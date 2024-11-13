Cable News Host Joy Reid Joins Jim Acosta in Reducing Pete Hegseth to Just a Fox News Host

Fireplace Chat: 'Heated' Meeting Between Trump and Biden Sparks Burning Questions
Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

As Twitchy reported earlier, a petulant Jim Acosta from CNN did some journalism and decided that President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Defense Secretary, combat veteran Pete Hegseth, was just a "Fox anchor."

That seems to be the talking point in the mainstream media: Call Hegseth a Fox News host and ignore his combat experience in Iraq and Afghanistan and his two bronze stars. Just don't mention it. Like DNC Platform Committee member Chris D. Jackson here:

"The View" posted from its own X account this clip in which Whoopi Golberg describes Hegseth (whose name she mispronounces, which would be racist if it were Kamala Harris) as a host on "Fox & Friends Weekend" — not even the weekly show. Of course, there's no mention of his 20 years of military service:

MSNBC's Joy Reid said Trump was moving quickly to "fill the clown car" and left out a lot of Hegseth's resume.

It's pretty desperate for a cable news host to try to denigrate Hegseth for being a cable news host. What's Reid's service record?

***

