Happy Thanksgiving! Loser Tells Aunt His Home Is Not Open to Traitors

Democrats describe MAGA as a "cult," and yet one of the indicators of cult-like behavior is separating an individual from their family. Insane person Joy Reid advised her viewers to shun their Donald Trump-voting family members this holiday season. It appears her advice wasn't necessary, as we compiled a bunch of posts from people saying they were separating themselves from their families over the election. No Thanksgiving dinners together this year.
Rick Taylor is a former Democratic candidate for Senator from Ohio, and he describes a call he had with his aunt about Thanksgiving plans.
My Aunt called asking about Thanksgiving plans— Rick Taylor (@OhRick4) November 11, 2024
During the conversation she mentioned she voted for Trump
I told her my home is not open to traitors and I would not go to theirs. I have no space in my life for those who could care less about the United States
Shes upset
FAFO
FAFO? Find out that your nephew Rick isn't coming to Thanksgiving dinner? What a blow. We applaud Taylor for standing up to his aunt and letting her know she's a traitor to the United States.
Taylor might need to change the yard sign in front of his house:
IN THIS HOUSE WE BELIEVE— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 12, 2024
RELATIVES ARE ONLY WELCOME IF THEY VOTE LIKE ME
LOVE IS LOVE, BUT AUNT JUDY CAN GET FUCKED
FAMILY TREES ARE SYSTEMS OF OPPRESSION
HATE HAS NO HOME HERE, SINCE WE EXCOMMUNICATED THEM FOR THOUGHT CRIMES https://t.co/MvWf5J6chP
This is why Trump won.— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 12, 2024
I hope thousands of independent voters read this.
This is unhinged. What a terrible nephew you are. Someday your family and love ones will return this treatment to you.— Andy Ngo 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 12, 2024
My parents (unfortunately) voted for Kamala.— Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) November 12, 2024
We'll be having a great family Thanksgiving together nonetheless, because none of us are sociopaths.
Wow. You are a real tough guy!— George Wrage (@webhed17) November 12, 2024
He's trying to save the nation from authoritarianism. Give him a break.
You really showed her 🤡— Dave 🇺🇸 (@dra444) November 12, 2024
And this is why lunatics like you do not belong in Washington.— Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) November 12, 2024
So the party of peace and love and tolerance is actually hatred, exclusion, and anger?— Common Sense Custodian (@Wall_St_Custo) November 12, 2024
And you’re proud of this?— Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) November 12, 2024
Even Chris Cillizza thought this was lame.
Yeah, this is colossally dumb.— Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) November 12, 2024
And absolutely guarantees that there will be more Trumps, not less in the future. https://t.co/pD8YuEYr21
This guy wanted to be a senator, but he calls his aunt a traitor for voting the wrong way. Ohio dodged a bullet.
