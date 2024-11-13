Cable News Host Joy Reid Joins Jim Acosta in Reducing Pete Hegseth to Just a Fox News Host

As Twitchy reported earlier, a petulant Jim Acosta from CNN did some journalism and decided that President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Defense Secretary, combat veteran Pete Hegseth, was just a "Fox anchor."

In a sign he has been making his cabinet selections while watching TV, Trump picks Fox anchor Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense. pic.twitter.com/cHU9TtshOA — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 13, 2024

That seems to be the talking point in the mainstream media: Call Hegseth a Fox News host and ignore his combat experience in Iraq and Afghanistan and his two bronze stars. Just don't mention it. Like DNC Platform Committee member Chris D. Jackson here:

So, we’re replacing a former four-star general as Defense Secretary with… the weekend co-host of Fox and Friends?



Unbelievable. Just... wow. pic.twitter.com/alITjYkrTW — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 13, 2024

"The View" posted from its own X account this clip in which Whoopi Golberg describes Hegseth (whose name she mispronounces, which would be racist if it were Kamala Harris) as a host on "Fox & Friends Weekend" — not even the weekly show. Of course, there's no mention of his 20 years of military service:

TRUMP PICKS FOX NEWS HOST AS DEFENSE SECRETARY: #TheView co-hosts react to President-elect Trump nominating 'Fox & Friends Weekends' co-host Pete Hegseth to lead the Department of Defense. pic.twitter.com/Byt84246Vp — The View (@TheView) November 13, 2024

MSNBC's Joy Reid said Trump was moving quickly to "fill the clown car" and left out a lot of Hegseth's resume.

Joy Reid laughs and mocks Pete Hegseth for being appointed by President-elect Trump as his Secretary of Defense.



Hegseth went to Princeton and Harvard, served overseas, is an Army Major, and was awarded two Bronze Stars.



Reid mocking Hegseth means he’s a great choice by Trump. pic.twitter.com/ZRnVwxpBdt — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 13, 2024

Joy Reid studied film at Harvard University.



Pete Hegseth got his master's degree in public policy at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government. https://t.co/Q7ylThf7ro — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) November 13, 2024

Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth is a combat veteran with 20+ years of service. He did tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, receiving two bronze stars.

Hegseth has a BA from Princeton and a master's degree from Harvard.#JoyReid is a con artist race hustler fake news complete… pic.twitter.com/tedCZehbGA — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) November 13, 2024

Keep rolling with this @TheDemocrats! It is working SO well! — thimk (@cut4nil) November 13, 2024

You know he’s a great pick by the way it’s making all the right people screech with rage.



Well - screech MORE. — Gilmore Tuttle (@BulldogsTuttle) November 13, 2024

A complete human zero mocks a man who has the level of accomplishments and contributions this life loser can only envy. — Steve 🇺🇸 (@EECC506) November 13, 2024

So, she has a problem with Pete but these two clowns are A-Ok! And MSNBC wonders why they are going bankrupt. pic.twitter.com/33DTYOmakm — The Great Right Knight (@thegreatright) November 13, 2024

Let’s see her laughing when MSNBC gets sold due to its low viewership. Intolerable woman. — Elizabeth Burns (@eburns24_burns) November 13, 2024

Joy Reid will be out of work soon. — When In Doubt, Always Remember...Abbi Coraggio (@PACTstopcrt) November 13, 2024

Her ratings are down 54% since the Election. Racist hoe. — EJ LaVey (@realEJLaVey) November 13, 2024

Keep on talking, Joy. Your network ratings have plummeted. People are tired of the BS. — ArmyBrat68 (@ArmyBrat682) November 13, 2024

Their desperation has now moved to outright fear. — Leo The Lion (@LeoTheLion1964) November 13, 2024

She might have tried doing some homework before she went on her rant. But nah, then again, why bother? 🤡 — Scottrhawk (@Scottrhawk555) November 13, 2024

@JoyAnnReid Ummm, what credentials should he add to his list, ma'am? — Frappalachian (@frappalachian) November 13, 2024

Just what are her credentials exactly? She’s irrelevant. — Dewey Hildebrand (@dewey7271) November 13, 2024

Pete Hegseth must be an all star pick since they hate him. — HatcheeKhan (@uga_scott) November 13, 2024

It's pretty desperate for a cable news host to try to denigrate Hegseth for being a cable news host. What's Reid's service record?

***