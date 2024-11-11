'Terrified' Justice Department Lawyers Told That Resistance Will Not Be Tolerated

Norms Are BACK, Baby! NBC Worried Trump Will Use Weaponized DOJ Against THEM,...
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on November 11, 2024
Meme

We missed the POLITICO story on fear in the ranks of the Justice Department, but apparently Republicans are pouncing on it.

Following its publication, Mark Paoletta, a lawyer on Donald Trump's transition team, advised these employees to follow the agenda or get out—"resistance" would not be tolerated.

"The Resistance" really got flabby during the Joe Biden administration. Are they fired up enough by Trump's reelection to bring us Resistance 2.0? Judging by the number of meltdowns on cable news and TikTok, it seems they are.

Here's Paoletta's lengthy X post responding to the POLITICO story:

… to clear out backlog and end widespread abuse of the asylum system, ending automatic citizenship for children of illegal aliens, and taking federal actions to prevent sanctuary cities from obstructing federal immigration enforcement,

Restoring law and order across our country, including rescuing our cities from mob violence and left-wing soft on crime prosecutors,

Immediately stopping the lawfare and persecution of political opponents that is unprecedented in American history and destroying our democracy,

Granting pardons or commutations to January 6th defendants and other defendants who have been subjected to politically-driven lawfare prosecutions and sentences,

Abolishing DEI in government and taking action against those companies and universities that engage in racial discrimination,

Protecting Americans’ right to speech, religion, and the Second Amendment,

Protecting religious liberties, including investigating and prosecuting the horrific antisemitism ripping through this country,

Protecting parents’ rights from irreparable transgender surgeries and procedures on minor children, and investigating those who have pushed this on minor children;

Paving the way for an energy boom and American Energy Golden Age,

And holding accountable those who weaponized their government authority to abuse Americans.

Norms Are BACK, Baby! NBC Worried Trump Will Use Weaponized DOJ Against THEM, Begging for Return to Norms
Amy Curtis
We're on board with every single one of these, as is the majority of Americans.

These are all positions President Trump campaigned on and that career DOJ lawyers may be working on to accomplish President Trump’s lawful agenda that was approved by a landslide vote of the American People. DOJ career employees do not set the agenda. In fact, they are required to help implement this agenda.

Hopefully, they will be as committed to helping President Trump implement his agenda as they did for President Biden. Of course, political leadership welcomes feedback to help improve a project. But once the decision is made to move forward, career employees are required to implement the President’s plan.

Of course, no one will push them to implement flagrantly illegal actions like President Biden did with his student loan plan, where he thumbed his nose at the Supreme Court’s ruling and then tried to implement another illegal plan which was struck down. (In fact, the media was cheering on his law-breaking).  I don’t recall reading any stories about career attorneys being concerned about working on this blatantly illegal action.

If these career DOJ employees won’t implement President Trump’s program in good faith, they should leave. Those employees who engage in so-called “resistance” against the duly-elected President’s lawful agenda would be subverting American democracy.

Finally, those that take such actions would be subject to disciplinary measures, including termination.

I look forward to President Trump’s team Making America Great Again, especially at the Department of Justice and the FBI.

The FBI and the Justice Department need to be cleaned up first and foremost. If the resisters can't follow President Trump's orders, they're free to leave.

It's like the Pentagon holding meetings to determine what to do if Trump issues an order they don't like.

Just like all the celebrities who pledge to leave the country and never do, they'll tell themselves that they have to stay on in order to fight the administration from the inside.

The people voted for mass deportations, and they want mass resignations as well, or barring that, mass firings. Trump had promised to drain the swamp in his first term and he obviously failed at that. But every appointment he's announced so far seems serious about cleaning house.

***

