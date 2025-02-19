Wasteful Spending Alert! Rep. Nancy Mace Spots Possible Reason They Put 'Plus' at the End of 'LGBTQ'

Ever since Donald Trump took office and DOGE began looking into the kinds of things our tax dollars are used for, the Democrats have been having fits. The Dems don't mind it at all when the government audits citizens, but when it's the other way around they call it a "constitutional crisis" and have meltdowns.

Each day brings with it fresh examples of maddening federal government spending, and Republican Rep. Nancy Mace has been having hearings this month related to this:

Your money paid to castrate mice and monkeys.



Now we know why they added the + in “LGBTQ +” https://t.co/YaLEeYRJzM — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 19, 2025

Just how much does the "plus" encompass? At some point we'll find out.

Only in America. @DOGE @GOPoversight pic.twitter.com/CDUAHBidOp — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 6, 2025

This has been a focus of Mace's committee:

Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) will hold a hearing titled “Transgender Lab Rats and Poisoned Puppies: Oversight of Taxpayer Funded Animal Cruelty.” The federal government misuses billions of taxpayer dollars on unnecessary animal experiments every year. Non-animal testing alternatives, driven by increasingly sophisticated technological tools, can more accurately model human biology and replace the need for animal experimentation. The Subcommittee plans to evaluate current animal cruelty funded by the federal government and explore opportunities to prioritize technological alternatives that increase relevance to humans.

Somebody needs to hit the "pause" button on the government until all these deep dives are completed.

Still think Trump should pause taxes until we can figure out what’s going on. https://t.co/vuDJ43RmRj — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 19, 2025

Excellent idea! The examples of waste, fraud and abuse just keep on coming.