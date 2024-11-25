Media Watchdog NewsGuard Awards WaPo a Perfect 100

'I Think I'll Stick With The Dumpster Fire I know' - J. K....
Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on November 25, 2024
This summer, law professor Jonathan Turley wrote a post on the efforts to drive advertisers away from X, with "misinformation" flagged by groups like the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, the World Federation of Advertisers, Global Brand Safety, and NewsGuard, of which he wrote:

There are other groups working in tandem in this effort. For example, Newsguard was created by to Chief Executive Officers Steven Brill and Gordon Crovitz to monitor and effectively blacklist media that they deemed misinformative or false. The site uses mainstream journalists to rate news sites, even though many of these sites have challenged the bias of the mainstream media.

Once again, the apparatus serves to shield that bias in targeting disfavored sites. The Biden administration has extended contracts with Newsguard to incorporate the system, and it is even being used in schools, despite complaints that it shows the very same pro-Democrat and left-wing bias.

Soon after, Turley wrote that NewsGuard was reviewing his blog.

NewsGuard and all of these other so-called media watchdogs are nothing more than censorship campaigns against right-wing media, doing whatever they can to scare away advertisers and "deplatform" conservatives.

So it was pretty hilarious, yet unexpected, that NewsGuard has rated the Washington Post a perfect 100 score.

… See their answer, and the other questions I asked them in my second installment of a series on Big Censorship. See the email chain between @prageru and NewsGuard. What is NewsGuard's problem with @FLSurgeonGen? And with pro-life activist @LilaGraceRose? 

If you cherish free speech, please read and share. And, tune in to Larry Elder’s radio show Monday where we will discuss Big Censorship and Trump’s vow to end it. These are the stories that legacy media, where I toiled for three decades, refuse to tell.

The Washington Post overall: 100. Opinions: 100. Politics: 100. But the entire Daily Wire crew — Ben Shapiro, Jordan Peterson, and Matt Walsh all received a score of 49.5 percent. Walsh's move, "Am I Racist," also was given a 49.5 by NewsGuard.

… because I wouldn't lie and present only one side of an argument.  

 These people, along with the Global Disinformation Index, have taken my business from a thriving website with ten employees to a struggling one with me and a part-timer in just four years. I have never knowingly published anything incorrect in my life but my score was a 10 and WaPo, home of the Russia hoax, has 100.

They also were handed Pulitzers for their coverage of the Russian collusion hoax.

The Washington Post waited 18 months to change its headline about Sen. Tom Cotton spreading an unfounded conspiracy theory that the COVID-19 virus could have leaked from a lab. What "fact-checker" on staff had concluded that the lab leak theory was a conspiracy theory?

***

