) dumb when it comes to Trump delegating his authority. Miller knows this is all a coordinated distraction to drum up a fake controversy (they pulled this on Karoline Leavitt, too) to avoid talking about what DOGE is uncovering.

Here’s an excerpt showing Miller's eventual frustration. (READ)

"I understand that even a temporary interruption in federal employment is a great crisis, a catastrophe for you and for CNN."

"What the American people see is a government that is finally delivering a promise of accountability under President Trump."

"You wanna have a conversation about transparency? Let me ask you a question: Do you have any idea where the $22,000,000,000 that the Department of Health and Human Services provided to illegal aliens under Joe Biden is right now?"

Here’s the full exchange. (WORK)

Miller’s a smart guy and knows when he goes on CNN or other legacy media outlets he’s in for a debate with a Democrat, not an interview with an actual journalist. Commenters have seen this all before.

CNN Anchor Upset Over DOGE Nuclear Firings Didn’t Know Sam Brinton Stole Women’s Airport Luggage
Warren Squire
Keilar chose to act like a child and Miller treated her as such. Posters recognize this.

CNN had a chance to offer its shrinking viewership some info about how government waste is being eliminated and corruption is being exposed. Instead, it chose something that offered no benefit to anyone watching at home.

The legacy media is dying before our eyes and is giving us plenty of reasons to just let it expire. This White House is giving CNN and other outlets opportunities they don’t deserve. The White House doesn’t need CNN and we wonder if it will get this when its calls are no longer answered. That day is fast approaching.

