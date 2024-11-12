Happy Thanksgiving! Loser Tells Aunt His Home Is Not Open to Traitors

Democrats describe MAGA as a "cult," and yet one of the indicators of cult-like behavior is separating an individual from their family. Insane person Joy Reid advised her viewers to shun their Donald Trump-voting family members this holiday season. It appears her advice wasn't necessary, as we compiled a bunch of posts from people saying they were separating themselves from their families over the election. No Thanksgiving dinners together this year.

Rick Taylor is a former Democratic candidate for Senator from Ohio, and he describes a call he had with his aunt about Thanksgiving plans.

My Aunt called asking about Thanksgiving plans



During the conversation she mentioned she voted for Trump



I told her my home is not open to traitors and I would not go to theirs. I have no space in my life for those who could care less about the United States



Shes upset



FAFO — Rick Taylor (@OhRick4) November 11, 2024

FAFO? Find out that your nephew Rick isn't coming to Thanksgiving dinner? What a blow. We applaud Taylor for standing up to his aunt and letting her know she's a traitor to the United States.

Taylor might need to change the yard sign in front of his house:

IN THIS HOUSE WE BELIEVE



RELATIVES ARE ONLY WELCOME IF THEY VOTE LIKE ME



LOVE IS LOVE, BUT AUNT JUDY CAN GET FUCKED



FAMILY TREES ARE SYSTEMS OF OPPRESSION



HATE HAS NO HOME HERE, SINCE WE EXCOMMUNICATED THEM FOR THOUGHT CRIMES https://t.co/MvWf5J6chP — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 12, 2024

This is why Trump won.



I hope thousands of independent voters read this. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 12, 2024

This is unhinged. What a terrible nephew you are. Someday your family and love ones will return this treatment to you. — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 12, 2024

My parents (unfortunately) voted for Kamala.



We'll be having a great family Thanksgiving together nonetheless, because none of us are sociopaths. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) November 12, 2024

Wow. You are a real tough guy! — George Wrage (@webhed17) November 12, 2024

He's trying to save the nation from authoritarianism. Give him a break.

You really showed her 🤡 — Dave 🇺🇸 (@dra444) November 12, 2024

And this is why lunatics like you do not belong in Washington. — Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) November 12, 2024

So the party of peace and love and tolerance is actually hatred, exclusion, and anger? — Common Sense Custodian (@Wall_St_Custo) November 12, 2024

And you’re proud of this? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) November 12, 2024

Even Chris Cillizza thought this was lame.

Yeah, this is colossally dumb.



And absolutely guarantees that there will be more Trumps, not less in the future. https://t.co/pD8YuEYr21 — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) November 12, 2024

This guy wanted to be a senator, but he calls his aunt a traitor for voting the wrong way. Ohio dodged a bullet.

