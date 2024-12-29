By the Book: Republican Senator Says Trump’s Deportations Will Use Already Existing Laws

Republican Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri says President-Elect Donald Trump has a mandate from voters to deport illegal aliens and he’ll use existing laws to get the job done. Trump doesn’t take office until late January, but is already working on this pressing issue with Mexico and Canada.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨Sen Schmitt: Deportations are a big part of the mandate that voters gave Trump:



"President Trump is actually just going to enforce existing laws and deport people who are here illegally. And so I think that's coming on day one, I think you're going to see a flurry of executive… pic.twitter.com/R4aLo0bWB0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 29, 2024

Trump’s ’border czar’ Tom Homan says to expect things to kick into high gear on day one. From experience, we know Democrats will try to sow chaos and will enlist every ‘journalist’ and ‘news’ outlet at their command to thwart the will of the American people.

These posters are already bracing for it.

Absolutely and I for one cannot wait. The damage done to our country because of open borders is staggering. The democrats and media will be hysterical but regardless, mass deportation must happen. And quickly. — LadyPatriot (@Marechtare_) December 29, 2024

I’m anxious to see this in real time. I expect to see family separation stories from the lame stream media. I expect them to try and make this a bad thing.



We need to continue to highlight the all the bad with immigration, they will pick out the 1-2 stories the tug on some… — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) December 29, 2024

The media/resistance tactics once deportations start are going to be insane. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 29, 2024

Yeah -- every fake news newscast and every DNC media newspaper and will lead off with a deportation sob story.



Every one. — The Big Guy (@TheBigGuy10Pct) December 29, 2024

Commenters say Trump needs vigilant MAGA support to undo the damage caused by years of lax border enforcement, especially from the four years of the Biden administration.

Yes, let’s keep laser focused on this issue and supporting the work of Tom Homan in 22 days. There will be a lot of chaos coming from the left in Trump’s first 100 days! — Natradamus (@natradamus00) December 29, 2024

That (deporting illegal immigrants) is precisely why we, the people, voted Trump back to office, amongst draining the swamp, downsizing, and cleaning up our corrupt, bankrupt government. — Deb Curtis (@GodGritGrace) December 29, 2024

This invasion has done great harm to our country and it citizens. Deportation will happen with widespread public support.



Remember Lakin Riley and so many others. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) December 29, 2024

Posters say it’ll be refreshing to have a President who enforces our laws and pushes back against sanctuary cities and states who think they’re above it.

Imagine reading and enforcing existing laws. What a novel approach!!! — MercedesMarr (@KarenMarr18) December 29, 2024

Exactly what's the Big deal he is just going to enforce existing Laws..

Get over it" — 🔨Robert The Builder 🇺🇸 (@NobodymrRobert) December 29, 2024

Enforce the existing laws.



No one is above the law — right? — PeakPerspective (@PeakPrspective) December 29, 2024

President Joe Biden’s refusal to close the border and his penchant for pardoning murderous criminals shows he never believed in his mantra of ‘no one’s above the law.’ It’s likewise for his apologists in the Dem Party and legacy media. Thankfully, it appears Trump is serious about restoring law and bringing order to our southern border.