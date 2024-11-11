Woke Wormhole: WaPo's Top Trending Story Proves Leftists Have Fully Lost Their Minds

Kyrsten Sinema Catches Big Dummy Senator Jayapal in a YUGE 'I Told Ya...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on November 11, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Welp, the top trending story on WaPo is certainly very interesting. 

Maybe Republicans should start a crowdfunding campaign for them to help pay for their flights.

Honestly, if they want to stay gone, that is just fine. 

That is the kind of immigrants we want in America. 

Do they need help packing?

This is what winning looks like. 

Other countries actually secure their borders.

Surely, they do? Surely, England allows you to come right into the country and stay at Buckingham Palace with full tea service.

Maybe even print it out and mail it to some Lefty relatives.

Some people can't be saved from their own stupidity. That's just fine. The rest of us won't miss them one bit.

Tags: CITIZENSHIP IMMIGRATION TRUMP WAPO WASHINGTON POST

