Oops! Chicago Teachers Union Unintentionally Crafts a Campaign Ad for Trump

As if the news of a President Trump win wasn't good enough, the Chicago Teachers Union broadcasted another reminder why this was the best outcome for America's families.
BREAKING: Chicago Teachers Union vice president cuts an ad for Donald J. Trump 🚨 pic.twitter.com/V0bQ7DW3gN— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 29, 2024
You don't have to convince us anymore, dude!
"[Linda McMahon] loves charters, loves privatization, loves vouchers, hates unions."— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 29, 2024
You know who else loves private education?
The union's president, Stacy Davis Gates.
She sends her kid to a private school. pic.twitter.com/hTXCZrYHdg
They never practice what they preach. Never!
And Linda McMahon too. https://t.co/Fj0T7hK9VW— GAgirl1967❤️🖤 says Merry Christmas 🎄 (@Tamzilla_52) December 29, 2024
Also, true.
Excellent. If the disgraceful Chicago Teachers Union are scared of Trump this is the best endorsement for him. https://t.co/41vQyrAo9a— Kate Cox (@KateCox59582715) December 29, 2024
This should make American parents giddy.
That they don't recognize how happy we are about even the possibility of the Teachers Union imploding says everything. 😉 https://t.co/2XlBo2qvCZ— Act.Forward🇺🇸Christian. Wife. Mom. Pediatrician. (@Act_Forward) December 29, 2024
They are the least self aware people, ever.
Interesting how @stacydavisgates didn't personally deliver this message assailing school choice.— Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) December 29, 2024
Oops, we forgot: Stacy sends her son to a private school. https://t.co/VmDspWoiDQ
Oops! That's a bit hypocritical of her!
And I already voted for Trump for a third time and the Left keeps validating our Vote. https://t.co/ICMMjUeF5j— Crusader4US (@crusader4US) December 29, 2024
The TEACHERS Union is NOT For The STUDENTS it’s For There Socialist agenda !!!!! https://t.co/3AtpCCwlm8— Jennifer Dickson (@J_Dickson12) December 29, 2024
Bingo!
NEW: Here come the teachers unions! They must be shut down. It’s now or never parents!!— Teri Batts (@battst76) December 29, 2024
Listen for yourselves. 👇👇👇 https://t.co/hu4L8ZWdjn
They take money from the paychecks of American teachers ostensibly to advocate for them and instead use it for a political racket.
This is true 👇🏼 https://t.co/t6NN6Yz29m— Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) December 29, 2024
B-b-b... BASED https://t.co/zyEwwRoNML— Iowancap (but reborn) (@iowancapreborn) December 29, 2024
Rather than take a deep dive into why public— Janny (@jannykmak) December 29, 2024
schools are failing...hence the widespread popularity
of school choice...they always blame Trump.
Nothing will improve public schools until its leaders
do a fearless inventory of WHY they are failing
America's students.
That would require internal reflection and the union isn't interested in that. They are only interested in buying politicians.
I wonder if he has any clue how high the % of people who would watch this video and say "oh my god yes please". I think it would shock him. I think they actually don't realize everyone hates them.— Donald DiCicco (@DonaldDiCicco) December 29, 2024
COVID opened so many eyes.
