Oops! Chicago Teachers Union Unintentionally Crafts a Campaign Ad for Trump

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:50 PM on December 29, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

As if the news of a President Trump win wasn't good enough, the Chicago Teachers Union broadcasted another reminder why this was the best outcome for America's families.

You don't have to convince us anymore, dude!

They never practice what they preach. Never!

Also, true.

This should make American parents giddy.

They are the least self aware people, ever. 

Oops! That's a bit hypocritical of her!

Bingo!

They take money from the paychecks of American teachers ostensibly to advocate for them and instead use it for a political racket.

That would require internal reflection and the union isn't interested in that. They are only interested in buying politicians.

COVID opened so many eyes.

