Oops! Chicago Teachers Union Unintentionally Crafts a Campaign Ad for Trump

As if the news of a President Trump win wasn't good enough, the Chicago Teachers Union broadcasted another reminder why this was the best outcome for America's families.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Chicago Teachers Union vice president cuts an ad for Donald J. Trump 🚨 pic.twitter.com/V0bQ7DW3gN — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 29, 2024

You don't have to convince us anymore, dude!

"[Linda McMahon] loves charters, loves privatization, loves vouchers, hates unions."



You know who else loves private education?



The union's president, Stacy Davis Gates.



She sends her kid to a private school. pic.twitter.com/hTXCZrYHdg — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 29, 2024

They never practice what they preach. Never!

And Linda McMahon too. https://t.co/Fj0T7hK9VW — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 says Merry Christmas 🎄 (@Tamzilla_52) December 29, 2024

Also, true.

Excellent. If the disgraceful Chicago Teachers Union are scared of Trump this is the best endorsement for him. https://t.co/41vQyrAo9a — Kate Cox (@KateCox59582715) December 29, 2024

This should make American parents giddy.

That they don't recognize how happy we are about even the possibility of the Teachers Union imploding says everything. 😉 https://t.co/2XlBo2qvCZ — Act.Forward🇺🇸Christian. Wife. Mom. Pediatrician. (@Act_Forward) December 29, 2024

They are the least self aware people, ever.

Interesting how @stacydavisgates didn't personally deliver this message assailing school choice.



Oops, we forgot: Stacy sends her son to a private school. https://t.co/VmDspWoiDQ — Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) December 29, 2024

Oops! That's a bit hypocritical of her!

And I already voted for Trump for a third time and the Left keeps validating our Vote. https://t.co/ICMMjUeF5j — Crusader4US (@crusader4US) December 29, 2024

The TEACHERS Union is NOT For The STUDENTS it’s For There Socialist agenda !!!!! https://t.co/3AtpCCwlm8 — Jennifer Dickson (@J_Dickson12) December 29, 2024

Bingo!

NEW: Here come the teachers unions! They must be shut down. It’s now or never parents!!



Listen for yourselves. 👇👇👇 https://t.co/hu4L8ZWdjn — Teri Batts (@battst76) December 29, 2024

They take money from the paychecks of American teachers ostensibly to advocate for them and instead use it for a political racket.

This is true 👇🏼 https://t.co/t6NN6Yz29m — Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) December 29, 2024

Advertisement

Rather than take a deep dive into why public

schools are failing...hence the widespread popularity

of school choice...they always blame Trump.



Nothing will improve public schools until its leaders

do a fearless inventory of WHY they are failing

America's students. — Janny (@jannykmak) December 29, 2024

That would require internal reflection and the union isn't interested in that. They are only interested in buying politicians.

I wonder if he has any clue how high the % of people who would watch this video and say "oh my god yes please". I think it would shock him. I think they actually don't realize everyone hates them. — Donald DiCicco (@DonaldDiCicco) December 29, 2024

COVID opened so many eyes.