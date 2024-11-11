Mark Zaid Advising Some of His Clients to Leave the Country Before Inauguration Day

First, POLITICO told us that lawyers at the Justice Department are "terrified" of what comes next, seeing as President-elect Donald Trump has blamed them for the lawfare used to try to derail his campaign. Mark Paoletta, a lawyer on Donald Trump's transition team, advised these employees to follow Trump's agenda or get out—"resistance" would not be tolerated.

What's that they always say? If you didn't do anything wrong you have nothing to fear. And a lot of these lawyers know they've done something wrong.

National security attorney Mark Zaid told CNN's John Berman that he's advising some of his clients, who consider themselves to be "targets," to leave the country around Inauguration Day. Fortunately for them, the Washington Post on Monday published a story detailing the steps of immigrating to five other countries for those dreaming of leaving. WaPo advises them to do their homework — other countries don't just let you walk in over the border and hand you a plane ticket and a debit card.

National security attorney Mark Zaid tells CNN that he is advising some of his clients to leave the country around Inauguration Day in January because he says Trump will use "lawfare" against his enemies.



The cockroaches are scattering. pic.twitter.com/FSChvKqFUF — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 11, 2024

Retaliate? Retaliate against what, exactly? The political persecution? Yeah, they probably should leave.

They know we know what they did. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) November 11, 2024

Didn't his enemies use it on him? — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) November 11, 2024

Good riddance! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 11, 2024

Turns out it's American citizens who are self-deporting.

The ones who cried ‘lawfare’ are now running scared. Funny how they’re the first to flee when the tables turn. If you’ve done nothing wrong, there’s nothing to fear. Accountability is coming. — Richard (@Richforamerica) November 11, 2024

Mark Zaid should be advising himself. He was part of the illegal lawfare against Trump. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) November 11, 2024

This is the guy who opened up a not for profit in DC soliciting whistleblowers to come forward on Donald Trump. https://t.co/yx4HE8tuQQ — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 11, 2024

I can't wait to see it. What goes around comes around. They threw everything they had at him, and failed. It's our turn now. — RouXZteR (@RouxZter) November 11, 2024

Tell us they're guilty, by telling them to flee the country — VerusChristianus (@VChristianus) November 11, 2024

They are so transparently dishonest, it's unreal. — CantSilenceBusbee (@CantSilenceBus) November 11, 2024

They fear that they will get the treatment they have been dealing out. — R R Holiman (@RRholiman) November 11, 2024

Imagine representing clients that you’d have to tell this to and still representing them? You don’t tell innocent people they’d better run and hide. — Unusual Whale Watcher (@seeking_gamma81) November 11, 2024

But Trump's going to use lawfare against them, which has never been done before.

Sounds like he has guilty clients. — Rita MD (@ritaperrellamd) November 11, 2024

It’s not that easy. If they are guilty, bring them back and put them in jail. They think this is the old rules where Jimmy Kimmel gets to go on vacation for a news cycle and everybody forgets it. We remember everything. — Tiger Blood (@Dadateyont) November 11, 2024

Well, if they didn’t do anything wrong, they shouldn’t have to run 🤷‍♂️



All of this is so telling — Citizen X 🇺🇸 (@citizin__X) November 11, 2024

If they aren't guilty, why run? If lawfare is a farce, why run? — William (@Will_USA_1st) November 12, 2024

Imagine advising your clients to leave the country. What kind of people do you represent, anyway?

