NBC News: FDA Employees Threaten to Quit If Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Is Appointed

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 14, 2024
As Twitchy reported earlier, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be his Secretary of Health and Human Services. Many consider this quite an upgrade from Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine. Of course, all of the usual suspects are freaking out, and NBC News has out a report that FDA employees are threatening to quit if Kennedy is made part of the Trump administration.

NBC News reports:

Some staff members at the Food and Drug Administration are considering a quick exit as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is being floated as a potential health official in the incoming Trump administration, according to three former and one current government official who were granted anonymity to speak freely about sensitive issues. The former officials are still in touch with colleagues who work at the FDA.

“With the first administration, more people took a wait-and-see approach. Now, between the concerns about new post-employment restrictions and the risk of involuntary separation, more people are looking proactively,” one former official said. 

The current official agreed with that assessment, adding that “dozens” are most likely considering their options.

They should be concerned about involuntary separation. Kennedy told NBC News the day after the election that "there are entire departments, like the nutrition department at the FDA that are, that have to go."

The NBC News story was written before Trump nominated Kennedy to be HHS Secretary, so things just got real.

The NBC News report only mentioned "dozens." We're thinking more in the hundreds to thousands range.

Tags: FDA HHS NBC NEWS ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

