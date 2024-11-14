NBC News: FDA Employees Threaten to Quit If Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Is Appointed

As Twitchy reported earlier, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be his Secretary of Health and Human Services. Many consider this quite an upgrade from Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine. Of course, all of the usual suspects are freaking out, and NBC News has out a report that FDA employees are threatening to quit if Kennedy is made part of the Trump administration.

Advertisement

REPORT: FDA Employees Are Threatening Quitting If @RobertKennedyJr Joins Trump's Administration.. pic.twitter.com/0EFiNjlMy1 — John Basham (@JohnBasham) November 14, 2024

NBC News reports:

Some staff members at the Food and Drug Administration are considering a quick exit as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is being floated as a potential health official in the incoming Trump administration, according to three former and one current government official who were granted anonymity to speak freely about sensitive issues. The former officials are still in touch with colleagues who work at the FDA. … “With the first administration, more people took a wait-and-see approach. Now, between the concerns about new post-employment restrictions and the risk of involuntary separation, more people are looking proactively,” one former official said. The current official agreed with that assessment, adding that “dozens” are most likely considering their options.

They should be concerned about involuntary separation. Kennedy told NBC News the day after the election that "there are entire departments, like the nutrition department at the FDA that are, that have to go."

The NBC News story was written before Trump nominated Kennedy to be HHS Secretary, so things just got real.

This is a good thing... Clean house... — @amuse (@amuse) November 14, 2024

DOGE already working, and Elon and Vivek haven't even started yet. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) November 14, 2024

They’re going to be fired anyway. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) November 14, 2024

Good. That saves taxpayers money because they won't be entitled to unemployment benefits or severance pay.



We want them to quit. And we can still prosecute them, so it's a win win win lol — Freedom Ninja (@FreedomNinja4) November 14, 2024

Oh please, anything but that. 🤣 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) November 14, 2024

Those that would quit if he joins are the same ones he’d fire when he got there. This just saves him a lot of work. — Pelmen (@gryffonator) November 14, 2024

Don't threaten me with a good time. — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) November 14, 2024

Awesome! I feel certain that the ones who are saying they will quit are exactly the ones who should. — Martin Truther ☮ 🌍❤️ Tikkun Olam Kintsugi Sangha (@MartinTruther) November 14, 2024

The prospect of FDA employees quitting simply because they will be subject to critical questioning is not necessarily bad news. — Vidya Szymkowiak, MD (@VidyaSzym) November 14, 2024

America gladly accepts their terms. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) November 14, 2024

The NBC News report only mentioned "dozens." We're thinking more in the hundreds to thousands range.

***