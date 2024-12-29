Marc Elias, Mr. Fake Dossier Himself, Flees Twitter in a Huff to Yap...
By the Book: Republican Senator Says Trump’s Deportations Will Use Already Existing Laws

Warren Squire  |  1:10 PM on December 29, 2024
AP Photo/Fernando Llano

Republican Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri says President-Elect Donald Trump has a mandate from voters to deport illegal aliens and he’ll use existing laws to get the job done. Trump doesn’t take office until late January, but is already working on this pressing issue with Mexico and Canada.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Trump’s ’border czar’ Tom Homan says to expect things to kick into high gear on day one. From experience, we know Democrats will try to sow chaos and will enlist every ‘journalist’ and ‘news’ outlet at their command to thwart the will of the American people.

These posters are already bracing for it.

Commenters say Trump needs vigilant MAGA support to undo the damage caused by years of lax border enforcement, especially from the four years of the Biden administration.

Posters say it’ll be refreshing to have a President who enforces our laws and pushes back against sanctuary cities and states who think they’re above it.

President Joe Biden’s refusal to close the border and his penchant for pardoning murderous criminals shows he never believed in his mantra of ‘no one’s above the law.’ It’s likewise for his apologists in the Dem Party and legacy media. Thankfully, it appears Trump is serious about restoring law and bringing order to our southern border.

