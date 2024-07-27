NewsGuard Censors Come Knocking for Jonathan Turley

About a week ago, journalist and legal analyst Jonathan Turley wrote about NewGuard -- an organization that 'rates' news sites and leans hard to the Left (surprise, surprise) -- that Turley described as 'created by to Chief Executive Officers Steven Brill and Gordon Crovitz to monitor and effectively blacklist media that they deemed misinformative or false' and one the Biden administration is in bed with.

Well, now Turley is getting some questions from NewsGuard:

Roughly a week after criticizing NewsGuard in a column, I received notice that the company was now reviewing my blog, Res Ipsa. The questions sent by NewsGuard were alarming, but not surprising. Here is my response... https://t.co/hhY0qWFJ4O — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 27, 2024

Turley writes:

Recently, I wrote a Hill column criticizing NewsGuard, a rating operation being used to warn users, advertisers, educators and funders away from media outlets based on how it views the outlets’ “credibility and transparency.” Roughly a week later, NewsGuard came knocking at my door. My blog, Res Ipsa (jonathanturley.org), is now being reviewed and the questions sent by NewsGuard were alarming, but not surprising. I do not know whether the sudden interest in my site was prompted by my column. I have previously criticized NewsGuard as one of the most sophisticated operations being used to “white list” and “black list” sites. My new book, “The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in an Age of Rage,” details how such sites fit into a massive censorship system that one federal court called “Orwellian.” For any site criticizing the media or the Biden administration, the most chilling words today are “I’m from NewsGuard and I am here to rate you.” Conservatives have long accused the company of targeting conservative and libertarian sites and carrying out the agenda of its co-founder Steven Brill. Conversely, many media outlets have heralded his efforts to identify disinformation sites for advertisers and agencies.

This is gestapo-level stuff.

And every single journalist should be in an uproar. But few are, and we all know why: they're fine with labeling any website they don't like as 'misinformation' and 'misleading' to 1) rid them of competition and 2) protect the Democratic Party regime.

...For any site criticizing the media or the Biden administration, the most chilling words today are “I’m from NewsGuard and I am here to rate you.” The rating of sites is arguably the most effective way of silencing or marginalizing opposing views... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 27, 2024

An absolute threat to a free press and the First Amendment.

...I was first asked for information on the financial or revenue sources used to support my blog. Given NewsGuard’s reputation of targeting the revenue of sites, the email would ordinarily trigger panic. But I pay not to have advertising, and the closest I come to financial… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 27, 2024

They are absolutely looking to strip Turley of any revenue.

Because that's what fascists do.

With the blessing of the Biden administration, it seems.

It’s not just about the revenue, however, but also how the censorship industrial complex uses your “poor rating” from Newsguard to hide your essays from search results and limit traffic to your site. It is a dystopic hellhole. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 27, 2024

It sure is.

The fact checkers they claim are independent are anything but and the American people know they are being lied to. — Larry Brock, Jr. (@LarryBrockJr) July 27, 2024

Most do know, but there's an alarming number of people who not only believe places like NewsGuard but also

Unbelievable. Everybody will have to stand strong because these self-appointed guardians are anything but. — Punjabi Kouboi (@ghucon) July 27, 2024

Exactly this.

Read this and hope @NewsGuardRating is soon regarded with the same seriousness as Snopes. https://t.co/0DcmBUubEQ — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) July 27, 2024

We can only hope so.

this powerful and well funded censorship tool is what allows big tech to easily elevate propaganda, while hiding facts, news, and opinion that counters that regime propaganda. https://t.co/1g3GcdG5Ar — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 27, 2024

It should alarm everyone.

NewsGuard exists to do evil and censor on behalf of the regime. They are extremely dishonest and deceitful. Facts are irrelevant to them. If you successfully blunt a regime narrative, they will target you for destruction. https://t.co/9Iuvt7I5Nl — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 27, 2024

Yep.

Who cares who funds you? It seems like part of a plan for an ad hominem attack.



I almost never see you do original reporting. The only exception in memory is you actually going to the Trump trial. Most of the time it is simply “here is a court decision on the Internet, let’s… https://t.co/GdYJg8kRYX — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 27, 2024

Anything that gets in the way of the narrative is a problem.