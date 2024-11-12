WATCH: Kamala Supporter Nick Fuentes Pepper Spray a Person Who Tried to Ring...
Happy Thanksgiving! Loser Tells Aunt His Home Is Not Open to Traitors

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on November 12, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

Democrats describe MAGA as a "cult," and yet one of the indicators of cult-like behavior is separating an individual from their family. Insane person Joy Reid advised her viewers to shun their Donald Trump-voting family members this holiday season. It appears her advice wasn't necessary, as we compiled a bunch of posts from people saying they were separating themselves from their families over the election. No Thanksgiving dinners together this year.

Rick Taylor is a former Democratic candidate for Senator from Ohio, and he describes a call he had with his aunt about Thanksgiving plans.

FAFO? Find out that your nephew Rick isn't coming to Thanksgiving dinner? What a blow. We applaud Taylor for standing up to his aunt and letting her know she's a traitor to the United States.

Taylor might need to change the yard sign in front of his house:

He's trying to save the nation from authoritarianism. Give him a break.

Even Chris Cillizza thought this was lame.

This guy wanted to be a senator, but he calls his aunt a traitor for voting the wrong way. Ohio dodged a bullet.

***

