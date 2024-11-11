Mark Zaid Advising Some of His Clients to Leave the Country Before Inauguration Day

VIP
Brett T.  |  8:45 PM on November 11, 2024
Meme

First, POLITICO told us that lawyers at the Justice Department are "terrified" of what comes next, seeing as President-elect Donald Trump has blamed them for the lawfare used to try to derail his campaign. Mark Paoletta, a lawyer on Donald Trump's transition team, advised these employees to follow Trump's agenda or get out—"resistance" would not be tolerated.

What's that they always say? If you didn't do anything wrong you have nothing to fear. And a lot of these lawyers know they've done something wrong.

National security attorney Mark Zaid told CNN's John Berman that he's advising some of his clients, who consider themselves to be "targets," to leave the country around Inauguration Day. Fortunately for them, the Washington Post on Monday published a story detailing the steps of immigrating to five other countries for those dreaming of leaving. WaPo advises them to do their homework — other countries don't just let you walk in over the border and hand you a plane ticket and a debit card.

Retaliate? Retaliate against what, exactly? The political persecution? Yeah, they probably should leave.

Turns out it's American citizens who are self-deporting.

But Trump's going to use lawfare against them, which has never been done before.

Imagine advising your clients to leave the country. What kind of people do you represent, anyway?

***

