Woman Will Be Spending Thanksgiving Getting Her 17-Year-Old an IUD

We've been telling you all day about people posting how they're cutting off family members who voted for Donald Trump. No, they will not be invited for Thanksgiving … in fact, this nice woman tells them to choke on their turkey.

Why this strange woman thought the internet needed to know what she'd be doing after Kamala Harris lost the election in spectacular fashion we can't comprehend. She won't be hanging out with her family for the holidays; she'll be at home with her dogs … and her daughter and son, who's now a "political target."

The worst, and most telling, part of this short clip is how she scrunches up her face and tells us all that she now has to get her 17-year-old daughter an IUD. First, she'll still be able to get an abortion — there is no nationwide abortion ban coming, despite what Democrats campaigned on. Second, if her daughter is sexually active, she should be on birth control. An IUD is a fine choice, although there are plenty of methods of contraception out there, including abstinence.

It's essentially an admission that abortion is a form of birth control.

Following the election results, unhinged woman on Tiktok tells her family “f*ck off and choke on your turkey.” pic.twitter.com/Qv4KRLkNHv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 10, 2024

"My 17yo daughter has to get an IUD now because Trump"



...so the original plan was to allow your teen daughter to get pregnant and then give her an abortion?pic.twitter.com/SztreYMXp5 — Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) November 11, 2024

Abortion as a means of birth control. Great job, mom. — Polly's Mom (@crash2it) November 11, 2024

First 0.08 seconds and she already strikes me as crazy — Robert Malka (@rjmalka) November 11, 2024

Yep. And her TikTok handle is "@translovingmama" — maybe that's why her "son" is a political target. We wouldn't be shocked if she had a transgender child.

I mean there are two things here. Trump has no desire or authority to restrict abortion.



And also, these people are really telling on themselves. Abortion advocates generally say that none uses abortion for birth control, but clearly they do. — Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) November 11, 2024

There are more abortions now than before Dobbs



Trump supports taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood



Trump supports making abortion pills available nationwide to get around state bans



Trump says pro-life states must "redo their laws" — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) November 11, 2024

But Project 2025!

That's the thing they don't get when they make posts like this. They're ADMITTING they consider abortion just another form of birth control. — I Need a Nap (@exhaustedlogic) November 11, 2024

Abortion is not birth control. At least it shouldn’t be. — Oilfield test monkey (@monkeynaught83) November 11, 2024

Somebody's holiday celebrations just got a hell of a lot better. — Jack Freeman (@Everyday_Powers) November 11, 2024

And there are still condoms and birth control pills. Those have been around for a long time. — Quint’s Harpoon (@TheWatch1776) November 11, 2024

I swear it’s like millions of people have never heard of condoms 😑 — Film is the canvas of dreams ™ (@FilmSchoolRooki) November 11, 2024

But we were assured that Trump was going to ban contraception and that he was going to be tracking the periods of every woman in the United States with an app or something,

And she probably lives somewhere like California, where nothing changed. — Hold Fast 🏴‍☠️ (@DreadNobody) November 11, 2024

What is wrong with these mothers? Most people would agree that an abortion is a dark emotional decision that has a lifetime of feelings attached to it. Why would anyone wish this on their daughter when birth control is easily accessible? — LFG America 🇺🇸 (@LHF1970) November 11, 2024

They are really unhinged. — Citizen Three Seventeen (@trishgstreet) November 11, 2024

Another Thanksgiving dinner ruined because @translovingmama is staying home with the kids. We're sure her family were all looking forward to the sanctimonious lectures.

