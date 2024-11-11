Woman Will Be Spending Thanksgiving Getting Her 17-Year-Old an IUD

Kyrsten Sinema Catches Big Dummy Senator Jayapal in a YUGE 'I Told Ya...
Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on November 11, 2024
Twitter

We've been telling you all day about people posting how they're cutting off family members who voted for Donald Trump. No, they will not be invited for Thanksgiving … in fact, this nice woman tells them to choke on their turkey.

Why this strange woman thought the internet needed to know what she'd be doing after Kamala Harris lost the election in spectacular fashion we can't comprehend. She won't be hanging out with her family for the holidays; she'll be at home with her dogs … and her daughter and son, who's now a "political target."

The worst, and most telling, part of this short clip is how she scrunches up her face and tells us all that she now has to get her 17-year-old daughter an IUD. First, she'll still be able to get an abortion — there is no nationwide abortion ban coming, despite what Democrats campaigned on. Second, if her daughter is sexually active, she should be on birth control. An IUD is a fine choice, although there are plenty of methods of contraception out there, including abstinence. 

It's essentially an admission that abortion is a form of birth control.

Kyrsten Sinema Catches Big Dummy Senator Jayapal in a YUGE 'I Told Ya So' Moment and it was Glorious
justmindy
Yep. And her TikTok handle is "@translovingmama" — maybe that's why her "son" is a political target. We wouldn't be shocked if she had a transgender child.

But Project 2025!

But we were assured that Trump was going to ban contraception and that he was going to be tracking the periods of every woman in the United States with an app or something,

Another Thanksgiving dinner ruined because @translovingmama is staying home with the kids. We're sure her family were all looking forward to the sanctimonious lectures.

***

Tags: ABORTION CONTRACEPTION DONALD TRUMP ELECTION TRANSGENDER TIKTOK

